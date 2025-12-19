PANews reported on December 9th that Binance announced it will adjust the collateralization ratios for certain assets in its Unified Account and the tiered collateralization ratios for its Pro version, effective December 12th at 22:00 (UTC). It will also update the leverage and margin tiers for USDT-margined perpetual contracts. The collateralization ratios for SXP and DENT will be reduced from 30% and 25% to 10%, respectively. Simultaneously, the leverage and margin tiers for NKNUSDT and BRUSDT perpetual contracts will also be adjusted, potentially affecting users' current positions.

