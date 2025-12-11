The post Twenty One Capital’s NYSE debut sees 20% fall – What scared investors? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The much-anticipated New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) debut of Twenty One Capital, was immediately met with a harsh market reality check on the first day. Trading under the ticker XXI, Twenty One Capital is a Bitcoin-native firm backed by power players like Tether, Bitfinex, and SoftBank, Shares of the crypto treasury company plunged by nearly 20% on 09 December, following the completion of its SPAC merger with Cantor Equity Partners. CEO Jack Mallers on Twenty One Capital While CEO Jack Mallers has publicly insisted the firm is building beyond simple Bitcoin accumulation, focusing on “utility services” and a corporate architecture for new financial products, investors might be unconvinced. The massive drop, which saw the stock open at $10.74 and close at $11.42, suggested that Wall Street is doing more than just pricing in the broader pressure on crypto-related stocks. Remarking on the same in an interview, CEO Maller noted, “Yes, we own a lot of bitcoin. Yes, we’re going to acquire as much as we possibly can, but we’re also about to launch a ton of business lines and produce profit that’s related to bitcoin, and that’s a lot of why we created the company in the first place.” What impact did it have? Needless to say, the aforementioned fall hinted at a stunning and highly publicized valuation paradox. According to Reuters’ calculations, the company’s core asset, a massive Bitcoin [BTC] treasury, is alone worth more than $3.97 billion, based on Bitcoin’s closing price of $91,350. The fact that the newly public equity is trading at a significant discount to its underlying Bitcoin holdings spotlights Wall Street’s deeply cautious position on crypto-linked vehicles. This skepticism has been compounded by the deal’s structure – A merger with Cantor Equity Partners (CEP), a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) backed by institutional powerhouse…

The Charge: Uniswap founder Hayden Adams accuses Citadel Securities of lobbying the SEC to label smart contract developers as "financial intermediaries." The Document: A Dec 2 Citadel filing argues DeFi protocols effectively function as "Exchanges" and lack "fair access" protections. The Risk: The move seeks to apply the "Rari Capital Precedent," potentially forcing open-source coders to register as broker-dealers. The cold war between decentralized finance (DeFi) and Wall Street incumbents turned hot Tuesday, with Uniswap Labs founder Hayden Adams accusing Citadel Securities of engineering a regulatory kill-switch for the industry. Adams alleges the market-making giant is pressuring the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to legally reclassify software developers as "centralized intermediaries," a designation that would impose impossible compliance burdens on permissionless protocols. Adams' remarks, published on social media, claim that Citadel is pushing the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to classify software creators of decentralized protocols as if they operated traditional institutions, a shift he argues would reshape how DeFi teams are treated under federal rules. Related: Polygon's Big ZK Gamble Is Starting to Show Real DeFi Numbers Through Katana Adams Points to Regulatory Pressure and "Fair Access" Dispute Adams referenced what he described as Citadel's long-running efforts to shape policy, asserting that the firm has been lobbying behind closed doors for years. He also linked the current dispute to his view of previous tensions involving ConstitutionDAO, suggesting Griffin had opposed the project in the past. First Ken Griffin screwed over Constitution DAO Now he's coming for DeFi, asking the SEC to treat software developers of decentralized protocols like centralized intermediaries Bet Citadel has been lobbying behind closed doors on this for years Okay thats all pretty bad, but… pic.twitter.com/ExoNhbhadu — Hayden Adams 🦄 (@haydenzadams) December 4, 2025 A central point of contention involves Citadel's claim that DeFi protocols cannot…

Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Rarible launched a redesigned trading platform on Tuesday and rolled out a new system that directs transaction fees into token buybacks. Rarible told Cointelegraph that the model, which redistributes tokens to active traders, is intended to create a sustainable alternative to earlier NFT marketplace incentive schemes that relied on fixed token allocations. "Previous designs in the NFT marketplace ecosystem were not sustainable," Anna Riabokon, head of operations and governance at the RARI Foundation, told Cointelegraph. "They heavily incentivized traders with unsustainable levels of redistribution, only to dry up when their allocations from the token distribution were exhausted." Riabokon told Cointelegraph that with the new model, the RARI Foundation will direct all revenue generated from platform transaction fees "back into the hands of the traders." She claimed this essentially creates a "fee-free" marketplace. Previous NFT marketplace attempts at token rewards Other NFT marketplaces have experimented with reward programs, often relying on token incentives to boost trading activity. In 2023, Blur dominated NFT volumes using a points-based system that rewarded traders with future token airdrops. However, while the strategy quickly attracted liquidity, it also fueled wash trading methods, where users bought and sold NFTs back and forth to maximize airdrop rewards without genuine market demand. NFT platform LooksRare also launched a similar approach, distributing its token to traders as part of an emissions schedule. While the model briefly boosted volumes, much of the activity fell sharply once token rewards lost value. Related: PENGU token loses 20% in August amid Pudgy Party game launch Rarible exec says revenue generation sets platform apart While previous reward program iterations from competitors showed unsustainable results, Rarible remains optimistic about its token rewards system. Riabokon told Cointelegraph: "Unlike other marketplaces, Rarible generates revenue from licensing its software to brands such as Mattel and…

