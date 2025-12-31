QUAI to Pakistani Rupee Conversion Table
QUAI to PKR Conversion Table
- 1 QUAI7.91 PKR
- 2 QUAI15.83 PKR
- 3 QUAI23.74 PKR
- 4 QUAI31.65 PKR
- 5 QUAI39.57 PKR
- 6 QUAI47.48 PKR
- 7 QUAI55.40 PKR
- 8 QUAI63.31 PKR
- 9 QUAI71.22 PKR
- 10 QUAI79.14 PKR
- 50 QUAI395.68 PKR
- 100 QUAI791.37 PKR
- 1,000 QUAI7,913.68 PKR
- 5,000 QUAI39,568.39 PKR
- 10,000 QUAI79,136.78 PKR
The table above displays real-time QUAI to Pakistani Rupee (QUAI to PKR) conversions across a range of values, from 1 QUAI to 10,000 QUAI. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked QUAI amounts using the latest PKR market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom QUAI to PKR amounts, please use the tool converter above.
PKR to QUAI Conversion Table
- 1 PKR0.1263 QUAI
- 2 PKR0.2527 QUAI
- 3 PKR0.3790 QUAI
- 4 PKR0.5054 QUAI
- 5 PKR0.6318 QUAI
- 6 PKR0.7581 QUAI
- 7 PKR0.8845 QUAI
- 8 PKR1.0109 QUAI
- 9 PKR1.137 QUAI
- 10 PKR1.263 QUAI
- 50 PKR6.318 QUAI
- 100 PKR12.63 QUAI
- 1,000 PKR126.3 QUAI
- 5,000 PKR631.8 QUAI
- 10,000 PKR1,263 QUAI
The table above shows real-time Pakistani Rupee to QUAI (PKR to QUAI) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 PKR to 10,000 PKR. It serves as a quick reference to see how much QUAI you can get at current rates based on commonly used PKR amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
QUAI (QUAI) is currently trading at ₨ 7.91 PKR , reflecting a 6.05% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ₨-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ₨-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated QUAI Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
6.05%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The QUAI to PKR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track QUAI's fluctuations against PKR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current QUAI price.
QUAI to PKR Conversion Summary
As of | 1 QUAI = 7.91 PKR | 1 PKR = 0.1263 QUAI
Today, the exchange rate for 1 QUAI to PKR is 7.91 PKR.
Buying 5 QUAI will cost 39.57 PKR and 10 QUAI is valued at 79.14 PKR.
1 PKR can be traded for 0.1263 QUAI.
50 PKR can be converted to 6.318 QUAI, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 QUAI to PKR has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 6.05%, reaching a high of -- PKR and a low of -- PKR.
One month ago, the value of 1 QUAI was -- PKR, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, QUAI has changed by -- PKR, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About QUAI (QUAI)
Now that you have calculated the price of QUAI (QUAI), you can learn more about QUAI directly at MEXC. Learn about QUAI past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy QUAI, trading pairs, and more.
QUAI to PKR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, QUAI (QUAI) has fluctuated between -- PKR and -- PKR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 6.679795019142206 PKR to a high of 9.346665322754395 PKR. You can view detailed QUAI to PKR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|₨ 5.6
|₨ 8.41
|₨ 8.41
|₨ 14.02
|Low
|₨ 5.6
|₨ 5.6
|₨ 2.8
|₨ 2.8
|Average
|₨ 5.6
|₨ 5.6
|₨ 5.6
|₨ 5.6
|Volatility
|+9.79%
|+38.25%
|+58.37%
|+109.35%
|Change
|-1.12%
|+12.95%
|+22.03%
|-24.12%
QUAI Price Forecast in PKR for 2026 and 2030
QUAI’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential QUAI to PKR forecasts for the coming years:
QUAI Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, QUAI could reach approximately ₨8.31 PKR, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
QUAI Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, QUAI may rise to around ₨10.10 PKR, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our QUAI Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
QUAI Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
QUAI/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of QUAI Spot trading pairs, covering markets where QUAI is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell QUAI at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore QUAI Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of QUAI futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy QUAI
Looking to add QUAI to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy QUAI › or Get started now ›
QUAI and PKR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
QUAI (QUAI) vs USD: Market Comparison
QUAI Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.02822
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including QUAI, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to PKR, the USD price of QUAI remains the primary market benchmark.
[QUAI Price] [QUAI to USD]
Pakistani Rupee (PKR) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (PKR/USD): 0.003570121091081557
- 7-Day Change: +0.88%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.88%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger PKR means you will pay less to get the same amount of QUAI.
- A weaker PKR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy QUAI securely with PKR on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the QUAI to PKR Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between QUAI (QUAI) and Pakistani Rupee (PKR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in QUAI, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the QUAI to PKR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and PKR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. PKR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence PKR's strength. When PKR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like QUAI, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like QUAI, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for QUAI may rise, impacting its conversion to PKR.
Convert QUAI to PKR Instantly
Use our real-time QUAI to PKR converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert QUAI to PKR?
