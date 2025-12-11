Reserve Rights to Sudanese Pound Conversion Table
RSR to SDG Conversion Table
- 1 RSR1.76 SDG
- 2 RSR3.51 SDG
- 3 RSR5.27 SDG
- 4 RSR7.03 SDG
- 5 RSR8.79 SDG
- 6 RSR10.54 SDG
- 7 RSR12.30 SDG
- 8 RSR14.06 SDG
- 9 RSR15.81 SDG
- 10 RSR17.57 SDG
- 50 RSR87.86 SDG
- 100 RSR175.71 SDG
- 1,000 RSR1,757.13 SDG
- 5,000 RSR8,785.67 SDG
- 10,000 RSR17,571.34 SDG
The table above displays real-time Reserve Rights to Sudanese Pound (RSR to SDG) conversions across a range of values, from 1 RSR to 10,000 RSR. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked RSR amounts using the latest SDG market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom RSR to SDG amounts, please use the tool converter above.
SDG to RSR Conversion Table
- 1 SDG0.5691 RSR
- 2 SDG1.138 RSR
- 3 SDG1.707 RSR
- 4 SDG2.276 RSR
- 5 SDG2.845 RSR
- 6 SDG3.414 RSR
- 7 SDG3.983 RSR
- 8 SDG4.552 RSR
- 9 SDG5.121 RSR
- 10 SDG5.691 RSR
- 50 SDG28.45 RSR
- 100 SDG56.91 RSR
- 1,000 SDG569.1 RSR
- 5,000 SDG2,845 RSR
- 10,000 SDG5,691 RSR
The table above shows real-time Sudanese Pound to Reserve Rights (SDG to RSR) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 SDG to 10,000 SDG. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Reserve Rights you can get at current rates based on commonly used SDG amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Reserve Rights (RSR) is currently trading at ج.س 1.76 SDG , reflecting a -7.29% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ج.س624.34M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ج.س108.25B SDG. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Reserve Rights Price page.
37.17T SDG
Circulation Supply
624.34M
24-Hour Trading Volume
108.25B SDG
Market Cap
-7.29%
Price Change (1D)
ج.س 0.003318
24H High
ج.س 0.002833
24H Low
The RSR to SDG trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Reserve Rights's fluctuations against SDG. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Reserve Rights price.
RSR to SDG Conversion Summary
As of | 1 RSR = 1.76 SDG | 1 SDG = 0.5691 RSR
Today, the exchange rate for 1 RSR to SDG is 1.76 SDG.
Buying 5 RSR will cost 8.79 SDG and 10 RSR is valued at 17.57 SDG.
1 SDG can be traded for 0.5691 RSR.
50 SDG can be converted to 28.45 RSR, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 RSR to SDG has changed by -16.05% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -7.29%, reaching a high of 1.9952666484374066 SDG and a low of 1.703613747746586 SDG.
One month ago, the value of 1 RSR was 2.7319157275018497 SDG, which represents a -35.76% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, RSR has changed by -3.033791513371524 SDG, resulting in a -63.41% change in its value.
All About Reserve Rights (RSR)
Now that you have calculated the price of Reserve Rights (RSR), you can learn more about Reserve Rights directly at MEXC. Learn about RSR past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Reserve Rights, trading pairs, and more.
RSR to SDG Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Reserve Rights (RSR) has fluctuated between 1.703613747746586 SDG and 1.9952666484374066 SDG, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 1.703613747746586 SDG to a high of 2.126961463388519 SDG. You can view detailed RSR to SDG price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|ج.س 0
|ج.س 0
|ج.س 0
|ج.س 0
|Low
|ج.س 0
|ج.س 0
|ج.س 0
|ج.س 0
|Average
|ج.س 0
|ج.س 0
|ج.س 0
|ج.س 0
|Volatility
|+15.28%
|+20.42%
|+38.76%
|+67.99%
|Change
|-8.28%
|-15.52%
|-35.75%
|-63.86%
Reserve Rights Price Forecast in SDG for 2026 and 2030
Reserve Rights’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential RSR to SDG forecasts for the coming years:
RSR Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Reserve Rights could reach approximately ج.س1.84 SDG, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
RSR Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, RSR may rise to around ج.س2.24 SDG, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Reserve Rights Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
RSR Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
RSR/USDT
|Trade
RSR/USDC
|Trade
RSR/ETH
|Trade
The table above shows a list of RSR Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Reserve Rights is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell RSR at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore RSR Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Reserve Rights futures markets for strategic trading.
