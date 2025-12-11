PointPay to Georgian Lari Conversion Table
PXP to GEL Conversion Table
- 1 PXP0.04 GEL
- 2 PXP0.09 GEL
- 3 PXP0.13 GEL
- 4 PXP0.18 GEL
- 5 PXP0.22 GEL
- 6 PXP0.27 GEL
- 7 PXP0.31 GEL
- 8 PXP0.36 GEL
- 9 PXP0.40 GEL
- 10 PXP0.45 GEL
- 50 PXP2.24 GEL
- 100 PXP4.49 GEL
- 1,000 PXP44.86 GEL
- 5,000 PXP224.31 GEL
- 10,000 PXP448.61 GEL
The table above displays real-time PointPay to Georgian Lari (PXP to GEL) conversions across a range of values, from 1 PXP to 10,000 PXP. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked PXP amounts using the latest GEL market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom PXP to GEL amounts, please use the tool converter above.
GEL to PXP Conversion Table
- 1 GEL22.29 PXP
- 2 GEL44.58 PXP
- 3 GEL66.87 PXP
- 4 GEL89.16 PXP
- 5 GEL111.4 PXP
- 6 GEL133.7 PXP
- 7 GEL156.03 PXP
- 8 GEL178.3 PXP
- 9 GEL200.6 PXP
- 10 GEL222.9 PXP
- 50 GEL1,114 PXP
- 100 GEL2,229 PXP
- 1,000 GEL22,290 PXP
- 5,000 GEL111,454 PXP
- 10,000 GEL222,908 PXP
The table above shows real-time Georgian Lari to PointPay (GEL to PXP) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 GEL to 10,000 GEL. It serves as a quick reference to see how much PointPay you can get at current rates based on commonly used GEL amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
PointPay (PXP) is currently trading at ₾ 0.04 GEL , reflecting a 0.05% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ₾164.45K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ₾1.35M GEL. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated PointPay Price page.
80.69M GEL
Circulation Supply
164.45K
24-Hour Trading Volume
1.35M GEL
Market Cap
0.05%
Price Change (1D)
₾ 0.01678
24H High
₾ 0.01632
24H Low
The PXP to GEL trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track PointPay's fluctuations against GEL. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current PointPay price.
PXP to GEL Conversion Summary
As of | 1 PXP = 0.04 GEL | 1 GEL = 22.29 PXP
Today, the exchange rate for 1 PXP to GEL is 0.04 GEL.
Buying 5 PXP will cost 0.22 GEL and 10 PXP is valued at 0.45 GEL.
1 GEL can be traded for 22.29 PXP.
50 GEL can be converted to 1,114 PXP, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 PXP to GEL has changed by +3.60% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.05%, reaching a high of 0.04513032375906023 GEL and a low of 0.04389313967508123 GEL.
One month ago, the value of 1 PXP was 0.03160198475381155 GEL, which represents a +41.95% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, PXP has changed by -0.005459747153211697 GEL, resulting in a -10.85% change in its value.
All About PointPay (PXP)
Now that you have calculated the price of PointPay (PXP), you can learn more about PointPay directly at MEXC. Learn about PXP past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy PointPay, trading pairs, and more.
PXP to GEL Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, PointPay (PXP) has fluctuated between 0.04389313967508123 GEL and 0.04513032375906023 GEL, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.04201046824293926 GEL to a high of 0.04513032375906023 GEL. You can view detailed PXP to GEL price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|₾ 0.02
|₾ 0.02
|₾ 0.02
|₾ 0.05
|Low
|₾ 0.02
|₾ 0.02
|₾ 0.02
|₾ 0
|Average
|₾ 0.02
|₾ 0.02
|₾ 0.02
|₾ 0.02
|Volatility
|+2.81%
|+7.20%
|+64.51%
|+103.69%
|Change
|+1.96%
|+3.54%
|+41.87%
|-10.90%
PointPay Price Forecast in GEL for 2026 and 2030
PointPay’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential PXP to GEL forecasts for the coming years:
PXP Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, PointPay could reach approximately ₾0.05 GEL, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
PXP Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, PXP may rise to around ₾0.06 GEL, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our PointPay Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
PXP Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
PXP/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of PXP Spot trading pairs, covering markets where PointPay is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell PXP at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore PXP Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of PointPay futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy PointPay
Looking to add PointPay to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy PointPay › or Get started now ›
PXP and GEL in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
PointPay (PXP) vs USD: Market Comparison
PointPay Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.01668
- 7-Day Change: +3.60%
- 30-Day Trend: +41.95%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including PXP, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to GEL, the USD price of PXP remains the primary market benchmark.
[PXP Price] [PXP to USD]
Georgian Lari (GEL) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (GEL/USD): 0.371719160226942
- 7-Day Change: +0.55%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.55%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger GEL means you will pay less to get the same amount of PXP.
- A weaker GEL means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy PXP securely with GEL on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the PXP to GEL Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between PointPay (PXP) and Georgian Lari (GEL) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in PXP, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the PXP to GEL rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and GEL-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. GEL Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence GEL's strength. When GEL weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like PXP, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like PointPay, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for PXP may rise, impacting its conversion to GEL.
Convert PXP to GEL Instantly
Use our real-time PXP to GEL converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert PXP to GEL?
Enter the Amount of PXP
Start by entering how much PXP you want to convert into GEL using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live PXP to GEL Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date PXP to GEL exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about PXP and GEL.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add PXP to your portfolio? Learn how to buy PXP with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the PXP to GEL exchange rate calculated?
The PXP to GEL exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of PXP (often in USD or USDT), converted to GEL using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the PXP to GEL rate change so frequently?
PXP to GEL rate changes so frequently because both PointPay and Georgian Lari are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed PXP to GEL rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the PXP to GEL rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the PXP to GEL rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert PXP to GEL or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my PXP to GEL conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of PXP against GEL over time?
You can understand the PXP against GEL price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the PXP to GEL rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken GEL, impacting the conversion rate even if PXP stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the PXP to GEL exchange rate?
PointPay halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the PXP to GEL rate.
Can I compare the PXP to GEL rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the PXP to GEL rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the PXP to GEL rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the PointPay price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the PXP to GEL conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but GEL markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target PXP to GEL price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences PointPay and the Georgian Lari?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both PointPay and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting PXP to GEL and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your GEL into PXP of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is PXP to GEL a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor PXP prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, PXP to GEL can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the PXP to GEL rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen GEL against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive PXP to GEL rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
PointPay News and Market Updates
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.