Enter the Amount of QUAI
Start by entering how much QUAI you want to convert into PKR using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live QUAI to PKR Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date QUAI to PKR exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about QUAI and PKR.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add QUAI to your portfolio? Learn how to buy QUAI with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the QUAI to PKR exchange rate calculated?
The QUAI to PKR exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of QUAI (often in USD or USDT), converted to PKR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the QUAI to PKR rate change so frequently?
QUAI to PKR rate changes so frequently because both QUAI and Pakistani Rupee are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed QUAI to PKR rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the QUAI to PKR rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the QUAI to PKR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert QUAI to PKR or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my QUAI to PKR conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of QUAI against PKR over time?
You can understand the QUAI against PKR price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the QUAI to PKR rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken PKR, impacting the conversion rate even if QUAI stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the QUAI to PKR exchange rate?
QUAI halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the QUAI to PKR rate.
Can I compare the QUAI to PKR rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the QUAI to PKR rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the QUAI to PKR rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the QUAI price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the QUAI to PKR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but PKR markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target QUAI to PKR price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences QUAI and the Pakistani Rupee?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both QUAI and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting QUAI to PKR and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your PKR into QUAI of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is QUAI to PKR a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor QUAI prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, QUAI to PKR can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the QUAI to PKR rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen PKR against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive QUAI to PKR rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
QUAI News and Market Updates
Crypto infrastructure that drives both technology and applications, how does Quai Network open up the PayFi highway?
The L1 blockchain Quai Network, which was officially launched on its mainnet not long ago, has created a cryptographic infrastructure driven by both technology and applications, which can help unlock more potential for PayFi. Its innovative design can break the efficiency bottleneck of traditional payments and the scalability problem of blockchain, thus paving the way for seamless connection between the crypto economy and the real world.2025/03/12
Quai Network Goes Multichain with Wormhole, Bringing $QUAI and $QI to 40+ Chains
Quai Network is integrating Wormhole’s NTT and messaging layer to enable native, low-fee transfers of $QUAI and $QI across 40+ blockchains.2025/09/10
Quai Network achieves multi-chain through Wormhole, $QUAI/$QI supports native cross-chain
PANews reported on September 10th that Quai Network has officially integrated with Wormhole. Quai will leverage Wormhole's core messaging layer to enable seamless asset transfers from over 40 chains to its scalable PoW ecosystem. Quai will also leverage Wormhole's NTT (Native Token Transfers) standard to enable multi-chain native deployment of $QI and $QUAI. Quai is the world's first energy-based monetary system. Consisting of a sharded EVM-compatible blockchain and leveraging the innovative Proof-of-Entropy-Minima (PoEM) consensus, it boasts a throughput of 255,000 transactions per second (TPS) without sacrificing decentralization. $QUAI is its native token, and $QI is its decentralized "energy dollar." Quai aims to create a stable, low-cost environment for payments, DeFi, SocialFi, NFTs, and other use cases. Wormhole NTT (Native Token Transfers) is an open and composable multi-chain native token transfer standard that enables cross-chain token migration without relying on traditional cross-chain liquidity pools, preserving token metadata and supply characteristics, and reducing transaction fees and operational complexity. It is reported that this integration means a significant improvement in ecological interoperability: users can more conveniently use $QUAI and $QI directly on more mainstream chains, developers can build dApps with native tokens in a multi-chain environment, reducing the burden of bridging and liquidity management, and ecological applications will be easier to connect to existing wallets and infrastructure, thereby promoting the availability and popularity of Quai and expanding its influence on the entire crypto ecosystem.2025/09/10
Scaling the Future: Insights from Quai Network Co-Founder Jonathan Downing
https://unseen.co/projects/quai-network/ As part of the DLT Talents program-designed to empower women from various backgrounds, including tech, law, business, or those new to crypto, to explore blockchain and boost awareness-I had the opportunity to interview Jonathan Downing. He’s a co-founder and the lead engineer at Dominant Strategies, the firm behind Quai Network. Jonathan’s deep knowledge in blockchain scalability and Proof-of-Work advancements has been pivotal in developing Quai’s multi-chain framework. Quai Network is a Layer-1 blockchain addressing the scalability trilemma, delivering over 50,000 transactions per second while preserving decentralization and security. It stands out as the first decentralized energy dollar on a programmable PoW blockchain, with a dual-token system: QUAI as the gas token and store of value, and Qi as the energy-backed stablecoin. Our discussion delved into Quai’s origins, technical breakthroughs, challenges, and future plans-tailored to inspire interest among DLT Talents participants and newcomers alike. The interview took place via Zoom voice