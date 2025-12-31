The post White Star Capital Raises $25M in First Financing Round appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: White Star Capital raises $25M, led by Fonds de solidarité FTQ, for North American crypto and blockchain startups. Focus on early-stage funding to foster blockchain ecosystem growth. Increased VC interest signals mainstream blockchain adoption. White Star Capital announced it secured $25 million in the first round of its North American Seed Fund, led by Fonds de solidarité FTQ, targeting $50 million. The funding underscores rising institutional confidence in crypto and blockchain, potentially bolstering North American startup ecosystems and sparking heightened interest in related digital assets. Institutional Backing Strengthens Blockchain Startup Prospects White Star Capital announced the completion of a $25 million first round for its North American Seed Fund. This fund seeks a final raise of $50 million, aiming to support early-stage crypto and blockchain ventures. With funds targeted at North American developers, this initiative signals increased institutional participation in blockchain innovation. The influx of funds highlights an expanding confidence among institutional investors in blockchain. The fund’s emphasis on pre-seed and seed rounds anticipates fueling innovation across blockchain and technology sectors. The investment is expected to bolster the growth of ecosystems surrounding platforms such as Ethereum, Bitcoin, and other blockchain projects. “As a Series A and B investor deeply embedded in the New York, Toronto, and Montreal tech ecosystems for the past decade, my colleagues and I have always dreaded having to pass on exceptional founders that were ‘too early’ for us. With the strategic support of Fonds de solidarité FTQ, we are thrilled to be in a position to provide North American entrepreneurs with an unfair advantage, even earlier in their journey.” Historical Context, Price Data, and Expert Insights Did you know? White Star Capital’s previous investments have been linked to substantial growth in blockchain ecosystems, reflecting potential positive impacts on future crypto startup valuations. Ethereum currently…