RSR and SDG in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Reserve Rights (RSR) vs USD: Market Comparison
Reserve Rights Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.002922
- 7-Day Change: -16.05%
- 30-Day Trend: -35.76%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including RSR, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to SDG, the USD price of RSR remains the primary market benchmark.
[RSR Price] [RSR to USD]
Sudanese Pound (SDG) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (SDG/USD): 0.00166250337860171
- 7-Day Change: -0.16%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.16%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger SDG means you will pay less to get the same amount of RSR.
- A weaker SDG means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
What Influences the RSR to SDG Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Reserve Rights (RSR) and Sudanese Pound (SDG) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in RSR, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the RSR to SDG rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and SDG-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. SDG Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence SDG's strength. When SDG weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like RSR, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Reserve Rights, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for RSR may rise, impacting its conversion to SDG.
How to Convert RSR to SDG?
Enter the Amount of RSR
Start by entering how much RSR you want to convert into SDG using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live RSR to SDG Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date RSR to SDG exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about RSR and SDG.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the RSR to SDG exchange rate calculated?
The RSR to SDG exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of RSR (often in USD or USDT), converted to SDG using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the RSR to SDG rate change so frequently?
RSR to SDG rate changes so frequently because both Reserve Rights and Sudanese Pound are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed RSR to SDG rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the RSR to SDG rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the RSR to SDG rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert RSR to SDG or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my RSR to SDG conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of RSR against SDG over time?
You can understand the RSR against SDG price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the RSR to SDG rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken SDG, impacting the conversion rate even if RSR stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the RSR to SDG exchange rate?
Reserve Rights halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the RSR to SDG rate.
Can I compare the RSR to SDG rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the RSR to SDG rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the RSR to SDG rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Reserve Rights price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the RSR to SDG conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but SDG markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target RSR to SDG price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Reserve Rights and the Sudanese Pound?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Reserve Rights and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting RSR to SDG and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your SDG into RSR of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is RSR to SDG a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor RSR prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, RSR to SDG can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the RSR to SDG rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen SDG against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive RSR to SDG rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Reserve Rights News and Market Updates
Coinbase International to Launch MNT, RSR, and SUPER Perpetual Contract Trading
PANews reported on August 18th that Coinbase Global Exchange announced that it will support perpetual contract trading for Mantle (MNT), Reserve Rights (RSR), and SuperVerse (SUPER) starting at or after2025/08/19
Shocking U.S. Government Transfer of FTX-seized RSR and WAXP Sparks Market Alert
BitcoinWorld Shocking U.S. Government Transfer of FTX-seized RSR and WAXP Sparks Market Alert In a dramatic development that’s shaking the crypto world, the U.S. government has transferred significant amounts of FTX-seized RSR and WAXP tokens to a new wallet. This move, tracked by blockchain analytics firm Onchain Lense, involves approximately 920,000 RSR and 99,000 WAXP originally seized from the collapsed FTX exchange and its sister company Alameda Research. […] This post Shocking U.S. Government Transfer of FTX-seized RSR and WAXP Sparks Market Alert first appeared on BitcoinWorld.2025/11/20
A new proposal by Reserve Rights suggests burning approximately 30 billion RSR tokens.
PANews reported on December 11 that Reserve Rights (RSR) has released a token structure reform proposal (RFC-1269), which proposes to burn approximately 30 billion2025/12/11
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.