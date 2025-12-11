OpenServ to Algerian Dinar Conversion Table
SERV to DZD Conversion Table
- 1 SERV2.70 DZD
- 2 SERV5.40 DZD
- 3 SERV8.09 DZD
- 4 SERV10.79 DZD
- 5 SERV13.49 DZD
- 6 SERV16.19 DZD
- 7 SERV18.88 DZD
- 8 SERV21.58 DZD
- 9 SERV24.28 DZD
- 10 SERV26.98 DZD
- 50 SERV134.89 DZD
- 100 SERV269.77 DZD
- 1,000 SERV2,697.72 DZD
- 5,000 SERV13,488.58 DZD
- 10,000 SERV26,977.16 DZD
The table above displays real-time OpenServ to Algerian Dinar (SERV to DZD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 SERV to 10,000 SERV. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked SERV amounts using the latest DZD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom SERV to DZD amounts, please use the tool converter above.
DZD to SERV Conversion Table
- 1 DZD0.3706 SERV
- 2 DZD0.7413 SERV
- 3 DZD1.112 SERV
- 4 DZD1.482 SERV
- 5 DZD1.853 SERV
- 6 DZD2.224 SERV
- 7 DZD2.594 SERV
- 8 DZD2.965 SERV
- 9 DZD3.336 SERV
- 10 DZD3.706 SERV
- 50 DZD18.53 SERV
- 100 DZD37.068 SERV
- 1,000 DZD370.6 SERV
- 5,000 DZD1,853 SERV
- 10,000 DZD3,706 SERV
The table above shows real-time Algerian Dinar to OpenServ (DZD to SERV) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 DZD to 10,000 DZD. It serves as a quick reference to see how much OpenServ you can get at current rates based on commonly used DZD amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
OpenServ (SERV) is currently trading at دج 2.70 DZD , reflecting a -2.39% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at دج1.20M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of دج1.97B DZD. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated OpenServ Price page.
94.72B DZD
Circulation Supply
1.20M
24-Hour Trading Volume
1.97B DZD
Market Cap
-2.39%
Price Change (1D)
دج 0.02613
24H High
دج 0.02041
24H Low
The SERV to DZD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track OpenServ's fluctuations against DZD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current OpenServ price.
SERV to DZD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 SERV = 2.70 DZD | 1 DZD = 0.3706 SERV
Today, the exchange rate for 1 SERV to DZD is 2.70 DZD.
Buying 5 SERV will cost 13.49 DZD and 10 SERV is valued at 26.98 DZD.
1 DZD can be traded for 0.3706 SERV.
50 DZD can be converted to 18.53 SERV, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 SERV to DZD has changed by +5.85% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -2.39%, reaching a high of 3.3906354417146627 DZD and a low of 2.6484067878069757 DZD.
One month ago, the value of 1 SERV was 4.256136337093033 DZD, which represents a -36.62% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, SERV has changed by -5.482370739090873 DZD, resulting in a -67.03% change in its value.
All About OpenServ (SERV)
Now that you have calculated the price of OpenServ (SERV), you can learn more about OpenServ directly at MEXC. Learn about SERV past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy OpenServ, trading pairs, and more.
SERV to DZD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, OpenServ (SERV) has fluctuated between 2.6484067878069757 DZD and 3.3906354417146627 DZD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 2.416135932825374 DZD to a high of 3.3906354417146627 DZD. You can view detailed SERV to DZD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|دج 2.59
|دج 2.59
|دج 5.19
|دج 7.78
|Low
|دج 2.59
|دج 1.29
|دج 1.29
|دج 1.29
|Average
|دج 2.59
|دج 2.59
|دج 2.59
|دج 3.89
|Volatility
|+21.89%
|+37.55%
|+83.14%
|+85.08%
|Change
|-20.43%
|+3.95%
|-36.61%
|-67.10%
OpenServ Price Forecast in DZD for 2026 and 2030
OpenServ’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential SERV to DZD forecasts for the coming years:
SERV Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, OpenServ could reach approximately دج2.83 DZD, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
SERV Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, SERV may rise to around دج3.44 DZD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our OpenServ Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
SERV Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
SERV/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of SERV Spot trading pairs, covering markets where OpenServ is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell SERV at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore SERV Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of OpenServ futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy OpenServ
Looking to add OpenServ to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy OpenServ › or Get started now ›
SERV and DZD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
OpenServ (SERV) vs USD: Market Comparison
OpenServ Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.02079
- 7-Day Change: +5.85%
- 30-Day Trend: -36.62%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including SERV, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to DZD, the USD price of SERV remains the primary market benchmark.
