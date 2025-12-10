Cubs Signing Phil Maton Just The Beginning Of Rebuilding Bullpen

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Phil Maton winds up to deliver to the Minnesota Twins in a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. According to multiple reports over the weekend, the Cubs are signing relief pitcher Phil Maton to a two-year deal. The exact terms are not yet known, and the team has not yet confirmed the signing, but Maton is expected to be the first of a few new faces in the Cubs' bullpen as they look to get back to the postseason in 2026. Last season, the Cubs' bullpen was a significant part of their success. They won 92 games and came one win short of advancing to the National League Championship Series. The bullpen's 3.78 ERA as a group helped propel the Cubs to their first postseason berth since 2020 and first playoff wins since 2017. But the relievers who got them that far are not all going to stick around; key members Brad Keller, Caleb Thielbar, and Drew Pomeranz all became free agents, so Maton is likely just the first bullpen arm the Cubs will sign this winter. If so, he is a quality addition. Maton had a 2.79 ERA in 63 games pitched for the Cardinals and Rangers last season, and if he continues to strike out batters at the rate he did in 2025, the Cubs' bullpen will take an important step in the right direction next year. Last season, Cubs relievers ranked 21st in baseball in strikeouts per nine innings, whereas Maton fanned 81 batters in 61 1/3 innings in 2025. But with the aforementioned losses of Keller, Thielbar, and Pomeranz, the Cubs are going to need to remain active in the reliever market this offseason. Their financial outlook is…