XRP Price to $2.5? Here’s The Key Condition to Watch

Key Insights A top analyst has shared a XRP price prediction to $2.5, which has lifted market sentiment. The XRP ETF inflow has reached near $950 million. The Fed rate cut today might help in a strong rally for the asset. XRP price traded below the $2.1 mark today with a marginal gain in the daily time frame, while the broader crypto market recorded a robust surge. The latest uptick in the digital assets came in just before the much-awaited US FOMC interest rate decision, where the central bank is expected to announce a 25 bps rate cut. Amid this, a latest XRP price prediction has caught the eyes of traders, predicting a potential bounce to $2.5 in the near future. However, an expert has highlighted a key support level for the asset that it must hold to continue its upward momentum ahead. On the other hand, the latest data also suggests a sustained institutional interest in the Ripple coin, which might provide strong support to the asset. However, the consolidating phase of the asset has left many market participants wondering about the potential future movement of the asset. While a Fed rate cut and the continuing inflow into the Ripple ETF might help in a strong rally, investors are awaiting further cues. For context, if the whales continue to offload their holdings, it might stall the latest bullish XRP price prediction. Ripple Coin Stays in Green as XRP ETF Inflow Continues Ripple coin price today has witnessed an uptick of around 1% with its price resting at the $2.07 mark. However, the trading volume of the asset soared more than 55%, suggesting increased activity in the market. It's worth noting that XRP price has struggled to break through the $2.2 resistance in recent days. Over the last 24 hours,…