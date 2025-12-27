PANews reported on November 24th that, according to South Korean media outlet Electronic Times, amendments to South Korea's Electronic Securities Act and Capital Markets Act have passed the review of the National Assembly's Political Affairs Committee's Bills Review Panel, marking a crucial step towards the institutionalization of Security Token Offerings (STOs). If passed by the current session next month, blockchain-based physical assets such as real estate, artwork, and music copyrights will be legally "tokenized" and circulated on legitimate platforms. Currently, three major conglomerates are vying for STO trading platform qualifications. Industry insiders predict that South Korea may become an Asian hub for security token offerings through this initiative.

