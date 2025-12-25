OORT and ShareX Partner to Bridge Real-World Data with Decentralized AI

The post OORT and ShareX Partner to Bridge Real-World Data with Decentralized AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OORT is a decentralized AI-focused data infrastructure project that meets the demand of artificial intelligence (AI) and Web3 applications. OORT has excitedly announced its strategic partnership with ShareX, a project for the Web3 sharing economy and connecting physical devices and assets to blockchain. The primary objective of this partnership is to integrate real-world data with decentralized AI, enabling scalable real-world asset (RWA) and data-driven AI applications. 🔥 New Partnership: OORT x @ShareX_Network We’re partnering with ShareX, whose on-chain infrastructure enables standardized onboarding of real-world devices and verifiable settlement of usage data and cash flows. This capability unlocks scalable, revenue-based real-world assets… pic.twitter.com/5rBrs9DdJv — OORT | The Data Cloud for Decentralized AI (@oortech) November 24, 2025 The names of both projects show that they are entirely built on Wb3 technology and are efficiently able to deal with this AI world. The core purpose of this landmark unification is to encompass every aspect and direction for users connected to Web3 and AI in any capacity. OORT has revealed this news through its official X account. OORT Partners with ShareX to Advance Verified Data and Cash-Flow Settlement The collaboration of OORT and ShareX is going to set a new and unique standard for RWAs’ onboarding, settlement for cash, and data usage around the world. For this great purpose, ShareX provides infrastructure that permits Standardized onboarding of real-world devices, verification of usage data, transparent cash-flow settlement, and Scalable, revenue-based RWAs. OORT, already known as ‘The Data Cloud for Decentralized AI,’ is actively participating in the market to help users and make certain developments. Their collaboration will set a new standard by joining physical devices with AI through strong and trusted services. Moreover, both platforms have made promises to users about the upcoming updates and developments after this. Bridging Physical Data with Decentralized AI…