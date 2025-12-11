The post Michael Saylor’s MSTR Responds to Potential MSCI Exclusion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy (MSTR) has written a formal letter in response to MSCI’s proposal to exclude companies whose digital asset holdings represent 50% or more of total assets from MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes. Led by Executive Chairman Michael Saylor, Strategy argued that digital asset treasury companies (DATs), including Strategy itself, are operating businesses that use digital assets as productive capital, not passive vehicles for tracking price movements. Strategy builds bitcoin backed credit instruments, manages an active corporate treasury program and maintains a global enterprise analytics software business. Investors buy the company’s strategy and management, not a static wrapper for bitcoin, the company said. Already under serious pressure thanks to falling bitcoin prices and a narrowing mNAV (the premium to bitcoin holdings at which investors value a company), Strategy shares tumbled even further two weeks ago as the MSCI proposal came to light. MSTR stands to loss many billions in passive capital flows should it be removed from MSCI indexes. Turning back to Strategy’s arguments, the company also listed five reasons the company is not an investment fund: 1. Strategy is organized as a conventional operating company. 2. The company has no fund or ETP like structure or obligations. 3. MSTR is not an investment company under applicable laws. 4. The company creates no fund like tax treatment for investors 5. It has a long history as an operating software business. The proposed 50% threshold is described as arbitrary and unworkable, Strategy said. Many companies hold concentrated reserves in oil, real estate, timber or utilities, yet remain eligible for MSCI indices. MSCI is thus singling out only digital asset backed companies. Strategy further argued that the proposal injects policy views into index construction at a time when federal policy has shifted toward supporting digital asset innovation. Excluding DATs could force large passive…

The post Proposed Bitcoin AfterDark ETF Seeks Overnight Price Action During Market Closures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Nicholas Bitcoin and Treasuries AfterDark ETF proposes trading Bitcoin-linked products during overnight hours when U.S. markets are closed, aiming to capture price gains in that window. Filed with the SEC on December 9, it uses at least 80% of assets in Bitcoin futures and ETFs, resetting positions daily without direct Bitcoin holdings. Overnight Trading Strategy: The ETF targets Bitcoin price movements after U.S. market close, entering positions then and exiting shortly after the next open. Asset Allocation: Focuses on listed Bitcoin futures, ETFs, ETPs, and options, with the remainder in U.S. Treasuries for stability. Performance Potential: Backtests show a 222% gain from overnight trades since January 2024, contrasting with a 40.5% loss in daytime trading, per Bespoke Investment Group data. Discover the Nicholas Bitcoin and Treasuries AfterDark ETF, designed for overnight Bitcoin gains. Learn how this innovative fund captures after-hours volatility—explore its strategy and potential impact on crypto investing today. What is the Nicholas Bitcoin and Treasuries AfterDark ETF? The Nicholas Bitcoin and Treasuries AfterDark ETF is a proposed exchange-traded fund that seeks to capitalize on Bitcoin’s price movements during the overnight hours when U.S. financial markets are closed. According to a filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 9, the fund would enter Bitcoin-linked trades after the close of U.S. equity markets and exit those positions shortly after the following day’s open. This approach allows investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin’s volatility outside traditional trading hours without the fund holding actual Bitcoin. The ETF’s structure emphasizes compliance and safety, allocating at least 80% of its assets to Bitcoin futures contracts, exchange-traded products (ETPs), other Bitcoin ETFs, and options related to those instruments. The remaining assets would be invested in U.S. Treasuries, providing a buffer against market fluctuations. By focusing exclusively on listed products, the fund…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.