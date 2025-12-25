OORT to Bulgarian Lev Conversion Table
OORT to BGN Conversion Table
- 1 OORT0,03 BGN
- 2 OORT0,05 BGN
- 3 OORT0,08 BGN
- 4 OORT0,10 BGN
- 5 OORT0,13 BGN
- 6 OORT0,16 BGN
- 7 OORT0,18 BGN
- 8 OORT0,21 BGN
- 9 OORT0,24 BGN
- 10 OORT0,26 BGN
- 50 OORT1,31 BGN
- 100 OORT2,62 BGN
- 1 000 OORT26,19 BGN
- 5 000 OORT130,96 BGN
- 10 000 OORT261,91 BGN
The table above displays real-time OORT to Bulgarian Lev (OORT to BGN) conversions across a range of values, from 1 OORT to 10,000 OORT. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked OORT amounts using the latest BGN market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom OORT to BGN amounts, please use the tool converter above.
BGN to OORT Conversion Table
- 1 BGN38,18 OORT
- 2 BGN76,36 OORT
- 3 BGN114,5 OORT
- 4 BGN152,7 OORT
- 5 BGN190,9 OORT
- 6 BGN229,08 OORT
- 7 BGN267,2 OORT
- 8 BGN305,4 OORT
- 9 BGN343,6 OORT
- 10 BGN381,8 OORT
- 50 BGN1 909 OORT
- 100 BGN3 818 OORT
- 1 000 BGN38 180 OORT
- 5 000 BGN190 903 OORT
- 10 000 BGN381 807 OORT
The table above shows real-time Bulgarian Lev to OORT (BGN to OORT) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 BGN to 10,000 BGN. It serves as a quick reference to see how much OORT you can get at current rates based on commonly used BGN amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
OORT (OORT) is currently trading at лв. 0,03 BGN , reflecting a -2,41% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at лв.-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of лв.-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated OORT Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
-2,41%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The OORT to BGN trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track OORT's fluctuations against BGN. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current OORT price.
OORT to BGN Conversion Summary
As of | 1 OORT = 0,03 BGN | 1 BGN = 38,18 OORT
Today, the exchange rate for 1 OORT to BGN is 0,03 BGN.
Buying 5 OORT will cost 0,13 BGN and 10 OORT is valued at 0,26 BGN.
1 BGN can be traded for 38,18 OORT.
50 BGN can be converted to 1 909 OORT, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 OORT to BGN has changed by 0,00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -2,41%, reaching a high of -- BGN and a low of -- BGN.
One month ago, the value of 1 OORT was -- BGN, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, OORT has changed by -- BGN, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About OORT (OORT)
Now that you have calculated the price of OORT (OORT), you can learn more about OORT directly at MEXC. Learn about OORT past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy OORT, trading pairs, and more.
OORT to BGN Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, OORT (OORT) has fluctuated between -- BGN and -- BGN, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0,024595795457957582 BGN to a high of 0,028551065268088597 BGN. You can view detailed OORT to BGN price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|лв. 0.01
|лв. 0.01
|лв. 0.04
|лв. 0.11
|Low
|лв. 0.01
|лв. 0.01
|лв. 0.01
|лв. 0.01
|Average
|лв. 0.01
|лв. 0.01
|лв. 0.03
|лв. 0.04
|Volatility
|+3,16%
|+14,92%
|+88,21%
|+93,17%
|Change
|-0,31%
|-1,19%
|-40,07%
|-77,09%
OORT Price Forecast in BGN for 2026 and 2030
OORT’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential OORT to BGN forecasts for the coming years:
OORT Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, OORT could reach approximately лв.0,03 BGN, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
OORT Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, OORT may rise to around лв.0,03 BGN, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our OORT Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
OORT Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
OORT/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of OORT Spot trading pairs, covering markets where OORT is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell OORT at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore OORT Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of OORT futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy OORT
Looking to add OORT to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy OORT › or Get started now ›
OORT and BGN in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
OORT (OORT) vs USD: Market Comparison
OORT Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.01576
- 7-Day Change: 0,00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including OORT, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to BGN, the USD price of OORT remains the primary market benchmark.
[OORT Price] [OORT to USD]
Bulgarian Lev (BGN) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (BGN/USD): 0,6022634264091308
- 7-Day Change: +1,60%
- 30-Day Trend: +1,60%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger BGN means you will pay less to get the same amount of OORT.
- A weaker BGN means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy OORT securely with BGN on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the OORT to BGN Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between OORT (OORT) and Bulgarian Lev (BGN) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in OORT, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the OORT to BGN rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and BGN-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. BGN Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence BGN's strength. When BGN weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like OORT, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like OORT, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for OORT may rise, impacting its conversion to BGN.
Convert OORT to BGN Instantly
Use our real-time OORT to BGN converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert OORT to BGN?
Enter the Amount of OORT
Start by entering how much OORT you want to convert into BGN using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live OORT to BGN Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date OORT to BGN exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about OORT and BGN.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add OORT to your portfolio? Learn how to buy OORT with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the OORT to BGN exchange rate calculated?
