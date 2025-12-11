The post Solana News: SOL Faces Liquidity Crunch as $500M in Longs Sit on the Brink appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights On-chain insights suggest Solana liquidity has thinned to levels typically seen in a bear market. Institutional capital continues to pour into spot Solana ETFs, which have seen $17.72 million in net inflows this week, almost matching last week’s $20.30 million. Roughly $500 million in long positions could be exposed if the price slips just 5.5%. On-chain insights suggest Solana’s liquidity has thinned to levels typically seen in a bear market. According to a top analyst, roughly $500 million in long positions could be exposed if the price slips just 5.5%. Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s mid-week buying burst lifted most major altcoins. Even so, Solana isn’t sharing in that confidence. Its liquidity continues to pull back, and the overall market remains uneasy, leaving the token on fragile footing despite the recent lift across the sector. Solana Realized Losses Outpace Profits as Liquidity Shrinks Solana’s 30-day average realized profit-to-loss ratio has remained below one since mid-November, according to a Wednesday tweet from on-chain analytics platform Glassnode. A ratio under one shows that realized losses are outpacing profits. This suggests liquidity has contracted to levels typically seen in a bear market. Solana realized profit/loss ratio data by Glassnode A tweet by Altcoin Vector pointed out that Solana is undergoing a full liquidity reset. This signal has marked the start of new liquidity cycles in the past and often leads to bottoming phases. If the current pattern mirrors April’s setup, a market reignition could take about four more weeks, potentially lining up with early January. The reset is being driven by several factors. Realized losses are prompting sell-offs, futures open interest is declining, market-makers are pulling back, and liquidity is fragmenting across trading pools. The mid- to long-term outlook for the market remains slightly bullish, particularly if macroeconomic pressures ease. In the near term,…

