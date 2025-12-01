Adani commits $5 billion to support Google’s new AI hub in southern India

Gautam Adani is putting down $5 billion to back Google's new AI hub in southern India, according to a report by Bloomberg. The money is going into a data center complex being built in Visakhapatnam, a port city in Andhra Pradesh, through Adani's infrastructure arm AdaniConneX Pvt., which is a joint venture between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX. The investment figure was confirmed by Jugeshinder Singh, Adani's chief financial officer, during a press event held this week in Mumbai. He said the final details are still being sorted, but the commitment is solid. The project is being built in partnership with Alphabet Inc. Singh didn't give a breakdown of how the capital will be deployed, but the hub is expected to anchor India's largest AI data campus so far. Singh made it clear that this is part of a wider plan to expand digital infrastructure to meet rising demand across sectors using artificial intelligence. The announcement follows similar mega-deals pouring into India's data center space, all racing to build the back-end for global AI services. Reliance, Tata, and OpenAI target Andhra Pradesh Just days before Singh's statement, Reliance Industries confirmed it had signed an $11 billion agreement through its unit Digital Connexion to develop its own data center projects in Visakhapatnam. That deal came right after Tata Consultancy Services secured $1 billion in backing from TPG Inc. to fast-track its data infrastructure goals. All of them are headed to Andhra Pradesh. CBRE Group estimates that India's total data center market could top $100 billion by 2027, and this city on the southeastern coast has suddenly become a magnet for new development.Google, Amazon, and OpenAI are all part of that wave. Amazon plans to spend $12.7 billion on building cloud infrastructure in India by 2030. OpenAI, meanwhile, is hunting for space to…