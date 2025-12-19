The post Ethereum ETFs Record $75M in Daily Outflows, Price Stalls appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum spot ETFs recorded $75.21 million in outflows on December 5, with all nine funds posting zero inflows. Summary Ethereum ETFs lost $75.21M on Dec 5, marking four straight days of outflows. BlackRock’s ETHA drove the entire withdrawal as sentiment weakened. ETH supply on exchanges hit a record low despite negative market mood. BlackRock’s ETHA accounted for the entire withdrawal and was the fourth consecutive day of net redemptions for Ethereum (ETH) ETFs. ETH traded at $3,030 with a 24-hour range of $2,995.50 to $3,146.10. The token has dropped 2.7% over the past 24 hours and 10.3% over the past 30 days. BlackRock drives fourth straight day of outflows Ethereum ETFs have bled capital since December 2, posting $79.06 million, $9.91 million, and $41.57 million in outflows before Thursday’s $75.21 million withdrawal. December 3 provided the only respite with $140.16 million in inflows, driven by Fidelity’s FETH. Ethereum ETF data: SoSo Value BlackRock’s ETHA remains the largest Ethereum ETF with $13.09 billion in cumulative net inflows. Grayscale’s ETHE holds -$4.99 billion in net outflows since converting from a trust structure. Fidelity’s FETH has accumulated $2.62 billion in total inflows. Total net assets under management for Ethereum ETFs stood at $18.94 billion as of December 5. Cumulative total net inflow across all funds reached $12.88 billion. Total value traded hit $1.77 billion on December 5, up from $1.75 billion the previous day. Bitcoin ETFs posted a contrasting picture with $54.79 million in inflows on December 5. Total net assets for Bitcoin funds reached $117.11 billion, with cumulative inflows at $57.62 billion. Exchange supply hits record low amid weak sentiment ETH exchange balances fell to 8.84% of total supply, the lowest level on record. The metric compares to Bitcoin’s 14.8% exchange balance, suggesting tighter ETH supply conditions. $ETH is quietly entering its…

The post Spot XRP ETFs Nearing $1B in AUM appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S.-based spot XRP exchange-traded funds continued their strong post-launch run, recording their 13th consecutive day of net inflows since opening for trade on Nov. 14. The funds attracted a net $50.27 million in new capital on Wednesday, pushing their cumulative net inflow to $874.28 million, according to SoSo data. The funds recorded a total trading volume of $31.53 million for the day. The streak establishes the XRP ETFs among the fastest-growing class of major crypto-asset vehicles. Approaching the $1 billion milestone in under a month could be interpreted as signaling significant acceptance and liquidity for the asset within traditional finance markets. The positive momentum displayed by the XRP products is a part of a continuing active crypto ETF dynamic. Spot Solana ETFs, despite some recent days of outflows, have pulled in more than $600 million since their recent launch. Also despite some recent outflow setbacks, the overwhelming success of the far older spot bitcoin and ether ETFs marches on, with the BTC funds having drawn in nearly $58 billion and the ETH vehicles $13 billion,, according to Farside data. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/12/04/xrp-etfs-extend-record-inflow-streak-to-13-days-closing-in-on-usd1b-milestone

The post Chainlink’s $64M Grayscale ETF debut hides private banking loophole threatening to sever link between usage and price appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grayscale’s conversion of its legacy Chainlink trust into the GLNK exchange-traded product on Dec. 2 did more than simply add another ticker to the NYSE Arca board. With roughly $13 million in day-one trading volume, $41 million in immediate inflows, and assets climbing to approximately $64 million within the first 48 hours, GLNK entered the market distinct from the speculative alt-coin listings that characterized much of the previous cycle. Grayscale Chainlink ETF Daily Inflows Since Launch on Dec. 2 (Source: SoSo Value) Instead, it arrived as the first US financial product offering direct exposure to the Oracle infrastructure layer. This layer functions as the digital plumbing required to make blockchain networks usable for real-world finance. However, beneath the strong headline flows a complex wager. By packaging a utility token into a regulated equity wrapper, Grayscale has forced institutional investors to confront a difficult question: Does the inevitable growth of tokenized finance actually necessitate an increase in the price of the LINK token? GLNK is structured under NYSE Arca Rule 8.201-E as a physically backed commodity product, holding LINK as its sole asset. It debuted with a temporary 0% fee, which is a standard seeding mechanism for this year’s ETF launches, before a scheduled shift to 0.35% once the vehicle reaches early March or $1 billion in assets. This aggressive pricing strategy, undercutting legacy trusts that often charged upward of 2 percent, positions the product to attract allocators who view blockchain not as a casino, but as a software upgrade for global markets. The tokenization thesis GLNK’s launch came at a time when tokenization had transitioned from a back-end experiment to a boardroom priority. A recent op-ed by BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Rob Goldstein in The Economist framed tokenized settlement as the inevitable next evolution in market infrastructure. This aligns with…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.