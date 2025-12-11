Stacks to Special Drawing Rights Conversion Table
STX to XDR Conversion Table
- 1 STX0.21 XDR
- 2 STX0.41 XDR
- 3 STX0.62 XDR
- 4 STX0.82 XDR
- 5 STX1.03 XDR
- 6 STX1.24 XDR
- 7 STX1.44 XDR
- 8 STX1.65 XDR
- 9 STX1.85 XDR
- 10 STX2.06 XDR
- 50 STX10.30 XDR
- 100 STX20.60 XDR
- 1,000 STX205.98 XDR
- 5,000 STX1,029.90 XDR
- 10,000 STX2,059.80 XDR
The table above displays real-time Stacks to Special Drawing Rights (STX to XDR) conversions across a range of values, from 1 STX to 10,000 STX. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked STX amounts using the latest XDR market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom STX to XDR amounts, please use the tool converter above.
XDR to STX Conversion Table
- 1 XDR4.854 STX
- 2 XDR9.709 STX
- 3 XDR14.56 STX
- 4 XDR19.41 STX
- 5 XDR24.27 STX
- 6 XDR29.12 STX
- 7 XDR33.98 STX
- 8 XDR38.83 STX
- 9 XDR43.69 STX
- 10 XDR48.54 STX
- 50 XDR242.7 STX
- 100 XDR485.4 STX
- 1,000 XDR4,854 STX
- 5,000 XDR24,274 STX
- 10,000 XDR48,548 STX
The table above shows real-time Special Drawing Rights to Stacks (XDR to STX) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 XDR to 10,000 XDR. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Stacks you can get at current rates based on commonly used XDR amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Stacks (STX) is currently trading at XDR 0.21 XDR , reflecting a 1.82% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at XDR237.52K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of XDR373.90M XDR. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Stacks Price page.
1.26B XDR
Circulation Supply
237.52K
24-Hour Trading Volume
373.90M XDR
Market Cap
1.82%
Price Change (1D)
XDR 0.3029
24H High
XDR 0.2886
24H Low
The STX to XDR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Stacks's fluctuations against XDR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Stacks price.
STX to XDR Conversion Summary
As of | 1 STX = 0.21 XDR | 1 XDR = 4.854 STX
Today, the exchange rate for 1 STX to XDR is 0.21 XDR.
Buying 5 STX will cost 1.03 XDR and 10 STX is valued at 2.06 XDR.
1 XDR can be traded for 4.854 STX.
50 XDR can be converted to 242.7 STX, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 STX to XDR has changed by -3.87% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 1.82%, reaching a high of 0.2110669513487572 XDR and a low of 0.2011024171649103 XDR.
One month ago, the value of 1 STX was 0.28827467075926333 XDR, which represents a -28.55% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, STX has changed by -0.2775436339458897 XDR, resulting in a -57.40% change in its value.
All About Stacks (STX)
Now that you have calculated the price of Stacks (STX), you can learn more about Stacks directly at MEXC. Learn about STX past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Stacks, trading pairs, and more.
STX to XDR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Stacks (STX) has fluctuated between 0.2011024171649103 XDR and 0.2110669513487572 XDR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.19943004779139753 XDR to a high of 0.22646668599652062 XDR. You can view detailed STX to XDR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|XDR 0.2
|XDR 0.22
|XDR 0.29
|XDR 0.48
|Low
|XDR 0.19
|XDR 0.19
|XDR 0.18
|XDR 0.13
|Average
|XDR 0.2
|XDR 0.2
|XDR 0.22
|XDR 0.31
|Volatility
|+4.79%
|+12.61%
|+37.36%
|+71.82%
|Change
|-0.83%
|-3.80%
|-28.49%
|-57.23%
Stacks Price Forecast in XDR for 2026 and 2030
Stacks’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential STX to XDR forecasts for the coming years:
STX Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Stacks could reach approximately XDR0.22 XDR, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
STX Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, STX may rise to around XDR0.26 XDR, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Stacks Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
STX Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
STX/USDT
|Trade
STX/USDC
|Trade
The table above shows a list of STX Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Stacks is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell STX at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
STXUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
STXUSDCPerpetual
|Trade
Explore STX Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Stacks futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Stacks
Looking to add Stacks to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Stacks › or Get started now ›
STX and XDR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Stacks (STX) vs USD: Market Comparison
Stacks Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.2956
- 7-Day Change: -3.87%
- 30-Day Trend: -28.55%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including STX, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to XDR, the USD price of STX remains the primary market benchmark.
[STX Price] [STX to USD]
Special Drawing Rights (XDR) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (XDR/USD): 1.434831392963013
- 7-Day Change: +1.11%
- 30-Day Trend: +1.11%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger XDR means you will pay less to get the same amount of STX.
- A weaker XDR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy STX securely with XDR on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the STX to XDR Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Stacks (STX) and Special Drawing Rights (XDR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in STX, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the STX to XDR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and XDR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. XDR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence XDR's strength. When XDR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like STX, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Stacks, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for STX may rise, impacting its conversion to XDR.
Convert STX to XDR Instantly
Use our real-time STX to XDR converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert STX to XDR?
Enter the Amount of STX
Start by entering how much STX you want to convert into XDR using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live STX to XDR Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date STX to XDR exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about STX and XDR.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add STX to your portfolio? Learn how to buy STX with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the STX to XDR exchange rate calculated?
The STX to XDR exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of STX (often in USD or USDT), converted to XDR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the STX to XDR rate change so frequently?
STX to XDR rate changes so frequently because both Stacks and Special Drawing Rights are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed STX to XDR rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the STX to XDR rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the STX to XDR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert STX to XDR or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my STX to XDR conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of STX against XDR over time?
You can understand the STX against XDR price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the STX to XDR rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken XDR, impacting the conversion rate even if STX stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the STX to XDR exchange rate?
Stacks halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the STX to XDR rate.
Can I compare the STX to XDR rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the STX to XDR rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the STX to XDR rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Stacks price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the STX to XDR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but XDR markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target STX to XDR price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Stacks and the Special Drawing Rights?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Stacks and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting STX to XDR and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your XDR into STX of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is STX to XDR a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor STX prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, STX to XDR can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the STX to XDR rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen XDR against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive STX to XDR rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Stacks News and Market Updates
