The US Should Press China To Release Political Prisoners After APEC

Pastor Ezra Jin at Zion Church courtesy of his daughter, Grace Jin Drexel. Grace Jin Drexel Pastor Ezra Jin Mingri is a courageous man who has actively sought to win souls for Christ in his ministry as lead pastor of Zion Church, one of the largest unregistered churches in China. Three weeks ago, Pastor Jin and nearly 30 other pastors and associates of Zion Church were detained and are now awaiting their formal sentence at the hands of the CCP. Pastor Jin faces allegations of "illegal dissemination of information online" for leading online prayer gatherings that often attracted as many as 10,000 people. Pastor Jin's case is incredibly unique. Given the recent nature of his detention, he has been charged but is not yet sentenced for his so-called crimes. He also has three children who are American citizens, and his entire nuclear family, including his wife, is based in the U.S. This makes Pastor Jin's case a high priority and a national security concern for the U.S. government. This week, President Trump met with Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea. The recent meeting presented a valuable opportunity for the President to not only make progress on the U.S. trade agenda, but also to call for the release of high priority political prisoners. Encouragingly, the case of pro-democracy advocate and Apple Daily Founder, Jimmy Lai, was allegedly raised, but it is not clear that other political prisoners were highlighted. As U.S. and Chinese counterparts implement agreed-upon terms of the deal in the weeks ahead, the U.S. should reiterate calls for Jimmy Lai's release and press for the unequivocal release and safe return of other high priority political prisoners, including those with American citizen family members, like Pastor Ezra Jin, Uyghur doctor Gulshan…