The post Chainlink Tops Solana Ecosystem in Developer Activity Despite Market Declines appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain Developer activity within the Solana ecosystem continues to expand even as token prices across the network struggle to maintain support, according to new analytics from Santiment. Key Takeaways Chainlink led Solana ecosystem development activity over the past 30 days, followed by Solana and Wormhole. Developer engagement remains strong despite a broad sell-off among Solana-based assets. Most top 10 projects posted notable losses, while Swarms was more resilient than others. The research firm assessed GitHub-based development progress over the past 30 days, revealing a significant gap between the most actively built projects and recent market performance. Chainlink Dominates Recent Ecosystem Development Santiment’s data shows Chainlink at the top of the rankings by a wide margin, reflecting its deep integration across Solana-based protocols. Solana itself ranked second in development activity, followed by Wormhole, a cross-chain messaging protocol that continues to play a major role in capital movement between networks. 🧑‍💻 Here are crypto’s top Solana ecosystem projects by development. Directional indicators represent each project’s ranking rise or fall since last month: ➡️ 1) @chainlink $LINK 🥇➡️ 2) @solana $SOL 🥈➡️ 3) @wormholefdn $W 🥉➡️ 4) @driftprotocol $DRIFT📈 5) @jito_sol $JTO📉… pic.twitter.com/V7o1sXrPW5 — Santiment (@santimentfeed) November 21, 2025 Rounding out the leaderboard were core Solana-based projects focused on derivatives, liquidity, and decentralized infrastructure, including Drift Protocol, JITO, Swarms, Pyth Network, Helium, Meteora, and Orca. Market Sentiment Diverges From Builder Sentiment Despite heightened developer focus across these networks, performance in the market has been notably weak. Many of the leading projects have suffered double-digit declines during the same period. JITO, Wormhole, Helium, and Orca were among the hardest hit as selling pressure increased across Solana-linked assets. The only notable exception was Swarms, which recorded comparatively smaller losses, showing greater resilience as other ecosystem assets traded sharply lower. Development Strength Signaling Long-Term Optimism Analysts…

