PANews reported on December 11th that, according to Decrypt, Fundstrat co-founder and BitMine chairman Tom Lee stated in an interview, "BitMine believes Ethereum has bottomed out, and we've more than doubled our Ethereum purchases compared to two weeks ago." Tom Lee and BitMine are more excited about Ethereum's prospects over the next 10 to 15 years, especially given Wall Street's acceptance of the Ethereum network and its role in the future of finance. He stated, "The reason we're excited about Ethereum is that Wall Street has chosen to use this blockchain to position itself for the future. It started with stablecoins, which was a major 'epiphany' moment for Wall Street… but that was just tokenizing the dollar. Now Wall Street wants to tokenize everything, and they're not building on Bitcoin—they need a smart contract platform." The company recently significantly increased its Ethereum holdings, purchasing over 138,452 ETH last week, worth approximately $460 million at current prices. This is the largest single transaction since BitMine purchased over 200,000 ETH in October. As of Wednesday, the company held approximately 3.864 million ETH, representing about 3.2% of the circulating Ethereum supply.

