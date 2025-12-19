Who Rugged Rogoff?

Kenneth Rogoff spoke, and the Bitcoin hornet's nest awoke. When the celebrated Harvard economist and former chief economist at the IMF yesterday publicly confessed that he was wrong on Bitcoin, he didn't do so gracefully; instead, he doubled down. You see, it wasn't that his prediction in 2018 of Bitcoin's imminent doom and the bitcoin price to quickly collapse was wrong; it was Trump crypto regulation was beneficial instead of the needed crackdown Bitcoin was embraced and (shockingly) used by criminals, and Trump "brazenly hold hundreds of millions … of dollars in cryptocurrencies seemingly without consequence." I mean, talk about willful ignorance. Scooby-Doo called and wants his villains back ("I would have gotten away with it, too, if it weren't for you meddling kids"). There's no other value to this thing, no other censorship-resistance use case, no savings-outside-the-shady-banks option, no instant global payments over Lightning? Even in that 2018 CNBC interview, Rogoff said regulation of the sector would lead to lower prices, not a catalyst for higher ones, as he now pretends. This smells like a salty rationalization, not a serious analysis. Slay Your Heroes, Always Rogoff's excellent book, This Time Is Different: Eight Centuries of Financial Folly, and especially the freely available data behind the research for dozens of countries over hundreds of years, was a godsend during my university years. I learned so much from him. When I finally met Rogoff in 2018 or so, it was a total "kill your idols" moment. He had just released his unfathomably stupid book The Curse of Cash — about how we should ban cash because criminals… and cash also makes monetary policy transmission worse and negative interest rates more difficult to impose. I was trying to explain to him the virtue of competitive note issuance and monetary freedom. To my…