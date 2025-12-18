Weekly Preview | Fusaka network upgrade to be activated on Ethereum mainnet; Sui (SUI) to unlock tokens worth over $80 million.

Breaking News Preview: Sui (SUI) will unlock approximately 55.54 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on December 1st, representing 0.56% of the total supply, worth approximately $85 million. Ethena (ENA) will unlock approximately 95.31 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on December 2nd, representing 0.64% of the total supply, worth approximately $27.2 million. Pandu Ethereum ETF will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on December 3, allowing users to directly hold ETH; The SEC's Investor Advisory Committee held an online meeting on December 4 to discuss corporate governance and stock tokenization; Ethereum Foundation: The Fusaka upgrade is expected to be activated on the mainnet at 05:49 Beijing time on December 4th. December 1 Project Updates: The dYdX community has approved a one-month pilot program for liquidation rebates, starting December 1st. dYdX tweeted that the community has approved a one-month pilot program for liquidation rebates (starting December 1, 2025), which will reward traders who experience liquidation events with points and rebates, up to $1 million. Aster has announced the Season 3 airdrop schedule: the inspector will open on December 1st, and tokens can be claimed on December 15th. Aster has updated the Stage 3 airdrop schedule on the X platform. The S3 airdrop checker will open on December 1st at 20:00, and the airdrop token claim period is from December 15th at 20:00 to January 15th, 2026 at 20:00. Syndicate will launch Epoch 2 on December 1st at 7:00 AM. DAO infrastructure provider Syndicate tweeted that Epoch 2 will launch at 7:00 AM Beijing time on December 1st. SYND stakers must deposit their staked tokens into supported application chains before the Epoch switch. Token unlocking: Sui (SUI) will unlock approximately 55.54 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on December 1st, representing 0.56% of the total supply, worth approximately $85 million. The Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) will unlock approximately 5.7 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on December 1st, representing 19% of the total supply and worth approximately $12.7 million. Walrus (WAL) will unlock approximately 32.7 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on December 1st, representing 0.65% of the total supply, worth approximately $5.5 million. December 2 Exchange: CME Group and CF Benchmarks will launch two new Bitcoin volatility indices on December 2nd. CME Group and CF Benchmarks announced plans to launch two new Bitcoin volatility indices on December 2nd: the CME-CF Bitcoin Volatility Real-Time Index (BVX) and the CME-CF Bitcoin Volatility Settlement Index (BVXS). These indices are forward-looking market indicators used to measure market expectations of Bitcoin price volatility over a fixed 30-day expiration period. While not tradable futures products, these indices serve as transparent indicators reflecting the implied volatility in CME-regulated Bitcoin futures and micro Bitcoin futures contract options. Project Updates: Aztec Network will launch a public auction of AZTEC tokens on December 2nd. Aztec Network recently launched its new Layer 2 solution, Ignition Chain, on the Ethereum mainnet, claiming it to be the first fully decentralized Ethereum L2 solution. Previously, the network had launched an AZTEC token sale, with tokens used for staking, governance, and block rewards. Ignition Chain aims to achieve an end-to-end DeFi privacy experience, combining zero-knowledge proofs to ensure privacy and verifiability. Currently, the validator queue has reached 500, and mainnet block production has begun. The AZTEC token public auction will begin on December 2nd. Token unlocking: Ethena (ENA) will unlock approximately 95.31 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on December 2nd, representing 0.64% of the total supply, worth approximately $27.2 million. December 3 Exchange: Pandu Ethereum ETF will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on December 3, allowing users to directly hold ETH. Pando, a licensed virtual asset management service company, officially announced that its Ethereum ETF will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on December 3, with the stock code 3085.HK. The ETF directly holds Ethereum and is based on the CME Group CF Ethereum-USD Index (Asia-Pacific closing price). Hong Kong investors can use their existing securities accounts to trade by choosing cash or physical redemption. The trading unit is 100 shares, and the minimum subscription amount is HK$850. Project Updates: HumidiFi's WET token will be issued on December 3rd via the Jupiter DTF platform. HumidiFi announced on the X platform that its WET token will become the first token issued through the Jupiter DTF platform on December 3rd, with more information to be released soon. Previously, on October 30th , Jupiter announced that HumidiFi would be the first ICO project on its DTF platform. The Dubai Blockchain Week 2025 will be held from December 3rd to 4th. Binance announced that the Dubai Blockchain Week 2025 will be held from December 3 to December 4, 2025 at the Coca-Cola Stadium in Dubai. December 4 Policy and regulation: The SEC Investor Advisory Committee held an online meeting on December 4 to discuss corporate governance and stock tokenization. According to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) website, the SEC Investor Advisory