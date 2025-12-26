The post The Philippines Hosts The First-Ever Terra Madre Asia And Pacific This November appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Carbin Reef, Negros Occidental — a 32,000-hectare protected marine sanctuary and part of the Slow Food Community in Sagay Terra Madre Asia & Pacific Terra Madre—the global network of food communities working to defend biodiversity, promote food sovereignty, and create sustainable food systems rooted in local traditions founded by Slow Food in Italy—will hold its first-ever regional edition in Asia and Pacific in the Philippines’ Bacolod City, Negros Occidental, from November 19 to 23, 2025. Themed “From Soil to Sea: A Slow Food Journey Through Tastes and Traditions,” Terra Madre Asia and Pacific (TMAP) will bring together farmers, fishers, indigenous leaders, chefs, cooks, academics, youth, and cultural advocates. The five-day event will take place at the Provincial Capitol Lagoon and will feature 2,000 delegates from over 20 countries, including India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Pacific Island nations. The event will be organized around a series of thematic spaces and activities that reflect the diversity of Asia-Pacific food cultures: Foodways Exhibition: A centerpiece showcasing four iconic staples of the region — rice of Southeast Asia, spices of South Asia, soy of East Asia, and taro of Australia and the Pacific Islands. Through interactive displays and storytelling, visitors will see how these foods shape cultural identity and biodiversity. Education Pavilion: Programs for children and adults centered on taste education and sensory experiences, helping participants understand biodiversity and make informed food choices. Slow Food Coffee Coalition: An interactive journey from farm to cup, with tastings, workshops, and stories highlighting the region’s coffee traditions and the push for fair and transparent practices. House of Slow Food: A central hub introducing the philosophy of Slow Food and its global and regional projects. Public Talks and Conferences: Open forums where farmers, Indigenous leaders, cooks, youth, and policy makers discuss…

The post Zanzibar introduces digital payments for marine parks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Zanzibar introduces digital payments for marine parks Authorities in Zanzibar have introduced a new digital payment system for tourists visiting its Marine Conservation Areas as part of efforts to digitize the processes. According to a report by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Zanzibar’s new digital fee-collection system will allow tourists to pay entrance fees using different payment methods. Visitors to the Marine Conservation Areas can make payments using digital wallets and credit cards as authorities pivot from cash-based transactions. The digital payment system is supported by the UNDP’s Biodiversity Finance Initiative, designed to conserve the ecological diversity of Zanzibar’s water parks. Amid the introduction of the new digital payment system, authorities have revealed increased tourist fees for its Marine Conservation Areas. The fee hike is nearly triple the previous fees payable by visitors to the marine park, which authorities say forms part of efforts to improve the ecosystem. Before the increase, Zanzibar park entry fees were the lowest in the region at $3. Authorities say the hike is intended to bring fees to a competitive level and raise additional funds to power conservation efforts. Apart from environmental conservation, rising operational and management costs have forced the hand of regulators to increase tourist fees. Aboud Jumbe, principal secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Heritage, disclosed that the fee hike will lead to Zanzibar raising nearly $4.5 million from its water parks. “Before the onset of the UNDP BIOFIN program, Zanzibar was collecting about $1.3 million per year from marine park fees – we’re now projecting around $4.3 million annually,” said Jumbe. About 45% of the funds will be earmarked for conservation efforts, particularly artificial coral reef planting and patrol activities. 30% will support local communities and fisheries committees, while 25% of the fund…

