Rubic to Kenyan Shilling Conversion Table

RBC to KES Conversion Table

  • 1 RBC
    0.77 KES
  • 2 RBC
    1.53 KES
  • 3 RBC
    2.30 KES
  • 4 RBC
    3.06 KES
  • 5 RBC
    3.83 KES
  • 6 RBC
    4.59 KES
  • 7 RBC
    5.36 KES
  • 8 RBC
    6.12 KES
  • 9 RBC
    6.89 KES
  • 10 RBC
    7.65 KES
  • 50 RBC
    38.25 KES
  • 100 RBC
    76.51 KES
  • 1,000 RBC
    765.05 KES
  • 5,000 RBC
    3,825.26 KES
  • 10,000 RBC
    7,650.51 KES

The table above displays real-time Rubic to Kenyan Shilling (RBC to KES) conversions across a range of values, from 1 RBC to 10,000 RBC. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked RBC amounts using the latest KES market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom RBC to KES amounts, please use the tool converter above.

KES to RBC Conversion Table

  • 1 KES
    1.307 RBC
  • 2 KES
    2.614 RBC
  • 3 KES
    3.921 RBC
  • 4 KES
    5.228 RBC
  • 5 KES
    6.535 RBC
  • 6 KES
    7.842 RBC
  • 7 KES
    9.149 RBC
  • 8 KES
    10.45 RBC
  • 9 KES
    11.76 RBC
  • 10 KES
    13.071 RBC
  • 50 KES
    65.35 RBC
  • 100 KES
    130.7 RBC
  • 1,000 KES
    1,307 RBC
  • 5,000 KES
    6,535 RBC
  • 10,000 KES
    13,071 RBC

The table above shows real-time Kenyan Shilling to Rubic (KES to RBC) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 KES to 10,000 KES. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Rubic you can get at current rates based on commonly used KES amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.

Rubic Price and Market Statistics in Kenyan Shilling

Rubic (RBC) is currently trading at KSh 0.77 KES , reflecting a -3.02% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at KSh7.32M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of KSh126.45M KES. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Rubic Price page.

21.32B KES

Circulation Supply

7.32M

24-Hour Trading Volume

126.45M KES

Market Cap

-3.02%

Price Change (1D)

KSh 0.006344

24H High

KSh 0.005829

24H Low

The RBC to KES trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Rubic's fluctuations against KES. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Rubic price.

RBC to KES Conversion Summary

As of | 1 RBC = 0.77 KES | 1 KES = 1.307 RBC

  • Today, the exchange rate for 1 RBC to KES is 0.77 KES.

  • Buying 5 RBC will cost 3.83 KES and 10 RBC is valued at 7.65 KES.

  • 1 KES can be traded for 1.307 RBC.

  • 50 KES can be converted to 65.35 RBC, excluding any platform or gas fees.

  • The conversion rate of 1 RBC to KES has changed by -0.17% in the last 7 days.

  • In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -3.02%, reaching a high of 0.8181867322275878 KES and a low of 0.7517670968087341 KES.

  • One month ago, the value of 1 RBC was 0.9831395743648962 KES, which represents a -22.19% change in its current value.

  • In the last 90 days, RBC has changed by -0.669226190657149 KES, resulting in a -46.66% change in its value.

All About Rubic (RBC)

Now that you have calculated the price of Rubic (RBC), you can learn more about Rubic directly at MEXC. Learn about RBC past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Rubic, trading pairs, and more.

RBC to KES Conversion Volatility and Price Trends

In the past 24 hours, Rubic (RBC) has fluctuated between 0.7517670968087341 KES and 0.8181867322275878 KES, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.7233936603191268 KES to a high of 0.8181867322275878 KES. You can view detailed RBC to KES price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.

Last 24 hoursLast 7 daysLast 30 daysLast 90 days
HighKSh 0KSh 0KSh 0KSh 1.28
LowKSh 0KSh 0KSh 0KSh 0
AverageKSh 0KSh 0KSh 0KSh 0
Volatility+8.36%+12.36%+37.52%+66.18%
Change-3.67%-0.26%-22.19%-46.60%

Rubic Price Forecast in KES for 2026 and 2030

Rubic’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential RBC to KES forecasts for the coming years:

RBC Price Prediction for 2026

By 2026, Rubic could reach approximately KSh0.80 KES, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.

RBC Price Prediction for 2030

By 2030, RBC may rise to around KSh0.98 KES, following the same long-term growth model.

These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Rubic Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.

RBC Trading Pairs Available on MEXC

Spot

More Spot Trading Pairs
RBC/USDT
RBC/USDT
Trade

The table above shows a list of RBC Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Rubic is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell RBC at current market prices without using leverage.

