The post Sun Life (SLF) beats Q3 earnings estimates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sun Life (SLF) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.35 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.3 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.29 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of +3.85%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this financial services company would post earnings of $1.29 per share when it actually produced earnings of $1.29, delivering no surprise. Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates two times. Sun Life, which belongs to the Zacks Insurance – Life Insurance industry, posted revenues of $6.48 billion for the quarter ended September 2025, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.06%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $6.29 billion. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates just once over the last four quarters. The sustainability of the stock’s immediate price movement based on the recently-released numbers and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management’s commentary on the earnings call. Sun Life shares have added about 3.4% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500’s gain of 15.1%. What’s next for Sun Life? While Sun Life has underperformed the market so far this year, the question that comes to investors’ minds is: what’s next for the stock? There are no easy answers to this key question, but one reliable measure that can help investors address this is the company’s earnings outlook. Not only does this include current consensus earnings expectations for the coming quarter(s), but also how these expectations have changed lately. Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. Investors can track such revisions by themselves or rely on a tried-and-tested rating tool like the Zacks Rank, which has an…

