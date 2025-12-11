SaharaAI to Argentine Peso Conversion Table
SAHARA to ARS Conversion Table
- 1 SAHARA46.27 ARS
- 2 SAHARA92.54 ARS
- 3 SAHARA138.82 ARS
- 4 SAHARA185.09 ARS
- 5 SAHARA231.36 ARS
- 6 SAHARA277.63 ARS
- 7 SAHARA323.90 ARS
- 8 SAHARA370.18 ARS
- 9 SAHARA416.45 ARS
- 10 SAHARA462.72 ARS
- 50 SAHARA2,313.60 ARS
- 100 SAHARA4,627.20 ARS
- 1,000 SAHARA46,272.05 ARS
- 5,000 SAHARA231,360.24 ARS
- 10,000 SAHARA462,720.48 ARS
The table above displays real-time SaharaAI to Argentine Peso (SAHARA to ARS) conversions across a range of values, from 1 SAHARA to 10,000 SAHARA. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked SAHARA amounts using the latest ARS market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom SAHARA to ARS amounts, please use the tool converter above.
ARS to SAHARA Conversion Table
- 1 ARS0.02161 SAHARA
- 2 ARS0.04322 SAHARA
- 3 ARS0.06483 SAHARA
- 4 ARS0.08644 SAHARA
- 5 ARS0.1080 SAHARA
- 6 ARS0.1296 SAHARA
- 7 ARS0.1512 SAHARA
- 8 ARS0.1728 SAHARA
- 9 ARS0.1945 SAHARA
- 10 ARS0.2161 SAHARA
- 50 ARS1.0805 SAHARA
- 100 ARS2.161 SAHARA
- 1,000 ARS21.61 SAHARA
- 5,000 ARS108.05 SAHARA
- 10,000 ARS216.1 SAHARA
The table above shows real-time Argentine Peso to SaharaAI (ARS to SAHARA) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 ARS to 10,000 ARS. It serves as a quick reference to see how much SaharaAI you can get at current rates based on commonly used ARS amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
SaharaAI (SAHARA) is currently trading at $ 46.27 ARS , reflecting a -5.91% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $894.25M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of $-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated SaharaAI Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
894.25M
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
-5.91%
Price Change (1D)
$ 0.0349
24H High
$ 0.03176
24H Low
The SAHARA to ARS trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track SaharaAI's fluctuations against ARS. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current SaharaAI price.
SAHARA to ARS Conversion Summary
As of | 1 SAHARA = 46.27 ARS | 1 ARS = 0.02161 SAHARA
Today, the exchange rate for 1 SAHARA to ARS is 46.27 ARS.
Buying 5 SAHARA will cost 231.36 ARS and 10 SAHARA is valued at 462.72 ARS.
1 ARS can be traded for 0.02161 SAHARA.
50 ARS can be converted to 1.0805 SAHARA, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 SAHARA to ARS has changed by -21.73% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -5.91%, reaching a high of 50.22999910395233 ARS and a low of 45.71073843958526 ARS.
One month ago, the value of 1 SAHARA was 114.57908964658007 ARS, which represents a -59.62% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, SAHARA has changed by -83.4192191422658 ARS, resulting in a -64.33% change in its value.
All About SaharaAI (SAHARA)
Now that you have calculated the price of SaharaAI (SAHARA), you can learn more about SaharaAI directly at MEXC. Learn about SAHARA past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy SaharaAI, trading pairs, and more.
