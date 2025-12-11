RocketX exchange to Brazilian Real Conversion Table
RVF to BRL Conversion Table
- 1 RVF0.14 BRL
- 2 RVF0.28 BRL
- 3 RVF0.43 BRL
- 4 RVF0.57 BRL
- 5 RVF0.71 BRL
- 6 RVF0.85 BRL
- 7 RVF0.99 BRL
- 8 RVF1.14 BRL
- 9 RVF1.28 BRL
- 10 RVF1.42 BRL
- 50 RVF7.10 BRL
- 100 RVF14.19 BRL
- 1,000 RVF141.92 BRL
- 5,000 RVF709.58 BRL
- 10,000 RVF1,419.16 BRL
The table above displays real-time RocketX exchange to Brazilian Real (RVF to BRL) conversions across a range of values, from 1 RVF to 10,000 RVF. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked RVF amounts using the latest BRL market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom RVF to BRL amounts, please use the tool converter above.
BRL to RVF Conversion Table
- 1 BRL7.0464 RVF
- 2 BRL14.092 RVF
- 3 BRL21.13 RVF
- 4 BRL28.18 RVF
- 5 BRL35.23 RVF
- 6 BRL42.27 RVF
- 7 BRL49.32 RVF
- 8 BRL56.37 RVF
- 9 BRL63.41 RVF
- 10 BRL70.46 RVF
- 50 BRL352.3 RVF
- 100 BRL704.6 RVF
- 1,000 BRL7,046 RVF
- 5,000 BRL35,232 RVF
- 10,000 BRL70,464 RVF
The table above shows real-time Brazilian Real to RocketX exchange (BRL to RVF) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 BRL to 10,000 BRL. It serves as a quick reference to see how much RocketX exchange you can get at current rates based on commonly used BRL amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
RocketX exchange (RVF) is currently trading at R$ 0.14 BRL , reflecting a -3.22% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at R$7.46K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of R$13.30M BRL. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated RocketX exchange Price page.
508.66M BRL
Circulation Supply
7.46K
24-Hour Trading Volume
13.30M BRL
Market Cap
-3.22%
Price Change (1D)
R$ 0.02736
24H High
R$ 0.02614
24H Low
The RVF to BRL trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track RocketX exchange's fluctuations against BRL. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current RocketX exchange price.
RVF to BRL Conversion Summary
As of | 1 RVF = 0.14 BRL | 1 BRL = 7.0464 RVF
Today, the exchange rate for 1 RVF to BRL is 0.14 BRL.
Buying 5 RVF will cost 0.71 BRL and 10 RVF is valued at 1.42 BRL.
1 BRL can be traded for 7.0464 RVF.
50 BRL can be converted to 352.3 RVF, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 RVF to BRL has changed by -0.88% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -3.22%, reaching a high of 0.14853977757782977 BRL and a low of 0.14191629334373063 BRL.
One month ago, the value of 1 RVF was 0.17601094989302782 BRL, which represents a -19.38% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, RVF has changed by -0.2426258282146642 BRL, resulting in a -63.10% change in its value.
All About RocketX exchange (RVF)
Now that you have calculated the price of RocketX exchange (RVF), you can learn more about RocketX exchange directly at MEXC. Learn about RVF past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy RocketX exchange, trading pairs, and more.
RVF to BRL Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, RocketX exchange (RVF) has fluctuated between 0.14191629334373063 BRL and 0.14853977757782977 BRL, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.13393553775018496 BRL to a high of 0.14853977757782977 BRL. You can view detailed RVF to BRL price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|R$ 0.1
|R$ 0.1
|R$ 0.16
|R$ 0.38
|Low
|R$ 0.1
|R$ 0.1
|R$ 0.1
|R$ 0.1
|Average
|R$ 0.1
|R$ 0.1
|R$ 0.1
|R$ 0.21
|Volatility
|+3.91%
|+10.20%
|+28.47%
|+69.58%
|Change
|-2.91%
|-0.26%
|-18.87%
|-63.40%
RocketX exchange Price Forecast in BRL for 2026 and 2030
RocketX exchange’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential RVF to BRL forecasts for the coming years:
RVF Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, RocketX exchange could reach approximately R$0.15 BRL, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
RVF Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, RVF may rise to around R$0.18 BRL, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our RocketX exchange Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
RVF Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
RVF/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of RVF Spot trading pairs, covering markets where RocketX exchange is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell RVF at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore RVF Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of RocketX exchange futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy RocketX exchange
Looking to add RocketX exchange to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy RocketX exchange › or Get started now ›
RVF and BRL in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
RocketX exchange (RVF) vs USD: Market Comparison
RocketX exchange Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.02614
- 7-Day Change: -0.88%
- 30-Day Trend: -19.38%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including RVF, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to BRL, the USD price of RVF remains the primary market benchmark.
[RVF Price] [RVF to USD]
Brazilian Real (BRL) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (BRL/USD): 0.18414520807211568
- 7-Day Change: -2.43%
- 30-Day Trend: -2.43%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger BRL means you will pay less to get the same amount of RVF.
- A weaker BRL means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy RVF securely with BRL on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the RVF to BRL Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between RocketX exchange (RVF) and Brazilian Real (BRL) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in RVF, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the RVF to BRL rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and BRL-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. BRL Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence BRL's strength. When BRL weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like RVF, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like RocketX exchange, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for RVF may rise, impacting its conversion to BRL.
Convert RVF to BRL Instantly
Use our real-time RVF to BRL converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert RVF to BRL?
Enter the Amount of RVF
Start by entering how much RVF you want to convert into BRL using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live RVF to BRL Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date RVF to BRL exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about RVF and BRL.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add RVF to your portfolio? Learn how to buy RVF with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the RVF to BRL exchange rate calculated?
The RVF to BRL exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of RVF (often in USD or USDT), converted to BRL using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the RVF to BRL rate change so frequently?
RVF to BRL rate changes so frequently because both RocketX exchange and Brazilian Real are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed RVF to BRL rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the RVF to BRL rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the RVF to BRL rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert RVF to BRL or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my RVF to BRL conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of RVF against BRL over time?
You can understand the RVF against BRL price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the RVF to BRL rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken BRL, impacting the conversion rate even if RVF stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the RVF to BRL exchange rate?
RocketX exchange halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the RVF to BRL rate.
Can I compare the RVF to BRL rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the RVF to BRL rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the RVF to BRL rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the RocketX exchange price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the RVF to BRL conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but BRL markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target RVF to BRL price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences RocketX exchange and the Brazilian Real?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both RocketX exchange and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting RVF to BRL and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your BRL into RVF of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is RVF to BRL a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor RVF prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, RVF to BRL can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the RVF to BRL rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen BRL against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive RVF to BRL rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Why Buy RocketX exchange with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy RocketX exchange.
Join millions of users and buy RocketX exchange with MEXC today.
