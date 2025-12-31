‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Are Slaying The iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball Circuit

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) The singing voices of HUNTR/X from "KPop Demon Hunters," REI AMI, Audrey Nuna and EJAE attend iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2025 presented by Capital One at Intuit Dome on December 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jordan Corey/Getty Images for iHeartRadio) Getty Images for iHeartRadio On Friday night, during iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2025 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, fans waved lightsticks as music from the global phenomenon animated film KPop Demon Hunters played on the screen. The crowd began singing and screaming in unison as the lyrics to "Take Down" played as a warm-up to the eventual "big event." People were on their feet, with several kids performing dance routines from their seats, as the next song from the film was introduced. K-pop artist Kevin Woo, who provided the voice for Mystery Saja, appeared, performing "Soda Pop" and "Your Idol" to the adoring crowd. Each time the chorus came along, many cheered, "You're my Soda Pop! My little Soda Pop!" Woo, who is part of UX1, a subunit of his former group U-KISS, says it was a surreal moment to be there performing at Jingle Ball, his first time attending and performing. He performed both on the pre-show and main stage. "It feels like a dream come true, another core memory unlocked," he says on the red carpet after his performance. "This will last for a lifetime, and to sing 'Soda Pop' and 'Your Idol' on the main stage was just so surreal as everyone was singing and dancing along. It was such a moment." INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kevin Woo performs at iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2025 Presented by Capital One – Pre-Show at…