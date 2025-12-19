Medal Of Honor Recipients To Receive Larger Pension For Their Service

U.S. President Joe Biden awards Ret. Private First Class Kenneth David with the Medal of Honor during a ceremony at the White House to honor seven U.S. Army soldiers on January 3, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images) Getty Images There are 61 living Medal of Honor recipients, and it should go without saying that none of them were thinking about anything other than doing their duty when they went above and beyond. Money certainly wasn't in the equation, but this month, President Donald Trump also made sure it shouldn't be a concern for those individuals either. On Monday, the president signed into law the Monetary Enhancement for Distinguished Active Legends, or MEDAL Act. It raised the monthly pension to Medal of Honor recipients from $1,489.73 to $5,625, or about $67,500 annually. The stipends are also meant to cover the costs of having earned the U.S. military's top award, the Military Times explained. That includes traveling to appearances and other events, where all costs are not always covered. The pension is also meant to show the gratitude of the American people. "While we will never be able to repay the debt we owe to the men and women whose actions earned them this medal, we can continue to honor them by ensuring they are cared for, respected, and supported," said Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, via a media release. Cruz sponsored his Senate's version of the bill, while the House version was a bipartisan effort led by Republican Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas and New Hampshire Democrat Chris Pappas. "They never ask for special recognition or demand special treatment. Many of them spend most of their time traveling our country, telling their stories, inspiring the next generation of America's heroes," explained Nehls in a statement, adding that…