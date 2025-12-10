PaLM AI to Sudanese Pound Conversion Table
PALMAI to SDG Conversion Table
- 1 PALMAI33,07 SDG
- 2 PALMAI66,14 SDG
- 3 PALMAI99,22 SDG
- 4 PALMAI132,29 SDG
- 5 PALMAI165,36 SDG
- 6 PALMAI198,43 SDG
- 7 PALMAI231,50 SDG
- 8 PALMAI264,58 SDG
- 9 PALMAI297,65 SDG
- 10 PALMAI330,72 SDG
- 50 PALMAI1.653,61 SDG
- 100 PALMAI3.307,21 SDG
- 1.000 PALMAI33.072,10 SDG
- 5.000 PALMAI165.360,51 SDG
- 10.000 PALMAI330.721,03 SDG
The table above displays real-time PaLM AI to Sudanese Pound (PALMAI to SDG) conversions across a range of values, from 1 PALMAI to 10,000 PALMAI. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked PALMAI amounts using the latest SDG market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom PALMAI to SDG amounts, please use the tool converter above.
SDG to PALMAI Conversion Table
- 1 SDG0,03023 PALMAI
- 2 SDG0,06047 PALMAI
- 3 SDG0,09071 PALMAI
- 4 SDG0,1209 PALMAI
- 5 SDG0,1511 PALMAI
- 6 SDG0,1814 PALMAI
- 7 SDG0,2116 PALMAI
- 8 SDG0,2418 PALMAI
- 9 SDG0,2721 PALMAI
- 10 SDG0,3023 PALMAI
- 50 SDG1,511 PALMAI
- 100 SDG3,0236 PALMAI
- 1.000 SDG30,23 PALMAI
- 5.000 SDG151,1 PALMAI
- 10.000 SDG302,3 PALMAI
The table above shows real-time Sudanese Pound to PaLM AI (SDG to PALMAI) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 SDG to 10,000 SDG. It serves as a quick reference to see how much PaLM AI you can get at current rates based on commonly used SDG amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
PaLM AI (PALMAI) is currently trading at ج.س 33,07 SDG , reflecting a -%4,01 change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ج.س4,66M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ج.س2,55B SDG. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated PaLM AI Price page.
46,38B SDG
Circulation Supply
4,66M
24-Hour Trading Volume
2,55B SDG
Market Cap
-%4,01
Price Change (1D)
ج.س 0,0662
24H High
ج.س 0,0538
24H Low
The PALMAI to SDG trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track PaLM AI's fluctuations against SDG. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current PaLM AI price.
PALMAI to SDG Conversion Summary
As of | 1 PALMAI = 33,07 SDG | 1 SDG = 0,03023 PALMAI
Today, the exchange rate for 1 PALMAI to SDG is 33,07 SDG.
Buying 5 PALMAI will cost 165,36 SDG and 10 PALMAI is valued at 330,72 SDG.
1 SDG can be traded for 0,03023 PALMAI.
50 SDG can be converted to 1,511 PALMAI, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 PALMAI to SDG has changed by -%22,87 in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -%4,01, reaching a high of 39,80678572422549 SDG and a low of 32,35052978796573 SDG.
One month ago, the value of 1 PALMAI was 68,30892535154103 SDG, which represents a -%51,59 change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, PALMAI has changed by -145,3969907570653 SDG, resulting in a -%81,47 change in its value.
All About PaLM AI (PALMAI)
Now that you have calculated the price of PaLM AI (PALMAI), you can learn more about PaLM AI directly at MEXC. Learn about PALMAI past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy PaLM AI, trading pairs, and more.
PALMAI to SDG Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, PaLM AI (PALMAI) has fluctuated between 32,35052978796573 SDG and 39,80678572422549 SDG, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 31,388432247803188 SDG to a high of 45,33884658016015 SDG. You can view detailed PALMAI to SDG price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|ج.س 36.07
|ج.س 42.09
|ج.س 84.18
|ج.س 192.41
|Low
|ج.س 30.06
|ج.س 30.06
|ج.س 30.06
|ج.س 30.06
|Average
|ج.س 30.06
|ج.س 36.07
|ج.س 42.09
|ج.س 96.2
|Volatility
|+%20,98
|+%32,18
|+%82,39
|+%94,98
|Change
|-%6,93
|-%23,71
|-%51,58
|-%80,56
PaLM AI Price Forecast in SDG for 2026 and 2030
PaLM AI’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential PALMAI to SDG forecasts for the coming years:
PALMAI Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, PaLM AI could reach approximately ج.س34,73 SDG, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
PALMAI Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, PALMAI may rise to around ج.س42,21 SDG, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our PaLM AI Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
PALMAI Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
PALMAI/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of PALMAI Spot trading pairs, covering markets where PaLM AI is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell PALMAI at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore PALMAI Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of PaLM AI futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy PaLM AI
Looking to add PaLM AI to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy PaLM AI › or Get started now ›
PALMAI and SDG in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
PaLM AI (PALMAI) vs USD: Market Comparison
PaLM AI Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.055
- 7-Day Change: -%22,87
- 30-Day Trend: -%51,59
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including PALMAI, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to SDG, the USD price of PALMAI remains the primary market benchmark.
[PALMAI Price] [PALMAI to USD]
Sudanese Pound (SDG) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (SDG/USD): 0,0016625176626499922
- 7-Day Change: -%0,16
- 30-Day Trend: -%0,16
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger SDG means you will pay less to get the same amount of PALMAI.
- A weaker SDG means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy PALMAI securely with SDG on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the PALMAI to SDG Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between PaLM AI (PALMAI) and Sudanese Pound (SDG) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in PALMAI, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the PALMAI to SDG rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and SDG-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. SDG Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence SDG's strength. When SDG weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like PALMAI, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like PaLM AI, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for PALMAI may rise, impacting its conversion to SDG.
Convert PALMAI to SDG Instantly
Use our real-time PALMAI to SDG converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert PALMAI to SDG?
Enter the Amount of PALMAI
Start by entering how much PALMAI you want to convert into SDG using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live PALMAI to SDG Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date PALMAI to SDG exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about PALMAI and SDG.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add PALMAI to your portfolio? Learn how to buy PALMAI with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the PALMAI to SDG exchange rate calculated?
The PALMAI to SDG exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of PALMAI (often in USD or USDT), converted to SDG using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the PALMAI to SDG rate change so frequently?
PALMAI to SDG rate changes so frequently because both PaLM AI and Sudanese Pound are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed PALMAI to SDG rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the PALMAI to SDG rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the PALMAI to SDG rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert PALMAI to SDG or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my PALMAI to SDG conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of PALMAI against SDG over time?
You can understand the PALMAI against SDG price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the PALMAI to SDG rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken SDG, impacting the conversion rate even if PALMAI stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the PALMAI to SDG exchange rate?
PaLM AI halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the PALMAI to SDG rate.
Can I compare the PALMAI to SDG rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the PALMAI to SDG rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the PALMAI to SDG rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the PaLM AI price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the PALMAI to SDG conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but SDG markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target PALMAI to SDG price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences PaLM AI and the Sudanese Pound?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both PaLM AI and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting PALMAI to SDG and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your SDG into PALMAI of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is PALMAI to SDG a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor PALMAI prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, PALMAI to SDG can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the PALMAI to SDG rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen SDG against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive PALMAI to SDG rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
