The post MetaMask offers free Solana ID minting ahead of Breakpoint 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways MetaMask is offering free Solana ID minting until December 22, 2025. Users can gain exclusive perks by minting their Solana ID during this period. MetaMask is offering free Solana ID minting through December 22, allowing users to access exclusive perks across the Solana ecosystem. The initiative is part of a MetaMask partnership with Solana Identity and comes ahead of Breakpoint 2025, Solana’s annual developer conference. Users who mint a Solana ID using MetaMask can unlock benefits including swaps, staking boosts, discounts, raffles, and partner rewards. Perks are being provided by multiple Solana-based platforms, including Orca, SNS, Sanctum, Cudis, and Play Solana. The program is designed to encourage wallet adoption and deepen user engagement across Solana applications. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/metamask-free-solana-id-minting-2025/

