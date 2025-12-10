Manchester City Summon The Spirit Of The 90s And It’s Scary

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 2: Samuel Chukwueze of Fulham and Matheus Nunes of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Fulham and Manchester City at Craven Cottage on December 2, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images) Offside via Getty Images If Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was hoping to summon memories of the club's past to bolster a title challenge, he probably hoped for something of the 2018/19 vintage, even a 2011/12 performance. What he got was a vibe that was very much of the late 1990s, a period in City's history defined by self-destructive chaos. The iconic moments were humiliation, time-wasting for a result that would lead to relegation, or scoring an audacious lobbed own goal to lose a vital bottom-of-the-table clash. Fans used to refer to the consistent ability to farcically pull disaster from the jaws of success as 'typical City,' while a former manager described the tension that preceded such moments as 'Cityitus.' So as strange as it might be, fans of a particular vintage would have seen the sudden and terrifying collapse that occurred at Craven Cottage, which saw City turn a 1-5 advantage into a nervy 4-5 finale, as oddly familiar. For the neutral, the game was an enthralling encounter that nearly became an all-time classic had Josko Gvardiol not cleared a Josh King finish off the line late in the game. Not that Pep Guardiola was enjoying the spectacle. "Did you enjoy it? I lost my hair," Guardiola said in the postgame. "I thought the players were happy to work with me. It's the Premier League. I know you're going to ask what happened, but I don't have an answer. "Football is emotion – all the goals were bad defending, we go so deep to defend these kinds…