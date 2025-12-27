PANews reported on November 29th that stablecoin protocol STBL announced the launch of its rewards claiming feature on the X platform. Eligible contributors can visit the official page, log in with their X account, and link their wallets to claim their rewards. STBL added that the use of multi-factor staking in STBL dApps and the amount of USST minted will be incorporated into the rewards evaluation and will affect the leaderboard score, ensuring that deeper participation and genuine ecosystem contributions are reflected in the rewards leaderboard score.

