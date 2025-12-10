PhyChain to Colombian Peso Conversion Table
PHYCHAIN to COP Conversion Table
- 1 PHYCHAIN9,837.32 COP
- 2 PHYCHAIN19,674.65 COP
- 3 PHYCHAIN29,511.97 COP
- 4 PHYCHAIN39,349.29 COP
- 5 PHYCHAIN49,186.61 COP
- 6 PHYCHAIN59,023.94 COP
- 7 PHYCHAIN68,861.26 COP
- 8 PHYCHAIN78,698.58 COP
- 9 PHYCHAIN88,535.91 COP
- 10 PHYCHAIN98,373.23 COP
- 50 PHYCHAIN491,866.15 COP
- 100 PHYCHAIN983,732.30 COP
- 1,000 PHYCHAIN9,837,322.98 COP
- 5,000 PHYCHAIN49,186,614.91 COP
- 10,000 PHYCHAIN98,373,229.82 COP
The table above displays real-time PhyChain to Colombian Peso (PHYCHAIN to COP) conversions across a range of values, from 1 PHYCHAIN to 10,000 PHYCHAIN. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked PHYCHAIN amounts using the latest COP market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom PHYCHAIN to COP amounts, please use the tool converter above.
COP to PHYCHAIN Conversion Table
- 1 COP0.0001016 PHYCHAIN
- 2 COP0.0002033 PHYCHAIN
- 3 COP0.0003049 PHYCHAIN
- 4 COP0.0004066 PHYCHAIN
- 5 COP0.0005082 PHYCHAIN
- 6 COP0.0006099 PHYCHAIN
- 7 COP0.0007115 PHYCHAIN
- 8 COP0.0008132 PHYCHAIN
- 9 COP0.0009148 PHYCHAIN
- 10 COP0.001016 PHYCHAIN
- 50 COP0.005082 PHYCHAIN
- 100 COP0.01016 PHYCHAIN
- 1,000 COP0.1016 PHYCHAIN
- 5,000 COP0.5082 PHYCHAIN
- 10,000 COP1.0165 PHYCHAIN
The table above shows real-time Colombian Peso to PhyChain (COP to PHYCHAIN) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 COP to 10,000 COP. It serves as a quick reference to see how much PhyChain you can get at current rates based on commonly used COP amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
PhyChain (PHYCHAIN) is currently trading at CO$ 9,837.32 COP , reflecting a 13.82% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at CO$716.72M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of CO$-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated PhyChain Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
716.72M
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
13.82%
Price Change (1D)
CO$ 2.677
24H High
CO$ 2.245
24H Low
The PHYCHAIN to COP trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track PhyChain's fluctuations against COP. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current PhyChain price.
PHYCHAIN to COP Conversion Summary
As of | 1 PHYCHAIN = 9,837.32 COP | 1 COP = 0.0001016 PHYCHAIN
Today, the exchange rate for 1 PHYCHAIN to COP is 9,837.32 COP.
Buying 5 PHYCHAIN will cost 49,186.61 COP and 10 PHYCHAIN is valued at 98,373.23 COP.
1 COP can be traded for 0.0001016 PHYCHAIN.
50 COP can be converted to 0.005082 PHYCHAIN, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 PHYCHAIN to COP has changed by +6.93% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 13.82%, reaching a high of 10,282.90262460631 COP and a low of 8,623.502574613809 COP.
One month ago, the value of 1 PHYCHAIN was 8,677.279428085787 COP, which represents a +13.37% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, PHYCHAIN has changed by 4,436.590411438284 COP, resulting in a +82.20% change in its value.
All About PhyChain (PHYCHAIN)
Now that you have calculated the price of PhyChain (PHYCHAIN), you can learn more about PhyChain directly at MEXC. Learn about PHYCHAIN past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy PhyChain, trading pairs, and more.
