Chart Signals Go Green — XRP’s Higher-Lows Meet a Massive Exchange Supply Exodus

XRP Poised for Continuation as Higher-Low Structure Signals Buyer DominanceMarket analyst Trader Rai notes that XRP is flashing a powerful bullish setup, thanks to a decisive higher-low formation that signals buyers remain firmly in control and sets the stage for a potential continuation rally, so long as key support levels hold.XRP’s higher-low formation, paired with strong upward momentum, underscores clear buyer dominance, especially as exchange supply plunges over 45% in just 60 days. This bullish structure signals that buyers are stepping in earlier with every dip, a classic sign of growing confidence and sustained demand. With market sentiment turning cautious across the broader crypto landscape, XRP’s ability to maintain rising lows and accelerating momentum highlights its relative strength and a decisive shift in favor of the bulls.Trader Rai highlights $2.20 as the decisive level that will determine whether XRP’s momentum turns into a full bullish continuation. Holding this retest zone would confirm the higher-low structure and show that buyers are confidently absorbing sell pressure, keeping firm control of the trend.Holding above $2.20 positions XRP for a clean move toward its next major resistance levels, where the market’s reaction will reveal whether the bullish trend can sustain. A decisive breakout through these zones would strengthen the upward trajectory and draw in sidelined buyers waiting for confirmation. However, a drop below $2.20 could trigger short-term uncertainty, though the broader bullish structure remains intact unless a deeper breakdown unfolds.Therefore, Trader Rai’s analysis underscores a key takeaway that XRP’s price action reflects a market steadily gaining bullish strength. Momentum, structure, and critical support levels are aligning decisively in favor of continuation. As long as buyers defend the $2.20 zone, the odds of XRP pushing into higher resistance levels remain firmly on their side.In a market where confidence thrives on clear technical signals, XRP is displaying the disciplined bullish structure analysts expect in the early stages of a breakout. If current conditions persist, the asset appears poised for its next major leg upward—driven by buyers who show no signs of stepping back.XRP Supply on Exchanges Plunges Over 45% in 60 Days, Signaling a Major Market ShiftMarket expert Xaif Crypto acknowledges one of XRP’s largest supply contractions in years. Glassnode data shows centralized exchange balances have plunged over 45% in just 60 days, signaling a dramatic shift in holder behavior and potential for heightened price volatility.Exchange-held XRP has plummeted from 3.95 billion on September 21 to 2.6 billion by November 27, removing over 1.3 billion tokens from liquid supply. This sharp decline signals more than routine movement, it reflects a growing trend of investors moving XRP into self-custody, long-term holdings, or staking, highlighting rising confidence in the asset’s long-term value.Xaif Crypto stipulates that the sharp drop in XRP supply on exchanges signals rising accumulation and waning sell-side pressure. Withdrawn tokens are less likely to hit the market, a pattern that often precedes bullish moves. Xaif Crypto notes that such a supply shock can ‘tip the balance entirely toward buyers,’ especially if demand picks up.“Glassnode data shows whales and long-term holders are driving XRP accumulation, signaling a shift from speculative trading to strategic holding. With exchange supply down 45%, market attention is turning to volume, liquidity, and potential breakout patterns. This decline isn’t just a number, it reflects growing confidence and a market positioning itself for what could be a major move in the weeks ahead.ConclusionNotably, XRP’s market structure signals clear bullish control. Trader Rai notes that the higher-low formation and accelerating upward momentum keep buyers in command. Holding above the $2.20 retest zone could pave the way toward higher resistance levels, with growing momentum and favorable sentiment positioning XRP for a potential breakout that may set its next major trend.On the other hand, the 45% plunge in XRP supply on exchanges signals a decisive market shift. With more tokens moving into long-term holdings, sell-side pressure is easing, paving the way for potential bullish momentum. This trend reflects growing confidence in XRP’s long-term value and underscores how supply scarcity can drive price action. Monitoring exchange balances and accumulation trends will be crucial in anticipating XRP’s next major move.