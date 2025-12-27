The post Spheron Completes First $SPON Token Buyback and Burn Amid Ongoing $SPON Buyback Program appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For $500K at an FDV (Fully Diluted Value) of $80M, Spheron repurchased 0.625% of the whole $SPON supply from its compute providers as part of this first cycle. In order to guarantee long-term stability and profitability, Spheron’s Secure Compute Flywheel architecture will continue to execute token buybacks using network revenues and then burn tokens. The first $SPON token buyback and burn under its Secure computing program was successfully completed, according to Spheron, a community-powered AI compute stack. This action fits with Spheron’s larger goal of establishing a deflationary cycle that makes the token stronger as network use increases. For $500K at an FDV (Fully Diluted Value) of $80M, Spheron repurchased 0.625% of the whole $SPON supply from its compute providers as part of this first cycle. The tokens will be permanently burnt as they are received. In order to guarantee long-term stability and profitability, Spheron’s Secure Compute Flywheel architecture will continue to execute token buybacks using network revenues and then burn tokens, directly connecting network activity and compute demand with token scarcity. In order for Spheron’s Secure Compute method to function, providers must collateralize GPUs with $SPON and give customers with discounted rates. The Spheron Foundation uses the excess margins created during times of strong demand to repurchase $SPON at or above its launch floor value. As network use increases, the deflationary pressure created by the permanent burning of all repurchased tokens makes the token stronger. Prashant Maurya, Co-founder and CEO of Spheron stated: “Our first $SPON buyback shows real impact, linking decentralized compute usage to tokenomics. Every workload on Spheron powers AI innovation while making $SPON scarcer, stronger, and more valuable. This is a true alignment between compute providers, developers, and the community to ensure sustainable network growth.” Spheron is still the industry leader in decentralized AI infrastructure, with over 44,000…

