Spark to Tanzanian Shilling Conversion Table

SPK to TZS Conversion Table

  • 1 SPK
    57.21 TZS
  • 2 SPK
    114.42 TZS
  • 3 SPK
    171.63 TZS
  • 4 SPK
    228.84 TZS
  • 5 SPK
    286.05 TZS
  • 6 SPK
    343.26 TZS
  • 7 SPK
    400.47 TZS
  • 8 SPK
    457.68 TZS
  • 9 SPK
    514.89 TZS
  • 10 SPK
    572.10 TZS
  • 50 SPK
    2,860.51 TZS
  • 100 SPK
    5,721.03 TZS
  • 1,000 SPK
    57,210.26 TZS
  • 5,000 SPK
    286,051.29 TZS
  • 10,000 SPK
    572,102.57 TZS

The table above displays real-time Spark to Tanzanian Shilling (SPK to TZS) conversions across a range of values, from 1 SPK to 10,000 SPK. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked SPK amounts using the latest TZS market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom SPK to TZS amounts, please use the tool converter above.

TZS to SPK Conversion Table

  • 1 TZS
    0.01747 SPK
  • 2 TZS
    0.03495 SPK
  • 3 TZS
    0.05243 SPK
  • 4 TZS
    0.06991 SPK
  • 5 TZS
    0.08739 SPK
  • 6 TZS
    0.1048 SPK
  • 7 TZS
    0.1223 SPK
  • 8 TZS
    0.1398 SPK
  • 9 TZS
    0.1573 SPK
  • 10 TZS
    0.1747 SPK
  • 50 TZS
    0.8739 SPK
  • 100 TZS
    1.747 SPK
  • 1,000 TZS
    17.47 SPK
  • 5,000 TZS
    87.39 SPK
  • 10,000 TZS
    174.7 SPK

The table above shows real-time Tanzanian Shilling to Spark (TZS to SPK) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 TZS to 10,000 TZS. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Spark you can get at current rates based on commonly used TZS amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.

Spark Price and Market Statistics in Tanzanian Shilling

Spark (SPK) is currently trading at tzs 57.21 TZS , reflecting a 10.39% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at tzs-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of tzs-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Spark Price page.

--

Circulation Supply

--

24-Hour Trading Volume

--

Market Cap

10.39%

Price Change (1D)

--

24H High

--

24H Low

The SPK to TZS trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Spark's fluctuations against TZS. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Spark price.

SPK to TZS Conversion Summary

As of | 1 SPK = 57.21 TZS | 1 TZS = 0.01747 SPK

  • Today, the exchange rate for 1 SPK to TZS is 57.21 TZS.

  • Buying 5 SPK will cost 286.05 TZS and 10 SPK is valued at 572.10 TZS.

  • 1 TZS can be traded for 0.01747 SPK.

  • 50 TZS can be converted to 0.8739 SPK, excluding any platform or gas fees.

  • The conversion rate of 1 SPK to TZS has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.

  • In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 10.39%, reaching a high of -- TZS and a low of -- TZS.

  • One month ago, the value of 1 SPK was -- TZS, which represents a -- change in its current value.

  • In the last 90 days, SPK has changed by -- TZS, resulting in a -- change in its value.

All About Spark (SPK)

Now that you have calculated the price of Spark (SPK), you can learn more about Spark directly at MEXC. Learn about SPK past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Spark, trading pairs, and more.

SPK to TZS Conversion Volatility and Price Trends

In the past 24 hours, Spark (SPK) has fluctuated between -- TZS and -- TZS, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 47.20155120512666 TZS to a high of 58.248196958368354 TZS. You can view detailed SPK to TZS price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.

Last 24 hoursLast 7 daysLast 30 daysLast 90 days
Hightzs 49.42tzs 49.42tzs 74.13tzs 123.56
Lowtzs 49.42tzs 24.71tzs 24.71tzs 24.71
Averagetzs 49.42tzs 49.42tzs 49.42tzs 74.13
Volatility+13.42%+22.03%+41.57%+78.37%
Change+8.73%+14.19%-26.02%-52.63%

Spark Price Forecast in TZS for 2026 and 2030

Spark’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential SPK to TZS forecasts for the coming years:

SPK Price Prediction for 2026

By 2026, Spark could reach approximately tzs60.07 TZS, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.

SPK Price Prediction for 2030

By 2030, SPK may rise to around tzs73.02 TZS, following the same long-term growth model.

These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Spark Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.

SPK Trading Pairs Available on MEXC

Spot

More Spot Trading Pairs
SPK/USDT
SPK/USDT
Trade
SPK/USDC
SPK/USDC
Trade

The table above shows a list of SPK Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Spark is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell SPK at current market prices without using leverage.

