Portuma to Lao Kip Conversion Table
PORTUMA to LAK Conversion Table
- 1 PORTUMA2,09 LAK
- 2 PORTUMA4,18 LAK
- 3 PORTUMA6,26 LAK
- 4 PORTUMA8,35 LAK
- 5 PORTUMA10,44 LAK
- 6 PORTUMA12,53 LAK
- 7 PORTUMA14,62 LAK
- 8 PORTUMA16,71 LAK
- 9 PORTUMA18,79 LAK
- 10 PORTUMA20,88 LAK
- 50 PORTUMA104,41 LAK
- 100 PORTUMA208,83 LAK
- 1.000 PORTUMA2.088,30 LAK
- 5.000 PORTUMA10.441,49 LAK
- 10.000 PORTUMA20.882,97 LAK
The table above displays real-time Portuma to Lao Kip (PORTUMA to LAK) conversions across a range of values, from 1 PORTUMA to 10,000 PORTUMA. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked PORTUMA amounts using the latest LAK market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom PORTUMA to LAK amounts, please use the tool converter above.
LAK to PORTUMA Conversion Table
- 1 LAK0,4788 PORTUMA
- 2 LAK0,9577 PORTUMA
- 3 LAK1,436 PORTUMA
- 4 LAK1,915 PORTUMA
- 5 LAK2,394 PORTUMA
- 6 LAK2,873 PORTUMA
- 7 LAK3,352 PORTUMA
- 8 LAK3,830 PORTUMA
- 9 LAK4,309 PORTUMA
- 10 LAK4,788 PORTUMA
- 50 LAK23,94 PORTUMA
- 100 LAK47,88 PORTUMA
- 1.000 LAK478,8 PORTUMA
- 5.000 LAK2.394 PORTUMA
- 10.000 LAK4.788 PORTUMA
The table above shows real-time Lao Kip to Portuma (LAK to PORTUMA) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 LAK to 10,000 LAK. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Portuma you can get at current rates based on commonly used LAK amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Portuma (PORTUMA) is currently trading at ₭ 2,09 LAK , reflecting a 0,41% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ₭791,91M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ₭7,90B LAK. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Portuma Price page.
81,57T LAK
Circulation Supply
791,91M
24-Hour Trading Volume
7,90B LAK
Market Cap
0,41%
Price Change (1D)
₭ 0,0000976
24H High
₭ 0,0000958
24H Low
The PORTUMA to LAK trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Portuma's fluctuations against LAK. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Portuma price.
PORTUMA to LAK Conversion Summary
As of | 1 PORTUMA = 2,09 LAK | 1 LAK = 0,4788 PORTUMA
Today, the exchange rate for 1 PORTUMA to LAK is 2,09 LAK.
Buying 5 PORTUMA will cost 10,44 LAK and 10 PORTUMA is valued at 20,88 LAK.
1 LAK can be traded for 0,4788 PORTUMA.
50 LAK can be converted to 23,94 PORTUMA, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 PORTUMA to LAK has changed by +3,19% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0,41%, reaching a high of 2,103382812976756 LAK and a low of 2,0645909168357908 LAK.
One month ago, the value of 1 PORTUMA was 2,7650001527143213 LAK, which represents a -24,48% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, PORTUMA has changed by -0,12930632046988252 LAK, resulting in a -5,84% change in its value.
All About Portuma (PORTUMA)
Now that you have calculated the price of Portuma (PORTUMA), you can learn more about Portuma directly at MEXC. Learn about PORTUMA past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Portuma, trading pairs, and more.
PORTUMA to LAK Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Portuma (PORTUMA) has fluctuated between 2,0645909168357908 LAK and 2,103382812976756 LAK, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 2,045194968765309 LAK to a high of 2,176656394576356 LAK. You can view detailed PORTUMA to LAK price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|₭ 0
|₭ 0
|₭ 0
|₭ 0
|Low
|₭ 0
|₭ 0
|₭ 0
|₭ 0
|Average
|₭ 0
|₭ 0
|₭ 0
|₭ 0
|Volatility
|+1,87%
|+6,43%
|+39,83%
|+74,85%
|Change
|+0,94%
|+2,21%
|-24,39%
|-5,08%
Portuma Price Forecast in LAK for 2026 and 2030
Portuma’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential PORTUMA to LAK forecasts for the coming years:
PORTUMA Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Portuma could reach approximately ₭2,19 LAK, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
PORTUMA Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, PORTUMA may rise to around ₭2,67 LAK, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Portuma Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
PORTUMA Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
PORTUMA/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of PORTUMA Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Portuma is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell PORTUMA at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore PORTUMA Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Portuma futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Portuma
Looking to add Portuma to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Portuma › or Get started now ›
PORTUMA and LAK in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Portuma (PORTUMA) vs USD: Market Comparison
Portuma Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.0000969
- 7-Day Change: +3,19%
- 30-Day Trend: -24,48%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including PORTUMA, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to LAK, the USD price of PORTUMA remains the primary market benchmark.
[PORTUMA Price] [PORTUMA to USD]
Lao Kip (LAK) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (LAK/USD): 0,00004638984663014534
- 7-Day Change: +0,70%
- 30-Day Trend: +0,70%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger LAK means you will pay less to get the same amount of PORTUMA.
- A weaker LAK means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy PORTUMA securely with LAK on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the PORTUMA to LAK Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Portuma (PORTUMA) and Lao Kip (LAK) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in PORTUMA, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the PORTUMA to LAK rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and LAK-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. LAK Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence LAK's strength. When LAK weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like PORTUMA, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Portuma, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for PORTUMA may rise, impacting its conversion to LAK.
Convert PORTUMA to LAK Instantly
Use our real-time PORTUMA to LAK converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert PORTUMA to LAK?
Enter the Amount of PORTUMA
Start by entering how much PORTUMA you want to convert into LAK using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live PORTUMA to LAK Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date PORTUMA to LAK exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about PORTUMA and LAK.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add PORTUMA to your portfolio? Learn how to buy PORTUMA with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the PORTUMA to LAK exchange rate calculated?
The PORTUMA to LAK exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of PORTUMA (often in USD or USDT), converted to LAK using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the PORTUMA to LAK rate change so frequently?
PORTUMA to LAK rate changes so frequently because both Portuma and Lao Kip are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed PORTUMA to LAK rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the PORTUMA to LAK rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the PORTUMA to LAK rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert PORTUMA to LAK or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my PORTUMA to LAK conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of PORTUMA against LAK over time?
You can understand the PORTUMA against LAK price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the PORTUMA to LAK rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken LAK, impacting the conversion rate even if PORTUMA stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the PORTUMA to LAK exchange rate?
Portuma halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the PORTUMA to LAK rate.
Can I compare the PORTUMA to LAK rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the PORTUMA to LAK rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the PORTUMA to LAK rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Portuma price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the PORTUMA to LAK conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but LAK markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target PORTUMA to LAK price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Portuma and the Lao Kip?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Portuma and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting PORTUMA to LAK and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your LAK into PORTUMA of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is PORTUMA to LAK a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor PORTUMA prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, PORTUMA to LAK can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the PORTUMA to LAK rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen LAK against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive PORTUMA to LAK rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Portuma News and Market Updates
