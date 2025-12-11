The table above displays real-time SIX to Libyan Dinar (SIX to LYD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 SIX to 10,000 SIX. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked SIX amounts using the latest LYD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom SIX to LYD amounts, please use the tool converter above.

The post Ripple Effect? Strange $1,550,694,217 XRP Transfer Stuns Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP Ledger showed a series of coordinated moves worth $1,550,694,217 as multiple Ripple-linked wallets moved large balances in 100 million XRP lots. The pattern spotted by Whale Alert was consistent from start to finish, which immediately made it a hot topic in the community. Four Ripple wallets that have been around for a while sent 600 million XRP to six new addresses that were created and funded quickly. Each new wallet got exactly 100 million XRP, and two of the sending wallets were reduced to zero, showing a planned treasury adjustment. Another set of transfers, worth 670,000,006 XRP, followed the same structure. They share the same size, timing and closed routing between Ripple-controlled wallets. Nothing entered the exchange infrastructure, and no external liquidity channels interacted with the flow. On-chain analysts inside the XRP community, like “XRPWallets,” are reading this as Ripple reorganizing part of its treasury into cleaner segments, probably ahead of new internal workflows or reserved capital allocations. The company has used similar multiwallet layouts before building out operational pipelines, so the structure aligns with earlier patterns. How did XRP price do? The market did not react much. XRP moved from $2.05 to $2 during this time, with no signs of supply pressure and no disruption to liquidity. The spot volume was rather subdued, with no unusual spikes despite the selling activity. You Might Also Like The transfers are impressive for how big and precise they are. A $1.55 billion redistribution executed in uniform batches across newly prepared wallets suggests a deeper treasury layout update rather than a routine end-of-week cleanup. Source: https://u.today/ripple-effect-strange-1550694217-xrp-transfer-stuns-blockchain

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.