Futures

More Futures Trading Pairs
SPKUSDT
SPKUSDTPerpetual
Trade
  

Explore SPK Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Spark futures markets for strategic trading.

Learn How to Buy Spark

Looking to add Spark to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.

Explore the full guide: How to Buy Spark › or Get started now ›

SPK and TZS in USD Terms: Overview and Insights

Spark (SPK) vs USD: Market Comparison

Spark Price Overview

  • Current Price (USD): $0.02315
  • 7-Day Change: 0.00%
  • 30-Day Trend: --

Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?

Crypto markets are highly dynamic. Prices can move rapidly due to:
  • Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
  • Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
  • Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
  • Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.

Why This Matters

If you are converting to or from SPK, short-term price trends can impact how much you receive.
  • A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
  • A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.

USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices

Most cryptocurrencies, including SPK, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.

So whether you are converting to TZS, the USD price of SPK remains the primary market benchmark.
[SPK Price] [SPK to USD]

Tanzanian Shilling (TZS) vs USD: Market Snapshot

Exchange Rate Overview

  • Current Rate (TZS/USD): 0.0004048582446852178
  • 7-Day Change: -0.20%
  • 30-Day Trend: -0.20%

Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?

Exchange rates move due to supply and demand in the global market. Key drivers include:
  • Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
  • Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
  • Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
  • Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.

Why This Matters

Since SPK is typically valued in USD, shifts in TZS vs USD affect the SPK to TZS rate.
  • A stronger TZS means you will pay less to get the same amount of SPK.
  • A weaker TZS means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.

Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?

Buy SPK securely with TZS on our Buy Crypto channels.

[Buy SPK Instantly Now]

What Influences the SPK to TZS Exchange Rate?

The exchange rate between Spark (SPK) and Tanzanian Shilling (TZS) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in SPK, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.

    1. Market Sentiment and News

    Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the SPK to TZS rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.

    2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity

    The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and TZS-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.

    3. TZS Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators

    Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence TZS's strength. When TZS weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like SPK, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.

    4. Blockchain and Technology Developments

    For cryptocurrencies like Spark, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.

    5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends

    Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for SPK may rise, impacting its conversion to TZS.

Convert SPK to TZS Instantly

Use our real-time SPK to TZS converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.

How to Convert SPK to TZS?

  1. Enter the Amount of SPK

    Start by entering how much SPK you want to convert into TZS using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.

  2. Check the Live SPK to TZS Rate

    See the most accurate and up-to-date SPK to TZS exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about SPK and TZS.

  3. Convert or Get Started on MEXC

    Ready to add SPK to your portfolio? Learn how to buy SPK with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.

Frequently Asked Questions

  1. How is the SPK to TZS exchange rate calculated?

    The SPK to TZS exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of SPK (often in USD or USDT), converted to TZS using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.

  2. Why does the SPK to TZS rate change so frequently?

    SPK to TZS rate changes so frequently because both Spark and Tanzanian Shilling are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.

  3. What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?

    The displayed SPK to TZS rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.

  4. Can the SPK to TZS rate vary between exchanges?

    Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.

  5. Why might the SPK to TZS rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?

    Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.

  6. Is now a good time to convert SPK to TZS or should I wait?

    There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.

  7. What tools can help me time my SPK to TZS conversion better?

    Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.

  8. How can I understand the trend of SPK against TZS over time?

    You can understand the SPK against TZS price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.

  9. How do news and regulations affect the SPK to TZS rate?

    Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken TZS, impacting the conversion rate even if SPK stays flat.

  10. What crypto-specific events can influence the SPK to TZS exchange rate?

    Spark halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the SPK to TZS rate.

  11. Can I compare the SPK to TZS rate with other currencies?

    Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.

  12. How do I know if the SPK to TZS rate is fair?

    Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.

  13. What is the best way to monitor the SPK to TZS rate over the day?

    Bookmark this page or the Spark price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.

  14. Is the SPK to TZS conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?

    Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but TZS markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.

  15. Can I set a target SPK to TZS price and convert when it hits?

    While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.

  16. Where can I learn more about what influences Spark and the Tanzanian Shilling?

    You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Spark and the British Pound.

  17. What is the difference between converting SPK to TZS and trading it?

    Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your TZS into SPK of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.

  18. Is SPK to TZS a common reference for crypto investors?

    Most investors monitor SPK prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, SPK to TZS can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.

  19. What happens to the SPK to TZS rate during major economic events?

    During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen TZS against crypto, depending on global investor response.

  20. How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive SPK to TZS rates?

    MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.

Spark News and Market Updates

Explore More About Spark

Why Buy Spark with MEXC?

MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Spark.

Access to 2,800+ tokens, one of the widest selections available
Fastest token listings among centralised exchanges
100+ payment methods to choose from
Lowest fees in the crypto industry
Why Buy Spark with MEXC?

Join millions of users and buy Spark with MEXC today.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.