Topline President Donald Trump on Wednesday night demanded that Colorado must "FREE" former Mesa County Clerk and election denier Tina Peters, who is serving a nine-year prison sentence for tampering with her county's election equipment, after state officials rejected the Trump administration's bid to transfer custody of Peters to federal authorities. Tina Peters is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence in Colorado. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Key Facts In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: "The SLEAZEBAG Governor of Colorado, Jared Polis, refuses to allow an elderly woman, Tina Peters, who was unfairly convicted of what the Democrats do, cheating on Elections, out of jail!" The president falsely stated that Peters was "convicted for trying to stop Democrats from stealing Colorado Votes in the Election." Trump then claimed that Peters was simply "preserving Election Records, which she was obligated to do under Federal Law," even though the former Mesa County Clerk was convicted of carrying out a security breach to advance her election conspiracy theories. The president then attacked Polis again calling him a "lightweight Governor," who has "allowed his State to go to hell…[and] should be ashamed of himself." Trump ended his post with "FREE TINA!" even though the former county clerk has only served one year of her nine-year sentence. Polis has not yet publicly responded to Trump's post. Key Background Trump's demand for Peters' release comes less than a month after he issued pardons to several key allies accused of being involved in a plot to send a false slate of electors from key swing states in a bid to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential elections. Former members of the president's legal team —Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, and Sidney Powell—and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows were among…

Four years ago, in a building in the former industrial heart of Prague, Eric Sirion sat at his computer with freshly written code and a simple mission: buy a cup of coffee with Bitcoin. The place was Paralelní Polis, during the annual Hackers Congress — a fitting venue for an experiment in digital freedom. This was not the first time Bitcoin had been used to buy coffee, but this time was different. After a few false starts, the transaction finally went through, and history was made. It was the world's first purchase using ecash on Bitcoin — specifically, the Fedimint ecash protocol, a Chaumian ecash system built on top of Bitcoin. Eric marked the moment with a tweet, and what seemed like a small act — just coffee — became something far greater. A spark had been lit. A Legacy of Privacy To understand the significance of that coffee, we must look further back. In the 1980s, David Chaum introduced the concept of ecash, pioneering digital money that was private by default through cryptographic innovation. His company, DigiCash, was ahead of its time, but the core idea endured: money that works like cash — untraceable, fungible, and private. Years later, Hal Finney, the recipient of the first Bitcoin transaction from Satoshi Nakamoto, recognized Bitcoin's potential but also its limits. He foresaw the need for layers on top of Bitcoin that could deliver stronger privacy protections, echoing Chaum's vision while grounding it in the resilience of Bitcoin. When Eric Sirion bought that coffee in Prague, he was building on this lineage — carrying Chaum's ideas and Finney's foresight into a working protocol for private payments atop Bitcoin. From a Cup of Coffee to a Movement In the months that followed, the Fedimint protocol was released, development accelerated, and adoption began to…