SAHARA to ARS Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, SaharaAI (SAHARA) has fluctuated between 45.71073843958526 ARS and 50.22999910395233 ARS, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 45.71073843958526 ARS to a high of 60.088895776218045 ARS. You can view detailed SAHARA to ARS price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|$ 43.17
|$ 57.57
|$ 115.14
|$ 129.53
|Low
|$ 43.17
|$ 43.17
|$ 43.17
|$ 43.17
|Average
|$ 43.17
|$ 43.17
|$ 86.35
|$ 100.74
|Volatility
|+9.19%
|+24.32%
|+66.65%
|+70.56%
|Change
|-5.88%
|-21.71%
|-59.60%
|-64.31%
SaharaAI Price Forecast in ARS for 2026 and 2030
SaharaAI’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential SAHARA to ARS forecasts for the coming years:
SAHARA Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, SaharaAI could reach approximately $48.59 ARS, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
SAHARA Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, SAHARA may rise to around $59.06 ARS, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our SaharaAI Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
SAHARA Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
SAHARA/USDT
|Trade
SAHARA/USDC
|Trade
SAHARA/USD1
|Trade
The table above shows a list of SAHARA Spot trading pairs, covering markets where SaharaAI is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell SAHARA at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
SAHARAUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
SAHARAUSDCPerpetual
|Trade
Explore SAHARA Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of SaharaAI futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy SaharaAI
Looking to add SaharaAI to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy SaharaAI › or Get started now ›
SAHARA and ARS in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
SaharaAI (SAHARA) vs USD: Market Comparison
SaharaAI Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.03215
- 7-Day Change: -21.73%
- 30-Day Trend: -59.62%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including SAHARA, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to ARS, the USD price of SAHARA remains the primary market benchmark.
[SAHARA Price] [SAHARA to USD]
Argentine Peso (ARS) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (ARS/USD): 0.0006946858178560656
- 7-Day Change: -2.85%
- 30-Day Trend: -2.85%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger ARS means you will pay less to get the same amount of SAHARA.
- A weaker ARS means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy SAHARA securely with ARS on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the SAHARA to ARS Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between SaharaAI (SAHARA) and Argentine Peso (ARS) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in SAHARA, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the SAHARA to ARS rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and ARS-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. ARS Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence ARS's strength. When ARS weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like SAHARA, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like SaharaAI, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for SAHARA may rise, impacting its conversion to ARS.
Convert SAHARA to ARS Instantly
Use our real-time SAHARA to ARS converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert SAHARA to ARS?
Enter the Amount of SAHARA
Start by entering how much SAHARA you want to convert into ARS using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live SAHARA to ARS Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date SAHARA to ARS exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about SAHARA and ARS.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add SAHARA to your portfolio? Learn how to buy SAHARA with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the SAHARA to ARS exchange rate calculated?
The SAHARA to ARS exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of SAHARA (often in USD or USDT), converted to ARS using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the SAHARA to ARS rate change so frequently?
SAHARA to ARS rate changes so frequently because both SaharaAI and Argentine Peso are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed SAHARA to ARS rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the SAHARA to ARS rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the SAHARA to ARS rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert SAHARA to ARS or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my SAHARA to ARS conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of SAHARA against ARS over time?
You can understand the SAHARA against ARS price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the SAHARA to ARS rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken ARS, impacting the conversion rate even if SAHARA stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the SAHARA to ARS exchange rate?
SaharaAI halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the SAHARA to ARS rate.
Can I compare the SAHARA to ARS rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the SAHARA to ARS rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the SAHARA to ARS rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the SaharaAI price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the SAHARA to ARS conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but ARS markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target SAHARA to ARS price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences SaharaAI and the Argentine Peso?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both SaharaAI and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting SAHARA to ARS and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your ARS into SAHARA of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is SAHARA to ARS a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor SAHARA prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, SAHARA to ARS can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the SAHARA to ARS rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen ARS against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive SAHARA to ARS rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
SaharaAI News and Market Updates
South Korea Sees Trading Volume Boom in These Altcoins – XRP Loses Top Spot
The post South Korea Sees Trading Volume Boom in These Altcoins – XRP Loses Top Spot appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The South Korean cryptocurrency market has seen an extraordinary increase in trading volume in the last 24 hours. The extreme volatility seen on the country’s two largest exchanges has significantly altered market dynamics, particularly intensifying in low- and mid-cap altcoins. The most notable increase was seen in Lisk (LSK), which recaptured the highest Korean trader interest in recent years, while pairs such as XRP, USDT, and Sahara AI (SAHARA) also stood out in terms of volume. This burst of volume, which comes amid widespread declines and recoveries in the crypto market, indicates a strengthening of local investors’ focus on altcoin pairs in particular. Here are the altcoins with the highest trading volume on South Korean cryptocurrency exchanges in the last 24 hours and their trading volumes: LSK – $131.49 million XRP – $130.96 million USDT – $127.09 million BTC – $95.73 million ETH – $59.82 million SAHARA – $60.36 million WAL – $54.49 million COMP – $39.79 million DEEP – $36.31 million MON – $27.85 million IRYS – $14.98 million PIEVERSE – $14.94 million LEFT – $12.56 million ENA – $7.54 million *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/south-korea-sees-trading-volume-boom-in-these-altcoins-xrp-loses-top-spot/2025/12/01
Sahara AI: Rumors about "abnormal activity by market makers supporting the SAHARA token" are false.
