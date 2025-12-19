Black Swan Capitalist Founder: I Stopped Looking at XRP Chart Long Time Ago – XRP Army Reacts

Versan Aljarrah says XRP charts are irrelevant, arguing that long-term value will come from money flows and adoption. The discussion highlights frustration with unrealistic price forecasts, with supporters shifting toward a fundamentals-first outlook as chart behavior remains unpredictable. Versan Aljarrah, founder of Black Swan Capitalist and a well-known voice in the XRP community, sparked a wave of discussion after stating that he stopped paying attention to XRP price charts. In a new post, Aljarrah argued that chart patterns alone fail to capture the true forces shaping XRP’s long-term trajectory. “I stopped looking at the $XRP chart a long time ago,” he wrote. “The candles mean nothing without context. I follow where the money is moving. I watch who is adopting what, why they are adopting it, and which systems are being rebuilt behind the curtain. That is where the real signal is.” His comments come at a time when XRP continues to trade heavily in sync with broader market fluctuations, despite expectations from some that institutional adoption and new infrastructure would lead to stronger price independence. Community Members Back Utility-Driven Outlook Aljarrah’s statement quickly drew strong reactions from the XRP Army, many agreeing that fundamentals, not charts, will ultimately determine the asset’s long-term value. Community member Crypto Dog echoed the sentiment, saying, “Charts are just rear-view mirrors. Price follows utility, not the other way around.” Others argued that the broader framework around Ripple, CBDCs, institutional systems, and global payment rails matters far more than short-term price movements. Joshua Lambert emphasized the importance of following adoption trends rather than candle patterns. Also Read: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Solana Drop: Major Crypto Declines Shake the Market! I stopped looking at the $XRP chart a long time ago. The candles mean nothing without context. I follow where the money is moving. I watch who is adopting what, why they are adopting it, and which systems are being rebuilt behind the curtain. That is where the real signal is. pic.twitter.com/QLharctLm5 — Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) December 4, 2025 “The secret is in the puzzle pieces of relationships, platforms, money flows, adoption, & execution,” Lambert commented. “From 10k ft, the fundamentals look impossible to deny. Ripple’s strategy has been almost flawless. Position 1A. Now, what will set off the transition to mass utility?” Frustration Mounts Over Unrealistic Price Predictions While many supported Aljarrah’s approach, others used the discussion to call out the ongoing issue of misleading price predictions within the XRP content ecosystem. Darren Carlson criticized influencers who push unrealistic timelines or sensational price forecasts: “The influencers should stop predicting triple digits in 5 days! That’s always a detriment to the community when these folks predict prices.” Carlson added that despite expectations of a strong boost from the launch of XRP ETFs, the market remains unpredictable: “The only thing that took the price up was the election and an event in late June/July. Nobody knows when the price will go ballistic. Thought the ETFs would have made the price tick up. But we are experiencing a very weird market right now.” A Growing Shift Toward Fundamentals Over Charts Aljarrah’s commentary reflects a broader shift among long-time XRP supporters who believe that macro-level developments, enterprise adoption, regulatory clarity, institutional liquidity, and the rebuilding of financial systems will matter far more in the long run than daily chart movements. While traders continue watching price action closely, many in the community now argue that the real signals lie in partnerships, system integration, global licensing, and technological deployment across payment and liquidity corridors. For Aljarrah, that’s where XRP’s future will be decided—not in the daily red or green candles. Also Read: XRP Activity Just Went Vertical – Here’s What’s Happening The post Black Swan Capitalist Founder: I Stopped Looking at XRP Chart Long Time Ago – XRP Army Reacts appeared first on 36Crypto.