call on July 5, 2025. Here’s the full breakdown: Can you share your background and what pulled you into blockchain? Jonathan: My interest in blockchain began with Bitcoin during high school, similar to my co-founders. At the University of Texas at Austin, I co-founded the Texas Blockchain Club, connecting with Alan Orwick, Karl Kreder, Yanni Georghiades, and Sriram Vishwanath-we shared a drive for scalability and cryptography. After graduation, I pursued software engineering, focusing on data management and operational efficiency. This foundation led to my role as chief architect at Dominant Strategies, where we’re constructing Quai Network to overcome the constraints of conventional blockchains and enable seamless global finance. How did the concept for Quai Network originate? Jonathan: Quai originated from research at UT Austin in 2019, solidifying into a project by 2020. We identified flaws in existing blockchains, such as Ethereum’s high fees and limited TPS, and sought to build a scalable PoW network. Instead of relying on Layer-2 add-ons that increase complexity, Quai integrates scalability at the protocol level through multi-chain architecture. The Dominant Strategies team worked collaboratively, incorporating academic research and empirical testing. The goal is to revitalize the crypto movement, making blockchain practical for daily transactions at speeds comparable to Visa, all while staying decentralized. What’s been your most memorable experience with Quai? Jonathan: A highlight was deploying our latest testnet, engaging over 2,000 nodes worldwide and 5,500 GPUs. It was thrilling to see diverse participants-miners, developers, and enthusiasts-collaborate on testing. This wasn’t just a technical achievement; it demonstrated Quai’s potential for broad adoption. We’ve managed over a billion transactions, achieved 170+ days of uptime, and reached peaks of 2,167 TPS. Experiences like these reinforce our purpose: democratizing blockchain access. What are Quai Network’s primary products and features? Jonathan: Quai is fundamentally a scalable multichain blockchain that employs Proof-of-Work as an oracle for real-world demand and energy pricing. This supports our dual-token model: QUAI, the deflationary gas token and value store, and Qi, a stablecoin tied to energy markets. Core features include: Multi-Chain Architecture: Protocol-level sharding for effortless interoperability and high throughput (50,000+ TPS). Proof-of-Entropy Minima (PoEM): An innovative consensus mechanism ensuring security and efficiency. Developer Resources: Simplified integration for dApps, prioritizing low fees and true decentralization. Additional tools we’ve created: go-quai (a Go implementation for the network), Pelagus (wallet), Blip (for messaging or integrations), and Kipper (mining/node software). Unlike asset-backed stablecoins, Qi achieves stability through market mechanisms, positioning Quai as a versatile platform for DeFi, payments, and more. What challenges has Quai encountered in the blockchain landscape recently? Jonathan: Scalability continues to be the primary obstacle-many networks depend on Layer-2 solutions, which can introduce centralization and added layers of complexity. We’ve addressed this directly with our multi-chain design and PoEM consensus, bypassing those dependencies. Regulatory ambiguities and debates over PoW’s energy consumption present additional hurdles, but Quai leverages PoW as an asset by connecting it to tangible energy economics. Our testnets have allowed iterative improvements, processing billions of transactions. The forthcoming fourth testnet and mainnet launch will further navigate these in a dynamic industry. How has Quai’s technology developed since its inception? Jonathan: From initial research in 2019 onward, Quai has evolved through developmental phases dubbed “Stone Age” and “Bronze Age.” We’ve enhanced multi-chain interoperability, optimized PoW for better energy use, and incorporated community-driven governance. Recent developments include refined developer tools and ecosystem integrations. A Messari protocol analysis underscored our strengths, and partnerships-such as with Kyle Chassé of Master Ventures-have endorsed our trajectory. With testnets operational, we’re primed for mainnet and expanded adoption. What’s on the horizon for Quai Network, and any advice for women venturing into blockchain? Jonathan: We’re preparing for the fourth testnet and mainnet rollout, fostering ecosystem growth through additional dApps and collaborations. In the long term, we aspire to compete with traditional systems like Visa via cost-effective, decentralized transactions. For women entering blockchain-regardless of technical experience-begin with exploration. Programs like DLT Talents offer excellent networking opportunities. Immerse in communities, experiment with tools such as our Pelagus wallet, and contribute perspectives from fields like law or business; diversity strengthens blockchain. Closing Reflections This interview with Jonathan provided profound insights, particularly through my lens as a DLT Talents participant. Quai Network transcends typical projects by resolving entrenched issues like scalability and energy efficiency, paving the way for crypto’s global integration. Through this piece, the aim is to heighten awareness and encourage participation among women and beginners in the space. For more on Quai Network, visit qu.ai or follow @QuaiNetwork on X. Details on DLT Talents are at web3-talents.io/dlt-talents. What aspects of scalable blockchains intrigue you? Share in the comments! Scaling the Future: Insights from Quai Network Co-Founder Jonathan Downing was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story2025/09/26
Explore More About QUAI
QUAI Price
Learn more about QUAI (QUAI) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
QUAI Price Prediction
Explore QUAI forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where QUAI may be headed.
How to Buy QUAI
Want to buy QUAI? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
QUAI/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade QUAI/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
QUAI USDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on QUAI with leverage. Explore QUAI USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
Discover More QUAI to Fiat Conversions
Other Cryptocurrencies to PKR Conversions
Why Buy QUAI with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy QUAI.
Join millions of users and buy QUAI with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.