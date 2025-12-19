REVOX to Nigerian Naira Conversion Table
REX to NGN Conversion Table
- 1 REX0.33 NGN
- 2 REX0.67 NGN
- 3 REX1.00 NGN
- 4 REX1.34 NGN
- 5 REX1.67 NGN
- 6 REX2.00 NGN
- 7 REX2.34 NGN
- 8 REX2.67 NGN
- 9 REX3.01 NGN
- 10 REX3.34 NGN
- 50 REX16.71 NGN
- 100 REX33.41 NGN
- 1,000 REX334.12 NGN
- 5,000 REX1,670.60 NGN
- 10,000 REX3,341.21 NGN
The table above displays real-time REVOX to Nigerian Naira (REX to NGN) conversions across a range of values, from 1 REX to 10,000 REX. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked REX amounts using the latest NGN market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom REX to NGN amounts, please use the tool converter above.
NGN to REX Conversion Table
- 1 NGN2.992 REX
- 2 NGN5.985 REX
- 3 NGN8.978 REX
- 4 NGN11.97 REX
- 5 NGN14.96 REX
- 6 NGN17.95 REX
- 7 NGN20.95 REX
- 8 NGN23.94 REX
- 9 NGN26.93 REX
- 10 NGN29.92 REX
- 50 NGN149.6 REX
- 100 NGN299.2 REX
- 1,000 NGN2,992 REX
- 5,000 NGN14,964 REX
- 10,000 NGN29,929 REX
The table above shows real-time Nigerian Naira to REVOX (NGN to REX) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 NGN to 10,000 NGN. It serves as a quick reference to see how much REVOX you can get at current rates based on commonly used NGN amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
REVOX (REX) is currently trading at ₦ 0.33 NGN , reflecting a -8.21% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ₦-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ₦-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated REVOX Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
-8.21%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The REX to NGN trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track REVOX's fluctuations against NGN. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current REVOX price.
REX to NGN Conversion Summary
As of | 1 REX = 0.33 NGN | 1 NGN = 2.992 REX
Today, the exchange rate for 1 REX to NGN is 0.33 NGN.
Buying 5 REX will cost 1.67 NGN and 10 REX is valued at 3.34 NGN.
1 NGN can be traded for 2.992 REX.
50 NGN can be converted to 149.6 REX, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 REX to NGN has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -8.21%, reaching a high of -- NGN and a low of -- NGN.
One month ago, the value of 1 REX was -- NGN, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, REX has changed by -- NGN, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About REVOX (REX)
Now that you have calculated the price of REVOX (REX), you can learn more about REVOX directly at MEXC. Learn about REX past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy REVOX, trading pairs, and more.
REX to NGN Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, REVOX (REX) has fluctuated between -- NGN and -- NGN, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.3312038433819175 NGN to a high of 0.49367019368022486 NGN. You can view detailed REX to NGN price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|₦ 0
|₦ 0
|₦ 0
|₦ 58.33
|Low
|₦ 0
|₦ 0
|₦ 0
|₦ 0
|Average
|₦ 0
|₦ 0
|₦ 0
|₦ 0
|Volatility
|+11.42%
|+45.82%
|+37.52%
|+114.22%
|Change
|-2.05%
|-5.84%
|-36.61%
|-99.47%
REVOX Price Forecast in NGN for 2026 and 2030
REVOX’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential REX to NGN forecasts for the coming years:
REX Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, REVOX could reach approximately ₦0.35 NGN, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
REX Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, REX may rise to around ₦0.43 NGN, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our REVOX Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
REX Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
REX/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of REX Spot trading pairs, covering markets where REVOX is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell REX at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore REX Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of REVOX futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy REVOX
Looking to add REVOX to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy REVOX › or Get started now ›
REX and NGN in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
REVOX (REX) vs USD: Market Comparison
REVOX Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.0002291
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including REX, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to NGN, the USD price of REX remains the primary market benchmark.
[REX Price] [REX to USD]
Nigerian Naira (NGN) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (NGN/USD): 0.0006859274260207533
- 7-Day Change: -0.19%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.19%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger NGN means you will pay less to get the same amount of REX.
- A weaker NGN means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy REX securely with NGN on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the REX to NGN Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between REVOX (REX) and Nigerian Naira (NGN) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in REX, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the REX to NGN rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and NGN-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. NGN Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence NGN's strength. When NGN weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like REX, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like REVOX, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for REX may rise, impacting its conversion to NGN.
Convert REX to NGN Instantly
Use our real-time REX to NGN converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert REX to NGN?
Enter the Amount of REX
Start by entering how much REX you want to convert into NGN using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live REX to NGN Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date REX to NGN exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about REX and NGN.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add REX to your portfolio? Learn how to buy REX with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the REX to NGN exchange rate calculated?
The REX to NGN exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of REX (often in USD or USDT), converted to NGN using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the REX to NGN rate change so frequently?
REX to NGN rate changes so frequently because both REVOX and Nigerian Naira are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed REX to NGN rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the REX to NGN rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the REX to NGN rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert REX to NGN or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my REX to NGN conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of REX against NGN over time?
You can understand the REX against NGN price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the REX to NGN rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken NGN, impacting the conversion rate even if REX stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the REX to NGN exchange rate?
REVOX halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the REX to NGN rate.
Can I compare the REX to NGN rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the REX to NGN rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the REX to NGN rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the REVOX price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the REX to NGN conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but NGN markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target REX to NGN price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences REVOX and the Nigerian Naira?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both REVOX and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting REX to NGN and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your NGN into REX of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is REX to NGN a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor REX prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, REX to NGN can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the REX to NGN rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen NGN against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive REX to NGN rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
REVOX News and Market Updates
