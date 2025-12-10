PAWS to North Korean Won Conversion Table

  • 1 PAWS
    0.01 KPW
  • 2 PAWS
    0.01 KPW
  • 3 PAWS
    0.02 KPW
  • 4 PAWS
    0.03 KPW
  • 5 PAWS
    0.04 KPW
  • 6 PAWS
    0.04 KPW
  • 7 PAWS
    0.05 KPW
  • 8 PAWS
    0.06 KPW
  • 9 PAWS
    0.07 KPW
  • 10 PAWS
    0.07 KPW
  • 50 PAWS
    0.37 KPW
  • 100 PAWS
    0.74 KPW
  • 1,000 PAWS
    7.44 KPW
  • 5,000 PAWS
    37.22 KPW
  • 10,000 PAWS
    74.45 KPW

The table above displays real-time PAWS to North Korean Won (PAWS to KPW) conversions across a range of values, from 1 PAWS to 10,000 PAWS. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked PAWS amounts using the latest KPW market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom PAWS to KPW amounts, please use the tool converter above.

KPW to PAWS Conversion Table

  • 1 KPW
    134.3 PAWS
  • 2 KPW
    268.6 PAWS
  • 3 KPW
    402.9 PAWS
  • 4 KPW
    537.2 PAWS
  • 5 KPW
    671.6 PAWS
  • 6 KPW
    805.9 PAWS
  • 7 KPW
    940.2 PAWS
  • 8 KPW
    1,074 PAWS
  • 9 KPW
    1,208 PAWS
  • 10 KPW
    1,343 PAWS
  • 50 KPW
    6,716 PAWS
  • 100 KPW
    13,432 PAWS
  • 1,000 KPW
    134,320 PAWS
  • 5,000 KPW
    671,604 PAWS
  • 10,000 KPW
    1,343,208 PAWS

The table above shows real-time North Korean Won to PAWS (KPW to PAWS) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 KPW to 10,000 KPW. It serves as a quick reference to see how much PAWS you can get at current rates based on commonly used KPW amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.

PAWS Price and Market Statistics in North Korean Won

PAWS (PAWS) is currently trading at ₩ 0.01 KPW , reflecting a 2.17% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ₩48.36M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ₩394.99M KPW. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated PAWS Price page.

47.74T KPW

Circulation Supply

48.36M

24-Hour Trading Volume

394.99M KPW

Market Cap

2.17%

Price Change (1D)

₩ 0.000008332

24H High

₩ 0.000008

24H Low

The PAWS to KPW trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track PAWS's fluctuations against KPW. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current PAWS price.

PAWS to KPW Conversion Summary

As of | 1 PAWS = 0.01 KPW | 1 KPW = 134.3 PAWS

  • Today, the exchange rate for 1 PAWS to KPW is 0.01 KPW.

  • Buying 5 PAWS will cost 0.04 KPW and 10 PAWS is valued at 0.07 KPW.

  • 1 KPW can be traded for 134.3 PAWS.

  • 50 KPW can be converted to 6,716 PAWS, excluding any platform or gas fees.

  • The conversion rate of 1 PAWS to KPW has changed by +14.75% in the last 7 days.

  • In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 2.17%, reaching a high of 0.0074970480666966596 KPW and a low of 0.007198317874888775 KPW.

  • One month ago, the value of 1 PAWS was 0.0081529947830459 KPW, which represents a -8.69% change in its current value.

  • In the last 90 days, PAWS has changed by -0.01703841840986173 KPW, resulting in a -69.60% change in its value.

PAWS to KPW Conversion Volatility and Price Trends

In the past 24 hours, PAWS (PAWS) has fluctuated between 0.007198317874888775 KPW and 0.0074970480666966596 KPW, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.00641460101626026 KPW to a high of 0.009132865803765133 KPW. You can view detailed PAWS to KPW price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.

Last 24 hoursLast 7 daysLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High₩ 0₩ 0₩ 0₩ 0
Low₩ 0₩ 0₩ 0₩ 0
Average₩ 0₩ 0₩ 0₩ 0
Volatility+4.11%+41.90%+120.17%+136.22%
Change+2.52%+14.94%-8.54%-70.02%

PAWS Price Forecast in KPW for 2026 and 2030

PAWS’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential PAWS to KPW forecasts for the coming years:

PAWS Price Prediction for 2026

By 2026, PAWS could reach approximately ₩0.01 KPW, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.

PAWS Price Prediction for 2030

By 2030, PAWS may rise to around ₩0.01 KPW, following the same long-term growth model.