Committee will hold a public online meeting on December 4 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will be streamed live on the website. The meeting will feature two sessions: Changes in Corporate Governance Regulation and the Issuance, Trading, and Settlement Mechanisms of Stock Tokenization under the Existing Regulatory Framework. The Committee will also discuss a disclosure recommendation regarding "The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Issuer Operations." The meeting agenda has been published, and the Committee can submit its research findings and recommendations to the SEC. Exchange: Binance Leverage will remove several trading pairs, including WAXP/BTC, SXP/BTC, and ONT/BTC, on December 4th. According to the official announcement, Binance Leverage will remove the following leveraged trading pairs on December 4, 2025 at 14:00 (UTC+8): Full margin leveraged trading pairs: WAXP/BTC, SXP/BTC, ONT/BTC, ID/BTC, ZRX/BTC, CHR/BTC, ENJ/BTC; Isolated margin trading pairs: WAXP/BTC, ONG/BTC, POWR/BTC, SXP/BTC, ONT/BTC, ID/BTC, AGLD/BTC, ZRX/BTC, CHR/BTC, ENJ/BTC, UMA/BTC. Project Updates: Ethereum Foundation: The Fusaka upgrade is expected to be activated on the mainnet at 05:49 Beijing time on December 4th. The Ethereum Foundation has announced the Fusaka upgrade, scheduled for activation on Ethereum mainnet slot 13,164,544, at 21:49:11 UTC on December 3, 2025 (05:49:11 Beijing time on December 4). This upgrade introduces a Blob-only (BPO) fork to safely scale blob throughput after PeerDAS activation. A key feature of Fusaka is PeerDAS (Peer Data Availability Sampling), which significantly improves blob throughput. Fusaka also optimizes the execution and consensus layers to enhance L1 layer performance and improve user experience. December 5 Policy and regulation: The US September PCE report has been rescheduled to December 5th, and the preliminary Q3 GDP report has been cancelled. According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), the data release schedule affected by the U.S. government shutdown is as follows: ① The preliminary GDP estimate for the third quarter of 2025 has been cancelled; it was originally scheduled for release on October 30. ② The September PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures) and Personal Income reports will be released at 10:00 AM (Beijing time) on December 5; the original release date was October 31. Exchange: Upbit has recovered approximately $30.43 million in stolen funds; South Korean regulators will conduct an on-site investigation until December 5th. According to Upbit's announcement, the amount of assets leaked related to its Solana network has been revised from 54 billion won (approximately US$36.93 million) to 44.5 billion won (approximately US$30.43 million); the amount of funds frozen on the Solana network has been revised from approximately 12 billion won to approximately 2.3 billion won (approximately US$1.57 million). Furthermore, according to South Korean media outlet BlockMedia, following the Upbit security incident, the Virtual Asset Supervisory Bureau of the Financial Supervisory Authority of Korea immediately launched an on-site inspection of the platform. The Financial Supervisory Authority stated, "We are aware of this hacking incident and are currently investigating the details of the attack, the extent of the losses, and the measures taken to protect customer assets. We expect to continue the on-site inspection until next Friday (December 5th)." Project Updates: The second season of YZi Labs' Easy Residency incubation program will end on December 5th. The second season of the EASY Residency Global Founders Residency program will launch on October 6, 2025, and end on December 5, covering the Web3, AI, and biotechnology sectors. This program partners with the BNB Chain's MVB project, offering up to $500,000 in investment, top-tier mentorship, and market support. The residency program has global hubs in Dubai, San Francisco, New York, and Singapore, aiming to help founders overcome geographical limitations and focus on solving real-world problems. The final Demo Day will be held during Binance Blockchain Week. December 6 None available December 7 Project Updates: The community airdrop of Aria Protocol's native token, $ARIAIP, will end on December 7th. Story ecosystem IP, RWA protocol Aria Protocol, announced that its native token $ARIAIP will be listed on November 7th at 15:00 (UTC+8) and open for community airdrop applications, which will continue until December 7th. $ARIAIP will serve as the protocol's coordination layer, supporting governance participation, ecosystem liquidity building, and community access to benefits. Eligible airdrop recipients include Aria Season 1 points holders and $IP community members. Token unlocking: Jito (JTO) will unlock approximately 11.31 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on December 7th, representing 1.13% of the total supply, worth approximately $5.4 million. Time to be determined Project Updates: Uniswap's "UNIFICATION" proposal has passed preliminary approval, and formal on-chain voting is expected to begin next week. The Uniswap "UNIndication" governance proposal garnered over 63 million UNI votes with virtually no opposition in a provisional vote. The proposal aims to unify the governance structure of Uniswap Labs and the foundation, and activate a protocol-level fee mechanism. The fee-switch smart contract has been included in the Cantina bug bounty program, with a reward of $15.5 million. Formal on-chain voting is expected to begin next week, and its passage will facilitate the implementation of a UNI governance token revenue distribution mechanism.