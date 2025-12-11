Refacta AI to Liberian Dollar Conversion Table
REFACTA to LRD Conversion Table
- 1 REFACTA8.13 LRD
- 2 REFACTA16.26 LRD
- 3 REFACTA24.39 LRD
- 4 REFACTA32.52 LRD
- 5 REFACTA40.65 LRD
- 6 REFACTA48.77 LRD
- 7 REFACTA56.90 LRD
- 8 REFACTA65.03 LRD
- 9 REFACTA73.16 LRD
- 10 REFACTA81.29 LRD
- 50 REFACTA406.45 LRD
- 100 REFACTA812.91 LRD
- 1,000 REFACTA8,129.10 LRD
- 5,000 REFACTA40,645.48 LRD
- 10,000 REFACTA81,290.96 LRD
The table above displays real-time Refacta AI to Liberian Dollar (REFACTA to LRD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 REFACTA to 10,000 REFACTA. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked REFACTA amounts using the latest LRD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom REFACTA to LRD amounts, please use the tool converter above.
LRD to REFACTA Conversion Table
- 1 LRD0.1230 REFACTA
- 2 LRD0.2460 REFACTA
- 3 LRD0.3690 REFACTA
- 4 LRD0.4920 REFACTA
- 5 LRD0.6150 REFACTA
- 6 LRD0.7380 REFACTA
- 7 LRD0.8611 REFACTA
- 8 LRD0.9841 REFACTA
- 9 LRD1.107 REFACTA
- 10 LRD1.230 REFACTA
- 50 LRD6.150 REFACTA
- 100 LRD12.30 REFACTA
- 1,000 LRD123.01 REFACTA
- 5,000 LRD615.07 REFACTA
- 10,000 LRD1,230 REFACTA
The table above shows real-time Liberian Dollar to Refacta AI (LRD to REFACTA) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 LRD to 10,000 LRD. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Refacta AI you can get at current rates based on commonly used LRD amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Refacta AI (REFACTA) is currently trading at L$ 8.13 LRD , reflecting a -4.01% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at L$70.49M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of L$-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Refacta AI Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
70.49M
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
-4.01%
Price Change (1D)
L$ 0.04967
24H High
L$ 0.04595
24H Low
The REFACTA to LRD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Refacta AI's fluctuations against LRD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Refacta AI price.
REFACTA to LRD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 REFACTA = 8.13 LRD | 1 LRD = 0.1230 REFACTA
Today, the exchange rate for 1 REFACTA to LRD is 8.13 LRD.
Buying 5 REFACTA will cost 40.65 LRD and 10 REFACTA is valued at 81.29 LRD.
1 LRD can be traded for 0.1230 REFACTA.
50 LRD can be converted to 6.150 REFACTA, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 REFACTA to LRD has changed by -0.03% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -4.01%, reaching a high of 8.711373982805501 LRD and a low of 8.058941705454254 LRD.
One month ago, the value of 1 REFACTA was 7.22586285668586 LRD, which represents a +12.50% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, REFACTA has changed by 4.823088071817018 LRD, resulting in a +145.88% change in its value.
All About Refacta AI (REFACTA)
Now that you have calculated the price of Refacta AI (REFACTA), you can learn more about Refacta AI directly at MEXC. Learn about REFACTA past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Refacta AI, trading pairs, and more.
REFACTA to LRD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Refacta AI (REFACTA) has fluctuated between 8.058941705454254 LRD and 8.711373982805501 LRD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 7.422294079974408 LRD to a high of 8.734174035508635 LRD. You can view detailed REFACTA to LRD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|L$ 7.01
|L$ 7.01
|L$ 7.01
|L$ 7.01
|Low
|L$ 7.01
|L$ 7.01
|L$ 0
|L$ 0
|Average
|L$ 7.01
|L$ 7.01
|L$ 7.01
|L$ 5.26
|Volatility
|+7.74%
|+16.17%
|+110.22%
|+240.52%
|Change
|-3.72%
|0.00%
|+12.28%
|+145.02%
Refacta AI Price Forecast in LRD for 2026 and 2030
Refacta AI’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential REFACTA to LRD forecasts for the coming years:
REFACTA Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Refacta AI could reach approximately L$8.54 LRD, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
REFACTA Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, REFACTA may rise to around L$10.38 LRD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Refacta AI Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
REFACTA and LRD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Refacta AI (REFACTA) vs USD: Market Comparison
Refacta AI Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.04635
- 7-Day Change: -0.03%
- 30-Day Trend: +12.50%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including REFACTA, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to LRD, the USD price of REFACTA remains the primary market benchmark.
[REFACTA Price] [REFACTA to USD]
Liberian Dollar (LRD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (LRD/USD): 0.005699917232641848
- 7-Day Change: +3.88%
- 30-Day Trend: +3.88%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger LRD means you will pay less to get the same amount of REFACTA.
- A weaker LRD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy REFACTA securely with LRD on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the REFACTA to LRD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Refacta AI (REFACTA) and Liberian Dollar (LRD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in REFACTA, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the REFACTA to LRD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and LRD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. LRD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence LRD's strength. When LRD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like REFACTA, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Refacta AI, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for REFACTA may rise, impacting its conversion to LRD.