These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our PAWS Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.

PAWS and KPW in USD Terms: Overview and Insights

PAWS (PAWS) vs USD: Market Comparison

PAWS Price Overview

  • Current Price (USD): $0.000008274
  • 7-Day Change: +14.75%
  • 30-Day Trend: -8.69%

Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?

Crypto markets are highly dynamic. Prices can move rapidly due to:
  • Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
  • Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
  • Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
  • Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.

Why This Matters

If you are converting to or from PAWS, short-term price trends can impact how much you receive.
  • A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
  • A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.

USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices

Most cryptocurrencies, including PAWS, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.

So whether you are converting to KPW, the USD price of PAWS remains the primary market benchmark.
[PAWS Price] [PAWS to USD]

North Korean Won (KPW) vs USD: Market Snapshot

Exchange Rate Overview

  • Current Rate (KPW/USD): 0.0011111152024842013
  • 7-Day Change: -0.00%
  • 30-Day Trend: -0.00%

Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?

Exchange rates move due to supply and demand in the global market. Key drivers include:
  • Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
  • Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
  • Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
  • Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.

Why This Matters

Since PAWS is typically valued in USD, shifts in KPW vs USD affect the PAWS to KPW rate.
  • A stronger KPW means you will pay less to get the same amount of PAWS.
  • A weaker KPW means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.

Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?

Buy PAWS securely with KPW on our Buy Crypto channels.

[Buy PAWS Instantly Now]

What Influences the PAWS to KPW Exchange Rate?

The exchange rate between PAWS (PAWS) and North Korean Won (KPW) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in PAWS, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.

    1. Market Sentiment and News

    Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the PAWS to KPW rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.

    2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity

    The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and KPW-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.

    3. KPW Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators

    Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence KPW's strength. When KPW weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like PAWS, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.

    4. Blockchain and Technology Developments

    For cryptocurrencies like PAWS, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.

    5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends

    Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for PAWS may rise, impacting its conversion to KPW.

Convert PAWS to KPW Instantly

Use our real-time PAWS to KPW converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.

How to Convert PAWS to KPW?

  1. Enter the Amount of PAWS

    Start by entering how much PAWS you want to convert into KPW using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.

  2. Check the Live PAWS to KPW Rate

    See the most accurate and up-to-date PAWS to KPW exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about PAWS and KPW.

  3. Convert or Get Started on MEXC

    Ready to add PAWS to your portfolio? Learn how to buy PAWS with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.

Frequently Asked Questions

  1. How is the PAWS to KPW exchange rate calculated?

    The PAWS to KPW exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of PAWS (often in USD or USDT), converted to KPW using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.

  2. Why does the PAWS to KPW rate change so frequently?

    PAWS to KPW rate changes so frequently because both PAWS and North Korean Won are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.

  3. What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?

    The displayed PAWS to KPW rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.

  4. Can the PAWS to KPW rate vary between exchanges?

    Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.

  5. Why might the PAWS to KPW rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?

    Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.

  6. Is now a good time to convert PAWS to KPW or should I wait?

    There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.

  7. What tools can help me time my PAWS to KPW conversion better?

    Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.

  8. How can I understand the trend of PAWS against KPW over time?

    You can understand the PAWS against KPW price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.

  9. How do news and regulations affect the PAWS to KPW rate?

    Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken KPW, impacting the conversion rate even if PAWS stays flat.

  10. What crypto-specific events can influence the PAWS to KPW exchange rate?

    PAWS halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the PAWS to KPW rate.

  11. Can I compare the PAWS to KPW rate with other currencies?

    Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.

  12. How do I know if the PAWS to KPW rate is fair?

    Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.

  13. What is the best way to monitor the PAWS to KPW rate over the day?

    Bookmark this page or the PAWS price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.

  14. Is the PAWS to KPW conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?

    Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but KPW markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.

  15. Can I set a target PAWS to KPW price and convert when it hits?

    While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.

  16. Where can I learn more about what influences PAWS and the North Korean Won?

    You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both PAWS and the British Pound.

  17. What is the difference between converting PAWS to KPW and trading it?

    Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your KPW into PAWS of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.

  18. Is PAWS to KPW a common reference for crypto investors?

    Most investors monitor PAWS prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, PAWS to KPW can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.

  19. What happens to the PAWS to KPW rate during major economic events?

    During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen KPW against crypto, depending on global investor response.

  20. How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive PAWS to KPW rates?

    MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.

Disclaimer

