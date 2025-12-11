‘Already seen the low?’ – Inside Cathie Wood’s bet on a new Bitcoin cycle

Bitcoin has rarely looked more fragile, and many analysts are already referring to this as the worst fourth quarter on record, marked by a massive leverage wipeout and a steep drop from its all-time highs. For over a decade, Bitcoin [BTC] has followed a harsh, predictable pattern: a Halving event, a commendable rally to new highs, and then a brutal 75–90% crash that resets the entire market. This cycle shaped the crypto world and created the "crypto winter" mentality that traders have come to expect. Cathie Wood challenges the four-year cycle But according to Cathie Wood, CEO and CIO of ARK Invest, those old rules no longer apply. Speaking with Fox Business, Wood made a profound declaration: institutional adoption is actively "disrupting" the traditional Bitcoin cycle. Wood noted that growing participation in U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETFs had started to change how BTC absorbed volatility. She pointed to a steady decline in its two-year volatility trend over the past five years, adding fuel to the idea of a maturing asset. Why Bitcoin's old pattern may be fading Wood's view challenges over a decade of beliefs built around Bitcoin's strict, predictable four-year cycle. The evidence for this cycle is compelling. For instance, the 2012 Halving saw Bitcoin surge from under $10 to a peak of roughly $1,100; the 2016 Halving fueled a climb from $400 to nearly $20,000; and the 2020 Halving propelled the asset from $8,500 to a record high of around $69,000. Each of these explosive rallies was followed by a painful, defining drawdown of 70% to 85%, resetting the stage for the next run. This predictable pattern, last triggered by the 20th April 2024, Halving, has historically been the sole script for investors. Yet, this time, the narrative feels disjointed and disruptive. What is Wood so concerned about? Wood…