PANews reported on December 2nd that Sahara AI has further responded to the recent abnormal market fluctuations, stating: "While the investigation is still ongoing, we would like to clarify several key points: 1. Rumors regarding abnormal activity by market makers supporting the SAHARA token are untrue. Amber Group and Herring Global are SAHARA's designated market makers, and it has been confirmed that neither party has engaged in any abnormal behavior; 2. All SAHARA token smart contracts remain completely secure and have not been altered. Token management and custody are entirely controlled by the Sahara Foundation; 3. Based on currently available data, the significant price fluctuations were primarily driven by the forced liquidation of large-scale perpetual futures contracts and the substantial accumulation of short positions during the event; 4. We are directly communicating with all relevant trading platforms and continuing to collect detailed trading-level data to fully understand the entire process of the event. We do not yet have all the information and are awaiting more confirmed information."2025/12/02
Sahara disclosed preliminary findings from its investigation into recent token volatility: no abnormalities were found with market makers, and contract security was unaffected.
PANews reported on December 2nd that Sahara stated that rumors circulating in the market regarding "abnormal market maker operations" are untrue. Currently, the designated market makers for $SAHARA are Amber Group and Herring Global, and after verification, no abnormal behavior has been found from either party. The official statement also emphasized that the $SAHARA token smart contract remains completely secure and unchanged, and token management and custody remain entirely under the control of the Sahara Foundation. Sahara's preliminary investigation indicates that the sharp price fluctuations were primarily caused by large-scale perpetual contract liquidations and a significant concentration of short positions during the event. The team is currently in direct communication with the relevant exchanges and will disclose further information once more verified.2025/12/02
From Sahara to Tradoor, a look back at the recent "dive" of altcoins.
Author: Asher, Odaily Planet Daily Despite the recent market recovery, the crypto world remains shrouded in a persistent gloom since the "1011 crash." Particularly noteworthy is the apparent unanimous triggering of a series of crashes on newly listed altcoins, with various price swings: halving in a single day, drops exceeding 80%, initial surges followed by a continuous decline, and concentrated sell-offs of airdrops. It's worth noting that these anomalies are largely concentrated on new projects launched on Binance Alpha. In just a few weeks, a series of bizarre price drops have occurred. On-chain fund flows, market maker operations, and the team's responses and silences piece together fragmented truths about this turmoil. Below, Odaily Planet Daily will summarize some of the most discussed and representative cases of these "creative price drops" recently. Sahara AI: A short-term plunge of over 50% stemmed from massive liquidation of perpetual contracts + concentrated amplification of short selling. On the evening of November 29, Sahara AI's token SAHARA fell by more than 50% in a short period of time, and the price has not recovered significantly since then, currently trading at $0.03869. SAHARA K-line chart The following day, the Sahara AI team quickly released a statement in an attempt to reassure the market, with three main points: There is no team or investor selling off: everyone is still under lock-up, and there is still a full year until the first unlock (June 2026). The smart contract is fine: it has not been hacked, tampered with, or had any inexplicable token transfers. The business is undergoing adjustments but nothing has gone wrong: internally, some resource integration is being done, with a focus on accelerating growth in areas where it can grow. These all sound harmless, but the focus of the community discussion is completely elsewhere. KOL Crypto Fearless posted on the X platform that the abnormal price drop of SAHARA was caused by "a series of liquidations of a certain active market maker": a large market maker who manages multiple projects was targeted by an exchange because of a certain project, which led to all related positions being subject to risk control, and SAHARA was just one of the "collateral damage". However, Sahara AI quickly denied this claim, emphasizing that their only market makers are Amber Group and Herring Global, both of which are operating normally and have not been investigated or liquidated. The team's version is that the crash was mainly due to large-scale liquidation of perpetual contracts combined with a concentrated amplification of short selling. In other