Convert REFACTA to LRD Instantly
Use our real-time REFACTA to LRD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert REFACTA to LRD?
Enter the Amount of REFACTA
Start by entering how much REFACTA you want to convert into LRD using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live REFACTA to LRD Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date REFACTA to LRD exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about REFACTA and LRD.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add REFACTA to your portfolio? Learn how to buy REFACTA with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the REFACTA to LRD exchange rate calculated?
The REFACTA to LRD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of REFACTA (often in USD or USDT), converted to LRD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the REFACTA to LRD rate change so frequently?
REFACTA to LRD rate changes so frequently because both Refacta AI and Liberian Dollar are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed REFACTA to LRD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the REFACTA to LRD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the REFACTA to LRD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert REFACTA to LRD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my REFACTA to LRD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of REFACTA against LRD over time?
You can understand the REFACTA against LRD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the REFACTA to LRD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken LRD, impacting the conversion rate even if REFACTA stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the REFACTA to LRD exchange rate?
Refacta AI halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the REFACTA to LRD rate.
Can I compare the REFACTA to LRD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the REFACTA to LRD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the REFACTA to LRD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Refacta AI price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the REFACTA to LRD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but LRD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target REFACTA to LRD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Refacta AI and the Liberian Dollar?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Refacta AI and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting REFACTA to LRD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your LRD into REFACTA of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is REFACTA to LRD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor REFACTA prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, REFACTA to LRD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the REFACTA to LRD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen LRD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive REFACTA to LRD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Refacta AI News and Market Updates
Tether Takes on Apple Health with Privacy-First Wellness App
TLDR Tether launched QVAC Health, a privacy-focused wellness app that aggregates data from fitness trackers and wearables into an encrypted, offline dashboard The app uses on-device AI to analyze health metrics, meals, and activity patterns without sending data to external servers or the cloud QVAC Health includes experimental computer vision tools that estimate calories and [...] The post Tether Takes on Apple Health with Privacy-First Wellness App appeared first on CoinCentral.2025/12/11
Trump Announced the Launch of the Trump Gold Card
US President Donald Trump has announced the launch of the Trump Gold Card, a government initiative that he says provides a “direct path to citizenship” for qualified candidates. In the post, he wrote: “THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT’S TRUMP GOLD CARD IS HERE TODAY! A direct path to Citizenship for all qualified and vetted people. Our […] Сообщение Trump Announced the Launch of the Trump Gold Card появились сначала на INCRYPTED.2025/12/11
Vitalik Buterin Suggests Ethereum Security Intact Amid Recent Glitch
The post Vitalik Buterin Suggests Ethereum Security Intact Amid Recent Glitch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum remains secure despite a recent network glitch caused by a Prysm client bug that temporarily halted block finalization. Vitalik Buterin emphasized that this does not undermine the network’s core security, as blocks continue to be produced and executed, behaving like Bitcoin’s probabilistic model during such pauses. Vitalik Buterin assures that temporary loss of finality does not compromise Ethereum’s overall security model. The glitch primarily impacted secondary systems like bridges and Layer 2 solutions, not the base chain. Experts compare Ethereum’s response to Bitcoin’s, where probabilistic finality prevents chain rewrites while allowing continued operations. Ethereum secure despite recent glitch: Vitalik Buterin explains why the network’s resilience shines through temporary finality pauses. Discover key insights on blockchain reliability. Stay informed on crypto updates—read more now. What Did Vitalik Buterin Say About Ethereum’s Security After the Recent Glitch? Ethereum remains secure even amid the recent network disruption, according to Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum’s co-founder. He clarified that the Prysm client bug, which briefly interrupted block finalization, does not pose a threat to the protocol’s integrity. Instead, it highlights the network’s design for graceful degradation, where core functions persist without deterministic certainty. How Does Ethereum Behave During Finality Pauses? During the incident, Ethereum temporarily shifted to a probabilistic security model similar to Bitcoin’s, as noted by blockchain researchers. Fabrizio Romano Genovese, an Oxford PhD and Ethereum protocol specialist, explained that many blockchains, including Bitcoin, rely on growing difficulty in rewriting history rather than instant finality. In Ethereum’s case, blocks kept being created and executed, preventing any chain halt, though secondary services like cross-chain bridges experienced delays. This behavior underscores the network’s robustness, with no risk of approving incorrect transaction histories. Genovese added that such events reveal the need for better fallback mechanisms in dependent infrastructure, ensuring smoother operations in future occurrences. Statistics from the…2025/12/11
You can claim an airdrop of 1200 BeatSwap tokens (BTX) if you have at least 241 Binance Alpha Points.
PANews reported on December 11th that Binance Alpha will list BeatSwap (BTX). Alpha trading will open on December 11, 2025 at 10:00 AM (UTC). Users with at least 241 Binance Alpha Points can receive an airdrop of 1200 BTX tokens on a first-come, first-served basis. If the reward pool is not fully distributed, the points threshold will automatically decrease by 5 points every 5 minutes.2025/12/11