Futures

More Futures Trading Pairs
  

Explore RBC Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Rubic futures markets for strategic trading.

Learn How to Buy Rubic

Looking to add Rubic to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.

Explore the full guide: How to Buy Rubic › or Get started now ›

RBC and KES in USD Terms: Overview and Insights

Rubic (RBC) vs USD: Market Comparison

Rubic Price Overview

  • Current Price (USD): $0.005932
  • 7-Day Change: -0.17%
  • 30-Day Trend: -22.19%

Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?

Crypto markets are highly dynamic. Prices can move rapidly due to:
  • Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
  • Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
  • Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
  • Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.

Why This Matters

If you are converting to or from RBC, short-term price trends can impact how much you receive.
  • A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
  • A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.

USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices

Most cryptocurrencies, including RBC, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.

So whether you are converting to KES, the USD price of RBC remains the primary market benchmark.
[RBC Price] [RBC to USD]

Kenyan Shilling (KES) vs USD: Market Snapshot

Exchange Rate Overview

  • Current Rate (KES/USD): 0.007751948260334515
  • 7-Day Change: +0.12%
  • 30-Day Trend: +0.12%

Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?

Exchange rates move due to supply and demand in the global market. Key drivers include:
  • Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
  • Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
  • Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
  • Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.

Why This Matters

Since RBC is typically valued in USD, shifts in KES vs USD affect the RBC to KES rate.
  • A stronger KES means you will pay less to get the same amount of RBC.
  • A weaker KES means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.

Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?

Buy RBC securely with KES on our Buy Crypto channels.

[Buy RBC Instantly Now]

What Influences the RBC to KES Exchange Rate?

The exchange rate between Rubic (RBC) and Kenyan Shilling (KES) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in RBC, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.

    1. Market Sentiment and News

    Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the RBC to KES rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.

    2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity

    The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and KES-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.

    3. KES Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators

    Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence KES's strength. When KES weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like RBC, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.

    4. Blockchain and Technology Developments

    For cryptocurrencies like Rubic, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.

    5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends

    Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for RBC may rise, impacting its conversion to KES.

Convert RBC to KES Instantly

Use our real-time RBC to KES converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.

How to Convert RBC to KES?

  1. Enter the Amount of RBC

    Start by entering how much RBC you want to convert into KES using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.

  2. Check the Live RBC to KES Rate

    See the most accurate and up-to-date RBC to KES exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about RBC and KES.

  3. Convert or Get Started on MEXC

    Ready to add RBC to your portfolio? Learn how to buy RBC with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.

Frequently Asked Questions

  1. How is the RBC to KES exchange rate calculated?

    The RBC to KES exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of RBC (often in USD or USDT), converted to KES using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.

  2. Why does the RBC to KES rate change so frequently?

    RBC to KES rate changes so frequently because both Rubic and Kenyan Shilling are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.

  3. What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?

    The displayed RBC to KES rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.

  4. Can the RBC to KES rate vary between exchanges?

    Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.

  5. Why might the RBC to KES rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?

    Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.

  6. Is now a good time to convert RBC to KES or should I wait?

    There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.

  7. What tools can help me time my RBC to KES conversion better?

    Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.

  8. How can I understand the trend of RBC against KES over time?

    You can understand the RBC against KES price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.

  9. How do news and regulations affect the RBC to KES rate?

    Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken KES, impacting the conversion rate even if RBC stays flat.

  10. What crypto-specific events can influence the RBC to KES exchange rate?

    Rubic halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the RBC to KES rate.

  11. Can I compare the RBC to KES rate with other currencies?

    Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.

  12. How do I know if the RBC to KES rate is fair?

    Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.

  13. What is the best way to monitor the RBC to KES rate over the day?

    Bookmark this page or the Rubic price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.

  14. Is the RBC to KES conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?

    Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but KES markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.

  15. Can I set a target RBC to KES price and convert when it hits?

    While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.

  16. Where can I learn more about what influences Rubic and the Kenyan Shilling?

    You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Rubic and the British Pound.

  17. What is the difference between converting RBC to KES and trading it?

    Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your KES into RBC of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.

  18. Is RBC to KES a common reference for crypto investors?

    Most investors monitor RBC prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, RBC to KES can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.

  19. What happens to the RBC to KES rate during major economic events?

    During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen KES against crypto, depending on global investor response.

  20. How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive RBC to KES rates?

    MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.

Rubic News and Market Updates

Explore More About Rubic

Why Buy Rubic with MEXC?

MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Rubic.

Access to 2,800+ tokens, one of the widest selections available
Fastest token listings among centralised exchanges
100+ payment methods to choose from
Lowest fees in the crypto industry
Why Buy Rubic with MEXC?

Join millions of users and buy Rubic with MEXC today.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.