words, "It's not our problem; it's a structural stampede within the market itself." Meanwhile, the team is still in direct communication with the relevant exchanges and will further disclose more verified information once obtained. aPriori: 60% of the airdrop was snapped up; the token price has fallen by nearly 80% since its launch. aPriori is a highly funded project within the Monad ecosystem. Its token, APR, was "early" traded on the BNB Chain via TGE before the Monad mainnet launch. On October 23rd, APR was listed on Binance Alpha and Binance Futures, initially surging above $0.70, but subsequently declining to its current price of $0.13. This initial weakness had already raised concerns within the community, but the real catalyst came a few weeks later. APR K-line chart The most shocking news came on November 11: 60% of the project's airdrop was claimed by the same entity using 14,000 addresses. On-chain data disclosed by Bubblemaps on November 11 showed that 60% of the aPriori project's airdrop tokens were claimed by the same entity through 14,000 interconnected wallets. These wallets each deposited 0.001 BNB through Binance within a short period and then transferred the APR tokens to the same batch of new wallets. APR "insider trading" address bubble chart However, what angered the community even more than the data itself was the project team's complete lack of response. On November 14, Bubblemaps stated that they had already contacted the aPriori team seeking an explanation for the situation where "60% of the airdrops were claimed by the same entity through 14,000 addresses," but had yet to receive a response. In addition, blockchain detective ZachXBT also posted on the X platform that he had sent a private message to the co-founder of the aPriori project to explain the "insider trading" issue, but had not received a reply as of November 18. Meanwhile, the official X account stopped updating, Discord administrators almost disappeared, and community sentiment gradually shifted from disappointment to anger. "Has the project team already absconded?" "Has the team moved on to the next project?" "A highly funded project doing this?" On November 21, the team finally spoke out, but the content did not truly address the core questions. It only stated that "no evidence has been found that the team or foundation received the airdrop," and attempted to shift attention to the Monad mainnet airdrop, claiming that a "large amount of unlocked APR airdrop" would be given to the Monad community. This statement did not quell the doubts, but was instead interpreted by many community members as "avoiding the important issues." Worse still, on the day Monad launched its mainnet, aPriori's token airdrop went almost unnoticed, and subsequent official channels fell silent again. From a high-profile, well-funded project to a rapid loss of community trust, this process took less than a month. Irys: An entity claimed 20% of the tokens in the airdrop through a cluster of 900 wallets and has already sold $4 million worth. Irys is an L1 public chain that focuses on "data intelligence" and has raised nearly $20 million in funding. However, its airdrops and on-chain activities before the mainnet launch have raised questions in the market about "insider trading" and dumping of shares to cash out. The day before launch: 900 addresses were flooded with deposits. On November 28th, Bubblemaps, an on-chain data analytics platform, disclosed that the day before the IRYS mainnet launch, a total of 900 addresses received ETH transferred from the Bitget exchange within several time windows. These addresses shared highly consistent characteristics: No prior on-chain history (brand new wallet); The amounts of ETH received were similar; Everyone received an IRYS airdrop on the day of launch. These addresses ultimately claimed approximately 20% of the IRYS airdrop quota. Further analysis: Typical witch clusters Bubblemaps divided these 900 addresses into 20 batches of top-ups, with approximately 50 addresses in each batch. The survey showed that: Time: From November 21st to 24th, Bitget launched a total of 20 rounds of top-ups; The pattern is highly consistent: each batch of small ETH transfers follows almost identical address generation, activation, and operation paths; Characteristics: Addresses are active simultaneously within a short period of time, and their behavioral paths are similar. This behavioral pattern is consistent with typical "Sybil" characteristics, indicating that it is a planned and organized operation. Transaction path: From airdrop to exchange Further investigation of 500 addresses revealed that they followed an identical process: Claim your IRYS airdrop; Transfer all tokens to a brand new address ("address washing" step); The new address then transferred IRYS to the Bitget exchange; It is highly likely that the shares will be sold