The post Michael Saylor’s MSTR Responds to Potential MSCI Exclusion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy (MSTR) has written a formal letter in response to MSCI’s proposal to exclude companies whose digital asset holdings represent 50% or more of total assets from MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes. Led by Executive Chairman Michael Saylor, Strategy argued that digital asset treasury companies (DATs), including Strategy itself, are operating businesses that use digital assets as productive capital, not passive vehicles for tracking price movements. Strategy builds bitcoin backed credit instruments, manages an active corporate treasury program and maintains a global enterprise analytics software business. Investors buy the company’s strategy and management, not a static wrapper for bitcoin, the company said. Already under serious pressure thanks to falling bitcoin prices and a narrowing mNAV (the premium to bitcoin holdings at which investors value a company), Strategy shares tumbled even further two weeks ago as the MSCI proposal came to light. MSTR stands to loss many billions in passive capital flows should it be removed from MSCI indexes. Turning back to Strategy’s arguments, the company also listed five reasons the company is not an investment fund: 1. Strategy is organized as a conventional operating company. 2. The company has no fund or ETP like structure or obligations. 3. MSTR is not an investment company under applicable laws. 4. The company creates no fund like tax treatment for investors 5. It has a long history as an operating software business. The proposed 50% threshold is described as arbitrary and unworkable, Strategy said. Many companies hold concentrated reserves in oil, real estate, timber or utilities, yet remain eligible for MSCI indices. MSCI is thus singling out only digital asset backed companies. Strategy further argued that the proposal injects policy views into index construction at a time when federal policy has shifted toward supporting digital asset innovation. Excluding DATs could force large passive…

The post Biden’s Bigger Tax Credits Push Rising Healthcare Costs Onto Taxpayers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. High angle view of a Japanese female caregiver doing home finance online on a computer together with her worried elderly patient at his home. getty Two recent surveys of employers suggest that employee health insurance premiums are likely to increase by around 6.5% in 2026. This increase comes at a bad time for consumers, as inflation remains above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target and the labor market is weakening. It is also bad news for taxpayers who subsidize health insurance plans bought on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplaces since higher costs mean larger taxpayer subsidies. Fortunately, taxpayers will see some relief if Congress allows the expanded premium tax credits implemented during the Biden administration to expire at the end of the year. In 2021, Congress expanded the ACA’s premium tax credits (PTC) as part of the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) Act. Passed on party lines with all Republicans voting against it, the ARPA expanded the tax credits in two ways. First, it eliminated the maximum income limit for subsidy eligibility. Second, it reduced and, in some cases, eliminated the individual premium contribution. Democrats originally sold the expanded PTC as a temporary measure to help people cope with the COVID pandemic, but it was later extended by 2022’s Inflation Reduction Act to the end of 2025. The expanded PTC has cost taxpayers a substantial amount of money. Under the PTC expansion, households earning between 100% and 150% of the federal poverty level are not expected to pay any premiums for their insurance coverage. Prior to the expansion, similar households were expected to have some skin the game, paying between 2% and 4% of their monthly income towards their premium. According to a report from the Economic Policy Innovation Center this requires taxpayers picking up an extra $2,000 per year for…

