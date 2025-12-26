The post New XRP and SOL ETFs from REX Shares to launch tomorrow appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways REX Shares is launching 2X leveraged ETFs for Solana (SOLX) and XRP (XRPK) providing daily double exposure to their respective assets. The ETFs use swaps and options to achieve 200% leverage, are managed by Tuttle Capital Management, and do not invest directly in spot SOL or XRP. New leveraged long XRP and Solana ETFs from REX Shares will start trading tomorrow after receiving listing and registration approval from the Cboe BZX Exchange, according to a Monday announcement. T-REX 2X $SOL and $XRP ETFs are launching tomorrow! Amplify your Solana and XRP trades with 2X leveraged exposure to spot through: T-REX 2X Long SOL Daily Target ETF, $SOLXT-REX 2X Long XRP Daily Target ETF, $XRPK Access Funds Prospectus Here:https://t.co/MCQ5lo2hgC pic.twitter.com/ZLjWQlFJZz — REX Shares (@REXShares) December 1, 2025 The funds, T-REX 2X Long SOL Daily Target ETF (SOLX) and T-REX 2X Long XRP Daily Target ETF (XRPK), aim to provide investors with twice the daily return of their underlying assets by utilizing swaps and other derivatives tied to spot crypto products, as per their prospectus. They will not invest directly in spot SOL or XRP. Each fund will invest a portion of its assets in a wholly-owned Cayman Islands subsidiary. Any excess assets are held in high-quality cash instruments, such as US Treasuries, other US government obligations, money market funds, cash, and cash-like equivalents. The ETFs are sponsored by REX Shares and managed by Tuttle Capital Management, which will charge an annual management fee of 1.5% of each fund’s daily net assets. The upcoming launches come after REX-Osprey, a joint ETF venture between REX Shares and Osprey Funds, launched the first US XRP-tracking ETF using a unique 1940 Act structure in September. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/leveraged-xrp-sol-etfs-launch/