directly on the exchange. To date, approximately $4 million worth of IRYS tokens have flowed into the Bitget exchange through this route. IRYS "Fake Stock" Address Bubble Chart Irys' official response: The airdrop of the witch horde does not involve the team or investors. Regarding the recent on-chain analysis showing the IRYS Sybil airdrop cluster incident, the project team conducted an internal investigation and verified the situation with partners and exchanges through multiple channels. The official response indicates: Unrelated to the team or investors: Investigations show that the Witch Cluster wallets used to receive the airdrops are not affiliated with the team wallets, foundation wallets, or investor wallets. The IRYS tokens held by the team, foundation, and founders have not been sold and remain subject to lock-up and unlocking rules. Reflections on the airdrop design and anti-Sybil measures: The project employed various anti-Sybil mechanisms before launch, successfully filtering out some obvious arbitrage opportunities, but still failing to completely prevent Sybil clusters. The team stated that these vulnerabilities were inherent to the airdrop design itself, rather than due to errors in execution by partners, and promised future improvements. Future plans: The team will regularly update project progress, including network growth, ecosystem development, and major company news. At the product and ecosystem level, we will continue to optimize protocols, expand integration scenarios, promote data applications, and support long-term users and developers. The official statement emphasizes that this incident will not affect the operation of the IRYS mainnet, nor will it change the project's long-term development goals. The team will earn the community's trust through continuous development and transparent communication, rather than just verbal explanations. Tradoor: The top ten holding addresses account for 98% of the total supply, causing a short-term plunge of nearly 80%. On December 1, the token TRADOOR of Binance Alpha project Tradoor surged to a record high of $6.64, but then plummeted by nearly 80% in the following 24 hours, falling to $1.47; it is currently priced at $1.39. TRADOOR K-line chart On-chain data shows that Tradoor has extremely low decentralization: only 10 addresses control 98% of the total supply, with one address holding as many as 75% of the tokens. The remaining circulating supply is negligible, with the total DEX liquidity pool amounting to less than $1 million, meaning even a small large order can cause the price to crash. Furthermore, the delayed airdrop and issues with the staking mechanism exacerbated the crisis of user trust: the originally promised airdrop was delayed from "soon" to February 2026, and coupled with loopholes in the staking mechanism, retail investors had virtually nowhere to hide when the market crashed. It is worth noting that the TRADOOR crash occurred during the hours of 4 to 5 a.m. in China, when most retail investors were asleep, and by the time they woke up, their losses were already irreversible. Knowing when to stop is the key. As crypto trader Ansem previously stated in an article on the X platform, the main value accumulation phase of the crypto industry is "basically over," and the vast majority of tokens ("95% junk") will struggle to gain sustained value in the future. The real value-capturing assets in the future will be stablecoins and the blockchain infrastructure built on the proprietary chains of traditional fintech companies like Stripe, Coinbase, and Robinhood, rather than most token projects currently on the market. Therefore, even with the current significant recovery in the crypto market, highly sought-after altcoins may experience a brief rebound, potentially allowing investors to "make a quick profit." However, this does not mean complacency or blindly pursuing exorbitant profits of several times or even ten times the initial investment—altcoins experiencing dramatic price drops will continue to appear. In the current environment, "taking profits when they are available" remains the safest strategy.2025/12/04
Explore More About SaharaAI
SaharaAI Price
Learn more about SaharaAI (SAHARA) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
SaharaAI Price Prediction
Explore SAHARA forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where SaharaAI may be headed.
How to Buy SaharaAI
Want to buy SaharaAI? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
SAHARA/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade SAHARA/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
Discover More SaharaAI to Fiat Conversions
Other Cryptocurrencies to ARS Conversions
Why Buy SaharaAI with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy SaharaAI.
Join millions of users and buy SaharaAI with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.