PHYCHAIN to COP Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, PhyChain (PHYCHAIN) has fluctuated between 8,623.502574613809 COP and 10,282.90262460631 COP, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 8,358.459511073339 COP to a high of 10,282.90262460631 COP. You can view detailed PHYCHAIN to COP price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|CO$ 10256.01
|CO$ 10256.01
|CO$ 10256.01
|CO$ 12868.03
|Low
|CO$ 8604.29
|CO$ 8335.41
|CO$ 7682.4
|CO$ 3380.25
|Average
|CO$ 9180.47
|CO$ 8757.94
|CO$ 8719.53
|CO$ 9218.88
|Volatility
|+18.95%
|+20.93%
|+29.98%
|+175.23%
|Change
|+12.41%
|+7.06%
|+13.51%
|+81.39%
PhyChain Price Forecast in COP for 2026 and 2030
PhyChain’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential PHYCHAIN to COP forecasts for the coming years:
PHYCHAIN Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, PhyChain could reach approximately CO$10,329.19 COP, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
PHYCHAIN Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, PHYCHAIN may rise to around CO$12,555.19 COP, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our PhyChain Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
PHYCHAIN Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
PHYCHAIN/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of PHYCHAIN Spot trading pairs, covering markets where PhyChain is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell PHYCHAIN at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore PHYCHAIN Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of PhyChain futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy PhyChain
Looking to add PhyChain to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy PhyChain › or Get started now ›
PHYCHAIN and COP in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
PhyChain (PHYCHAIN) vs USD: Market Comparison
PhyChain Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $2.561
- 7-Day Change: +6.93%
- 30-Day Trend: +13.37%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including PHYCHAIN, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to COP, the USD price of PHYCHAIN remains the primary market benchmark.
[PHYCHAIN Price] [PHYCHAIN to USD]
Colombian Peso (COP) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (COP/USD): 0.0002602960086210038
- 7-Day Change: -3.36%
- 30-Day Trend: -3.36%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger COP means you will pay less to get the same amount of PHYCHAIN.
- A weaker COP means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy PHYCHAIN securely with COP on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the PHYCHAIN to COP Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between PhyChain (PHYCHAIN) and Colombian Peso (COP) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in PHYCHAIN, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the PHYCHAIN to COP rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and COP-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. COP Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence COP's strength. When COP weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like PHYCHAIN, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like PhyChain, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for PHYCHAIN may rise, impacting its conversion to COP.
Convert PHYCHAIN to COP Instantly
Use our real-time PHYCHAIN to COP converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert PHYCHAIN to COP?
Enter the Amount of PHYCHAIN
Start by entering how much PHYCHAIN you want to convert into COP using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live PHYCHAIN to COP Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date PHYCHAIN to COP exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about PHYCHAIN and COP.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add PHYCHAIN to your portfolio? Learn how to buy PHYCHAIN with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the PHYCHAIN to COP exchange rate calculated?
The PHYCHAIN to COP exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of PHYCHAIN (often in USD or USDT), converted to COP using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the PHYCHAIN to COP rate change so frequently?
PHYCHAIN to COP rate changes so frequently because both PhyChain and Colombian Peso are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed PHYCHAIN to COP rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the PHYCHAIN to COP rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the PHYCHAIN to COP rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert PHYCHAIN to COP or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my PHYCHAIN to COP conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of PHYCHAIN against COP over time?
You can understand the PHYCHAIN against COP price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the PHYCHAIN to COP rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken COP, impacting the conversion rate even if PHYCHAIN stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the PHYCHAIN to COP exchange rate?
PhyChain halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the PHYCHAIN to COP rate.
Can I compare the PHYCHAIN to COP rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the PHYCHAIN to COP rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the PHYCHAIN to COP rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the PhyChain price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the PHYCHAIN to COP conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but COP markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target PHYCHAIN to COP price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences PhyChain and the Colombian Peso?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both PhyChain and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting PHYCHAIN to COP and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your COP into PHYCHAIN of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is PHYCHAIN to COP a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor PHYCHAIN prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, PHYCHAIN to COP can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the PHYCHAIN to COP rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen COP against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive PHYCHAIN to COP rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.