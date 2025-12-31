The post Netflix (NFLX) buys Warner Bros (WBD), stock in major trouble appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shares of Netflix (NFLX) are under pressure, dropping over 3% following the announcement that it has reached a deal to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD). The acquisition is priced at $30 per share, valuing the total deal at $82 billion. The negative reaction from investors isn’t necessarily about the quality of the WBD asset, but rather what the purchase signals about Netflix itself. This move effectively admits that the company’s organic growth engine has stalled; to expand now, they are forced to buy revenue rather than build it. Netflix has historically commanded a premium valuation over its competitors because it possessed a “special sauce” that others didn’t. This deal signals that the sauce has finally run out. From a technical analysis standpoint, the picture is looking increasingly grim. NFLX is currently breaking a critical trendline that dates back to October 2023, a line that has supported every major pivot low since then. This violation signals a significant, longer-term breakdown in the stock structure. Based on this technical damage, the charts point to a continued decline through 2026, with a downside target of $70 per share. A fall to this level would finally strip away the “Netflix premium,” bringing its valuation in line with the rest of the streaming sector—exactly where it belongs now that the growth narrative has changed. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/netflix-nflx-buys-warner-bros-wbd-stock-in-major-trouble-202512051724

The post Bitcoin To Reach $180,000 By End Of 2026 ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement Bitcoin could extend its recent rebound after posting a 7% daily gain on Wednesday, with 2026 likely to be the crypto’s most bullish year yet. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse cited regulatory progress and institutional interest as the secret sauce for Bitcoin hitting $180,000 by the end of 2026. BTC Destined For $180K By 2026-End During a recent panel discussion alongside Solana Foundation President Lily Liu and Binance co-CEO Richard Teng as part of Binance Blockchain Week, Ripple boss Brad Garlinghouse boldly projected that the Bitcoin price could grind all the way to $180,000 per coin before the end of next year. “I’ll go out on a limb, and I’ll say Bitcoin $180,000, December 31, 2026,” Garlinghouse postulated, indicating strong optimism about the alpha cryptocurrency’s long-term price trajectory. Bitcoin was trading for $93,216 at publication time, up a meagre 0.1 percentage over the past 24 hours period, CoinGecko data shows. The leading crypto hit a record peak of $126,080 just two months ago before sagging. The Ripple CEO expects 2026 to be the most bullish year for the crypto industry to date due to several factors. Advertisement “There are so many macro factors that are continuing to provide tailwinds for this industry that, as we go into 2026, I don’t remember being this optimistic in the last handful of years,” he opined. First, Garlinghouse notes that after years of being hostile to the crypto sector, the United States has finally achieved regulatory clarity under the Trump administration. This drastic regulatory change, according to him, is significantly undervalued. Garlinghouse then highlighted that renowed Wall Street giants are now foraying the market. Franklin Templeton, BlackRock, and now even Vanguard, which previously held a long-standing anti-crypto stance, is now allowing its 50 million clients to invest in regulated…

The post Meet The Entrepreneurs Changing How America Eats appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The 2026 Forbes 30 Under 30 Food & Drink list includes a viral pasta sauce brand, AI startups, Gen Z restaurateurs and more. By Chloe Sorvino, Simone Melvin and Maria Gracia Santillana Linares West Coast entrepreneurs Troy Bonde and Winston Alfieri started Sauz to spice up the tomato sauce aisle in 2023. In just over two years, Bonde, 26, and Alfieri, 25, are doing just that: At the California-based grocery chain Erewhon, every week a jar of its creamy Calabrian vodka sauce sells twice as much as any sauce by another brand. Featuring fun flavors such as hot honey marinara, miso-garlic and summer lemon that are outside the typical mold of an Italian American heritage brand, Sauz is fast-growing and on track to grow more than 300% to top $15 million in annual revenue by the end of 2025, driven by Millennial and Gen Z shoppers. Bonde says he takes flavor inspiration from fast food chains like Wingstop, Buffalo Wild Wings and Chick-fil-A to make Sauz flavors that appeal to all Americans. Sebastian Nevols for Forbes “We’re curating our innovation for the palette of the consumer shopping at Target in Toledo, Ohio,” says Bonde, Sauz’s CEO. “We try to identify flavor trends across categories that are familiar enough that we don’t necessarily have to go educate consumers on.” And of the top-seller in the $2.5 billion (sales) pasta sauce industry, Rao’s, Bonde adds: “The minute we try to be Rao’s, we’ll be nothing,” says Bonde. “The opportunity is enormous.” Bonde and Alfieri are just two of the standouts on the 2026 Forbes 30 Under 30 Food & Drink list, which highlights up-and-coming superstar entrepreneurs from the worlds of restaurants, farming, packaged food, wine and recipe creation who have persevered despite the odds. There are better-for-you beverages, a clean-ingredient candy company,…