The OORT to BGN exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of OORT (often in USD or USDT), converted to BGN using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the OORT to BGN rate change so frequently?
OORT to BGN rate changes so frequently because both OORT and Bulgarian Lev are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed OORT to BGN rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the OORT to BGN rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the OORT to BGN rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert OORT to BGN or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my OORT to BGN conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of OORT against BGN over time?
You can understand the OORT against BGN price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the OORT to BGN rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken BGN, impacting the conversion rate even if OORT stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the OORT to BGN exchange rate?
OORT halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the OORT to BGN rate.
Can I compare the OORT to BGN rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the OORT to BGN rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the OORT to BGN rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the OORT price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the OORT to BGN conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but BGN markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target OORT to BGN price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences OORT and the Bulgarian Lev?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both OORT and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting OORT to BGN and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your BGN into OORT of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is OORT to BGN a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor OORT prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, OORT to BGN can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the OORT to BGN rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen BGN against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive OORT to BGN rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
OORT News and Market Updates
CZ publicly recommends the AI data track. How does OORT start the commercial narrative through DeAI?
Funded by giants such as Microsoft and Google, OORT is a pioneer in the field of decentralized AI. It creates a decentralized trust infrastructure for the AI era. While realizing commercial applications, it promotes the democratization and popularization of AI development processes through innovative DeAI (decentralized artificial intelligence) solutions.2024/12/27
OORT Introduces the “TikTok for Data”, Connecting Web3 and AI Projects with Community-Driven Data
The post OORT Introduces the “TikTok for Data”, Connecting Web3 and AI Projects with Community-Driven Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     There’s a lot to like about decentralized artificial intelligence and its promise to enable free or low-cost access to powerful AI models and services. Now, a startup called OORT wants to democratize the development process too, launching a new platform that seeks to crowdsource AI data collection. OORT’s new DataHub Launchpad is billed as the world’s first “omni-chain data task platform”, and its goal is to further collaboration in the AI industry. It’s doing this most logically and feasibly, by offering incentives to anyone who can help AI projects gather the data they require. It’s solving an urgent need. New AI models must be trained on enormous amounts of data, and increasingly, that data must also be precise. Whereas companies like OpenAI initially made do by scraping the web to train their models on articles, blog posts, social media comments, and random images, they’re now becoming very particular about the types of data they need. What they want is smaller, more precise datasets that can be used to train models to perform more specialized tasks. But the challenge is sourcing it. In many cases, it doesn’t exist, and if it does, it’s often extremely expensive. This is where OORT comes in. With the DataHub, AI researchers and developers can create a “Data Task” that specifies what they need, whether a collection of images of specific objects or activities, or even just responses to a survey. Contributors browse the platform for tasks they can complete and upload their data, and others verify their submissions to ensure they’re not fake or AI-generated. Once they’ve confirmed the data is good, it’ll be supplied to the team that requested it. At that point, the contributors who collected and verified the data get paid, either in OORT tokens or any other…2025/10/29
OORT and ShareX Partner to Bridge Real-World Data with Decentralized AI
The post OORT and ShareX Partner to Bridge Real-World Data with Decentralized AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OORT is a decentralized AI-focused data infrastructure project that meets the demand of artificial intelligence (AI) and Web3 applications. OORT has excitedly announced its strategic partnership with ShareX, a project for the Web3 sharing economy and connecting physical devices and assets to blockchain. The primary objective of this partnership is to integrate real-world data with decentralized AI, enabling scalable real-world asset (RWA) and data-driven AI applications. 🔥 New Partnership: OORT x @ShareX_Network We’re partnering with ShareX, whose on-chain infrastructure enables standardized onboarding of real-world devices and verifiable settlement of usage data and cash flows. This capability unlocks scalable, revenue-based real-world assets… pic.twitter.com/5rBrs9DdJv — OORT | The Data Cloud for Decentralized AI (@oortech) November 24, 2025 The names of both projects show that they are entirely built on Wb3 technology and are efficiently able to deal with this AI world. The core purpose of this landmark unification is to encompass every aspect and direction for users connected to Web3 and AI in any capacity. OORT has revealed this news through its official X account. OORT Partners with ShareX to Advance Verified Data and Cash-Flow Settlement The collaboration of OORT and ShareX is going to set a new and unique standard for RWAs’ onboarding, settlement for cash, and data usage around the world. For this great purpose, ShareX provides infrastructure that permits Standardized onboarding of real-world devices, verification of usage data, transparent cash-flow settlement, and Scalable, revenue-based RWAs. OORT, already known as ‘The Data Cloud for Decentralized AI,’ is actively participating in the market to help users and make certain developments. Their collaboration will set a new standard by joining physical devices with AI through strong and trusted services. Moreover, both platforms have made promises to users about the upcoming updates and developments after this. Bridging Physical Data with Decentralized AI…2025/11/25
