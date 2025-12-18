The post Bay Area Widow’s $1M Crypto Loss in Romance Scam Halted by ChatGPT Alert appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Bay Area widow lost nearly $1 million in a pig butchering scam involving fake crypto investments after an online romance. She avoided further losses when ChatGPT identified the fraud, highlighting the dangers of romance-based crypto schemes targeting seniors. Pig butchering scams build trust through online relationships before promoting fraudulent crypto platforms. Victims like Margaret Loke from San Jose transferred escalating amounts, starting at $15,000 and reaching $1 million. The FBI reports $9.3 billion lost to such scams targeting U.S. seniors in 2024, often originating from Southeast Asia. Discover how a pig butchering scam drained a woman’s retirement in a crypto romance fraud. Learn warning signs and recovery tips to protect yourself today. What is a pig butchering scam in crypto? Pig butchering scams are sophisticated frauds where scammers cultivate romantic or friendly relationships online to gain victims’ trust, then lure them into fake cryptocurrency investment platforms. These schemes, named after the process of fattening a pig before slaughter, involve slow-building confidence over weeks or months. In one case, a San Jose widow transferred nearly $1 million from her retirement accounts after being guided by a supposed online partner. How do romance-based crypto investment scams operate? Romance-based crypto investment scams typically begin on social media platforms like Facebook, where fraudsters create fake profiles to initiate contact. They move conversations to private apps such as WhatsApp, sharing daily affectionate messages to foster emotional bonds. Once trust is established, scammers introduce cryptocurrency as a lucrative opportunity, often sharing fabricated screenshots of profits to demonstrate quick gains. Victims with no prior trading experience, like Margaret Loke, are instructed to wire funds to controlled accounts, starting small and escalating to larger sums, including loans or retirement withdrawals. According to reports from ABC7 News, Loke sent over $490,000 from her IRA and a $300,000 mortgage,…

