The post Helix launches 24/5 real-time equity pricing for major equities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Helix, a decentralized exchange on Injective, has rolled out 24/5 real-time on-chain equity pricing for major stocks including Palantir Technologies and NVIDIA Corporation. This new feature delivers continuous price feeds covering premarket, after-hours, and overnight trading sessions—previously unavailable for most equities. Helix, a decentralized exchange on the Injective network, has launched 24/5 real-time equity pricing for major stocks including Palantir Technologies and NVIDIA Corporation. The platform now provides continuous on-chain price feeds covering premarket, after-hours, and overnight trading sessions. The real-time equity pricing is powered by Pyth Network and Seda Protocol, designed to enhance market-maker efficiency outside standard trading hours. The expansion allows users to access continuous pricing data for equities that typically only trade during regular market sessions. Helix Markets operates as a decentralized exchange enabling trading of perpetual futures, spot markets, and real-world assets including equities and commodities. The platform is expanding its real-world asset offerings beyond the initial Palantir and NVIDIA listings. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/helix-markets-24-5-real-time-equity-pricing-major-equities/