[SERV Price] [SERV to USD]
Algerian Dinar (DZD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (DZD/USD): 0.007705903573639753
- 7-Day Change: +0.27%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.27%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger DZD means you will pay less to get the same amount of SERV.
- A weaker DZD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy SERV securely with DZD on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the SERV to DZD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between OpenServ (SERV) and Algerian Dinar (DZD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in SERV, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the SERV to DZD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and DZD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. DZD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence DZD's strength. When DZD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like SERV, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like OpenServ, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for SERV may rise, impacting its conversion to DZD.
Convert SERV to DZD Instantly
Use our real-time SERV to DZD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert SERV to DZD?
Enter the Amount of SERV
Start by entering how much SERV you want to convert into DZD using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live SERV to DZD Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date SERV to DZD exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about SERV and DZD.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add SERV to your portfolio? Learn how to buy SERV with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the SERV to DZD exchange rate calculated?
The SERV to DZD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of SERV (often in USD or USDT), converted to DZD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the SERV to DZD rate change so frequently?
SERV to DZD rate changes so frequently because both OpenServ and Algerian Dinar are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed SERV to DZD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the SERV to DZD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the SERV to DZD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert SERV to DZD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my SERV to DZD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of SERV against DZD over time?
You can understand the SERV against DZD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the SERV to DZD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken DZD, impacting the conversion rate even if SERV stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the SERV to DZD exchange rate?
OpenServ halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the SERV to DZD rate.
Can I compare the SERV to DZD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the SERV to DZD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the SERV to DZD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the OpenServ price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the SERV to DZD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but DZD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target SERV to DZD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences OpenServ and the Algerian Dinar?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both OpenServ and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting SERV to DZD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your DZD into SERV of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is SERV to DZD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor SERV prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, SERV to DZD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the SERV to DZD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen DZD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive SERV to DZD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
OpenServ News and Market Updates
Solana’s lending markets enter a new era:
The post Solana’s lending markets enter a new era: appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana has long been one of the most followed networks in the industry,2025/12/12
VeChain’s Institutional Validators: A New Era for Blockchain Scalability
The post VeChain’s Institutional Validators: A New Era for Blockchain Scalability appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zach Anderson Dec 10, 2025 15:23 VeChain2025/12/12
Michael Burry Flags Banking System Fragility in Fed’s T-Bill Plan; Bitcoin Dips Below $91K
The post Michael Burry Flags Banking System Fragility in Fed’s T-Bill Plan; Bitcoin Dips Below $91K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Burry has cautioned2025/12/12
Why Is Crypto Up Today With Solana Back At $142 And XRP Above $2 – Are Analysts Right To Call Digitap ($TAP) The Best Crypto Presale 2026?
The crypto market gained ground on December 10th, coinciding with the Federal Reserve’s meeting. The odds of a Fed rate cut sharply rebounded in the prior weeks2025/12/12
Explore More About OpenServ
OpenServ Price
Learn more about OpenServ (SERV) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
OpenServ Price Prediction
Explore SERV forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where OpenServ may be headed.
How to Buy OpenServ
Want to buy OpenServ? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
SERV/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade SERV/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
SERV USDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on SERV with leverage. Explore SERV USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
Discover More OpenServ to Fiat Conversions
Other Cryptocurrencies to DZD Conversions
Why Buy OpenServ with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy OpenServ.
Join millions of users and buy OpenServ with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.